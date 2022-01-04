Home » Arts and Entertainment » WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel with Queen’s Greatest Hits
Arts and EntertainmentBusinesses & ServicesExhibitions and EventsMusicThings To DoWhat's On

WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel with Queen’s Greatest Hits

Queen Musical in Switzerland January 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel with Queen’s Greatest Hits

We Will Rock You in Zurich & Basel with Queen's Greatest Hits

Queen Musical in Switzerland January 2022

The smash hit show by Queen and Ben Elton, We Will Rock you is in Zurich and Basel with Queen’s greatest hits!  From 11th – 23rd January the show will perform at Theater 11 in Zurich and from 25th – 30th January you can see the performances at the Musical Theater in Basel. The 24 greatest hits by Queen will all be sung in English.

WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel with Queen's Greatest Hits

More than 15 million fans in 17 countries have viewed WE WILL ROCK YOU so far. In London’s Dominion Theatre alone it ran for an astonishing twelve years with around 4,600 shows. A total of about three million people saw WE WILL ROCK YOU in Germany and they performed at the Cologne Musical Dome for 4 years!

WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel with Queen's Greatest Hits

This musical comedy, reminiscent of the legendary live performances of Queen,  plays 24 classics such as “We are the Champions”, “Killerqueen” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and celebrates the career of one of the most brilliant rock bands of all time. A must for Queen fans in Switzerland!

Please note that the songs are sung in English and the dialogue is in German.

Queen Musical WE WILL ROCK YOU

Dates:

Zurich: 11th to 23rd January 2022 at Theater 11 Zurich
Basel: 25th to 30th January 2022 in the Musical Theater Basel

Tickets & Information:  www.we-will-rock-you.show

You can also obtain tickets from Ticketcorner on 0900 800 800 (CHF 1.19 / min.) www.ticketcorner.ch and at all advance booking offices.

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Fondue Train – A Great Dining Experience on The Churchill Red Arrow 

The Beyer Clock and Watch Museum In Zurich

Electric Luxury – The New Mercedes-Benz EQS

Top Things To See in Einsiedeln – Not Far From Zurich

Some Great Films / Series / Netflix To Watch

Colourful Art and Culture in Phuket Thailand

Best Places to Sell Goods Online in Switzerland

****************************

You may also like

Zurich New Year Light Shows 2022 By Gerry...

What’s On In Zurich at New Year 2022...

The Beyer Clock and Watch Museum In Zurich

The Fondue Train – A Great Dining Experience...

What’s On In Zurich Christmas 2021 & Beyond

Top Things To See in Einsiedeln – Not...

What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late December...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid December...

What’s On In Zurich Early December 2021

DAIII Bike and Brew Restaurant Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security