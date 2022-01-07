What’s On In Zurich Early January 2022 Onwards

It’s getting colder in Zurich and there is more snow on the way. Soon there would be some great tobogganing to be had and if you fancy SnowShoeing we have some great hikes to recommend! Of course there is plenty of skiing to be had too and if you missed seeing the New Year Illuminations take a look here.

PHOTOS OF THE COLOURFUL GERRY HOFSTETTER NEW YEAR ILLUMINATIONS: See our photos of the beautiful New Year Illuminations in Zurich. Read all about them here.

DREIKÖNIGSTAG & DREIKÖNIGSKUCHEN: Did you celebrate Dreikönigstag on 6th January with one of the special cakes with a king hidden inside? Find out all about it here.

TOUR OF BALLET ZURICH AT THE OPERA HOUSE ZURICH FOR CHILDREN 8th JAN: There’s a guided tour of Ballet Zurich at the Opera House on Saturday 8th January at 2.30pm for 6 to 9 year olds and their parents. Tickets CHF 10. See details here.

WINTER ARENA WINTER MARKET AT ZURICH HB 8th JAN – 26th FEB: You thought the Christmas Markets were over? Well they are in everything but name! There is a new Winter Market at Zurich HB from 8th Jan till 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet to enjoy typical Swiss Winter cuisine. Do make reservations for the Fondue Chalet in advance and visit the website for more information here.

CHEF PATISSIER FROM CONFISERIE HONOLD IN ZURICH ON TV 9th JAN: Chef Pâtissier Patrick Beereuter from Confiserie Honold in Zurich is participating in RTLs “Master of Sweets” show starting at 5:30pm this Sunday 9th January. Tune in to RTL to watch !

EXHIBITION OF CRIBS AT THE LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 9th JANUARY 2021: The traditional Christmas exhibition of nativity scenes is taking place at the National Museum Zurich with magnificent exhibits from all over Switzerland. An outstanding exhibit this year is a model constructed by Ticino nativity scene creators Flavio and Lucio Negri, which they have made specially for the exhibition in Zurich. There is a display of historical advent calendars too. Take a look here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH 11th – 23rd JANUARY: If you’re a Queen fan don’t miss the WE WILL ROCK YOU concerts at Theater 11 in Zurich from 11th – 23rd January. See details here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU IN BASEL 25th – 30th: If you live in Basel, you may prefer to see WE WILL ROCK YOU there. See details.

LAAX OPEN SNOWBOARDING CONTEST 11th – 15th JAN : the world’s best snowboarders compete in LAAX in the Slopestyle and Halfpipe disciplines. For more information see here.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 16th JAN: This exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

WINTER ELEPHANT SCULPTURES IN RAPPERSWIL ENDS 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! Thirty elephant sculptures are dotted all around the town of Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022 – see if you can find them all! On 29th January 2022 there will be a Gala Auction Event to raise money for this deserving charity. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG ENDS 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.

VISIT THE BEYER CLOCK & WATCH MUSEUM: The Beyer Clock and Watch museum in Bahnhofstrasse is extremely interesting and houses some amazing time pieces from ancient times to the present day. Read all about it here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here. DOLDER SPORTS 60M SKI SLOPE! Did you know that the Dolder Sports has just opened the longest ski slope within the city of Zurich? It’s just 60m long but makes for a great experience for little kids. It’s located right next to the Dolder Swimming Pool at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: How about starting off the New Year by trying something new? How about Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here. SIMPLY ZURICH “FREE” EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: The Simply Zurich exhibition is a FREE exhibition at the Swiss National Museum which tells you all you need to know about the city of Zurich. Take a look here. ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here. A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.

A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here. A TRIP TO THE LÄDERACH CHOCOLATE FACTORY IN BILTEN: The Läderach Chocolate factory was recently renovated and is a great place to visit for a fun day out with the family. Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

7 GREAT REASONS TO VISIT LEYSIN: Ever visited to Leysin in Switzerland? No, we hadn’t before either but we had great fun in this beautiful mountain village in the French speaking part of Switzerland. We went riding donuts down the toboggan runs, skiing in the mountains, lunching in the revolving Kuklos revolving restaurant and dining in Igloos. Find out all about it here.

A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

Train Excursions From Zurich

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 15th JAN: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next date is for 15th January 2022. Read all about it here.

FANCY A GIN LAB ON A TRIP ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN? 12th FEB 2022: If you like gin and you like beautiful trains then this is something for you! The Turicum Gin Lab Experience on the legendary Churchill Red Arrow Train next takes place on 12th February 2022 but tickets are bound to sell out – so if you’re interested take a look here and book up as soon as possible! It also makes for a great birthday or anniversary present.

SUNDAY BRUNCH ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN 30th JAN: A wonderful experience is to enjoy Sunday Brunch on the lovely Churchill Red Arrow. The next Sunday Brunch Trip is on 30th January. Read all about it here.

A TRIP ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS – Read all about this great train journey here.

INTERESTING TOWNS T O VISIT

How about a trip to Baden (above) – Take a look here

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.

How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here

Restaurants, Food & Events

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: We visited Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich last week and had a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge. They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience was just such fun! Read all about it here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 29th JAN: Until 29th January the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. Read all about it here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS CONTINUES: The Christmas Markets may have closed but there is still fun to be had at Frau Gerolds Garten. Take a look here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

WINTER DATE NIGHT IN ZURICH WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK: See Amy’s suggestions for a Winter date night in Zurich here.

CORONA UPDATES IN SWITZERLAND FROM 20th DECEMBER

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

