WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel with Queen’s Greatest Hits

Queen Musical in Switzerland January 2022

The smash hit show by Queen and Ben Elton, We Will Rock you is in Zurich and Basel with Queen’s greatest hits! From 11th – 23rd January the show will perform at Theater 11 in Zurich and from 25th – 30th January you can see the performances at the Musical Theater in Basel. The 24 greatest hits by Queen will all be sung in English.

More than 15 million fans in 17 countries have viewed WE WILL ROCK YOU so far. In London’s Dominion Theatre alone it ran for an astonishing twelve years with around 4,600 shows. A total of about three million people saw WE WILL ROCK YOU in Germany and they performed at the Cologne Musical Dome for 4 years!

This musical comedy, reminiscent of the legendary live performances of Queen, plays 24 classics such as “We are the Champions”, “Killerqueen” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and celebrates the career of one of the most brilliant rock bands of all time. A must for Queen fans in Switzerland!

Please note that the songs are sung in English and the dialogue is in German.

Queen Musical WE WILL ROCK YOU

Dates:

Zurich: 11th to 23rd January 2022 at Theater 11 Zurich

Basel: 25th to 30th January 2022 in the Musical Theater Basel

Tickets & Information: www.we-will-rock-you.show

You can also obtain tickets from Ticketcorner on 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19 / min.) www.ticketcorner.ch and at all advance booking offices.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************