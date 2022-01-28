What’s On in Zurich End of January Beginning of February 2022

What’s On In Zurich Late January Beginning of February 2022

Wishing you a great week ahead. There’s lots on in Zurich, but you may also wish to take a trip to Geneva to see the Geneva LUX Light Festival or perhaps go to the Belle Epoque Week which continues in Kandersteg until 30th January. Don’t forget the mountains are calling with great skiing, tobogganing and SnowShoeing.

CLEAN UP ZURICH WITH TRASH HERO ZURICH 30th JAN: Meet at the entrance to Selnau Railway station next to the bridge to volunteer to help clear up rubbish in Zurich from 12 noon till 2pm. All you need to do is turn up and help. See details here.

CHEF PATISSIER FROM ZURICH’S CONFISERIE HONOLD IN ZURICH ON TV 30th JAN: Chef Pâtissier Patrick Beereuter from Confiserie Honold in Zurich and his partner Vanessa Schnyder successfully got though to the FINALS of RTLs “Master of Sweets” show! The final takes place on Sunday 30th at 5.30pm. Tune in to RTL to watch ! We wish them luck! Read all about their journey so far here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.

BELLE EPOQUE WEEK 23rd – 30th JANUARY KANDERSTEG: The Belle Epoque Week (above) takes place in Kandersteg from 23rd – 30th January. People dress up in clothing from the era and it is a fabulous spectacle to behold – so if you get the chance to “step back in time” do give it a go! Find out all about it here.

You can also see more photos from a previous Belle Epoque Week in Kandersteg here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: If you’re visiting Belle Epoque Week In Kandersteg you may want to take a quick trip to the beautiful lake of Blausee which is not that far away. See more about Blausee here.

SAUVAGE OFF AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH 29th JAN: DJ performance at the Kunsthaus Art Museum in Zurich from 10pm till 11.30pm. Ticket details here.

FREE MUSIC & LIGHT EVENT IN WASSERKIRCHE CRYPT TILL 30th JAN: If you’re in need of some meditation why not pop into the crypt of the Wasserkirche to enjoy “Chaotic Arrangement for 66 Voices” in the semi illuminated crypt. It’s a sound installation by Axel Crettenand and takes place Tuesday till Sunday from 5pm – 9pm. Address: Wasserkirche Zurich.

NEW RIDE SHARING SERVICE IN ZURICH -VERTT: Have you heard of the new ride sharing service in Zurich called Vertt? It’s a Swiss start up and they take lower commissions so that their drivers make more money but passengers pay the same or less than Uber. They also pay the SVA for their drivers too! Next time you are in the centre of Zurich why not try them? Find out all about them here and don’t forget to download the App.

SUNDAY ART ATELIER AT MUSEE VISIONAIRE 30th JAN: An atelier for all ages at the Musee Visionaire this Sunday 30th Jan from 10am – 12. Cost CHF 20. See more on the Musee Visionaire Facebook page here.

MOTORWAY VIGNETTE FOR YOUR CAR BEFORE 1st FEB: Don’t forget to make sure that your car has a “22” Autovignette before 1st Feb if you’re driving on motorways! See details here.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL IN ENGLISH AT MAAG HALLE TILL 6th FEB: How about going to see the Footloose Musical in Zurich at the MAAG Halle? It’s on in English with the original UK cast. See details here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU IN BASEL 25th – 30th: If you live in Basel, you may prefer to see WE WILL ROCK YOU there. See details.

SNOW POLO WORLD CUP ST MORITZ 28th – 30th JAN: How about a trip to the Snow Polo in St Moritz ? More information here.

MURTEN LIGHT FESTIVAL ENDS 30th JAN: Why not make a trip to Murten to view their amazing lights festival which continues until 30th January. See details here.

WINTER ELEPHANT SCULPTURES IN RAPPERSWIL ENDS 31st JAN: The elephant sculptures are dotted all around the town of Rapperswil until 31st January, 2022 – see if you can find them all! On 29th January 2022 there will be a Gala Auction Event to raise money for this deserving charity. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

GENEVA LUX LIGHT FESTIVAL 21st JAN – 6th FEB: Another Light Festival worth visiting is the Geneval Lux Festival taking place from 21st Jan – 6th Feb in Geneva. See here for details.

*********************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

FREE Online One Hour Overview of ABA Training Course – email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch to book your slot

The ABA Training Course begins on 26th February 2022

If someone close to you has autism, or another disability or learning difficulty, sometimes exhibiting unwanted behaviour and difficulty in learning academic and social skills, you may be interested in attending a FREE online open day with Michael Nicolosi from Foundations for Learning. There is a high demand for Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) trained professionals and the course at Foundations For Learning is one weekend per month (Saturday & Sunday 10:30-17:30) for six months. The ABA Training Course begins on 26th February 2022.

Please email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information or to book a FREE overview of the course.

*********************************************************************************************************************

DOLDER SPORTS 60M SKI SLOPE! Did you know that the Dolder Sports has just opened the longest ski slope within the city of Zurich? It’s just 60m long but makes for a great experience for little kids. It’s located right next to the Dolder Swimming Pool at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

ICS PRIMARY VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE 10th FEB AT 9.30am: If you have children and want to find out more about the Primary education at ICS International School why not join their Open House on 10th February at 9.30am. See details here.

WINTER ARENA MARKET AT ZURICH HB ON NOW UNTIL 26th FEB: There is a new Winter Market at Zurich HB from 8th Jan till 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet to enjoy typical Swiss Winter cuisine. Do make reservations for the Fondue Chalet in advance and visit the website for more information here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERRASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here. BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

THE PEAK WALK BY TISSOT AT GLACIER 3000: Glacier 3000 is a very special location in Switzerland with an amazing walkway connecting two peaks and plenty of interesting things to do when you get there – including skiing! In fact it is the first walkway in the world connecting two peaks! Why not take a trip and discover this amazing location. Find out all about it here.

FIRST CLIFF WALK GRINDELWALD-FIRST: A great activity to do anytime of the year is to visit the First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald-First. In Winter the snowy views are amazing. See details here.

A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

Train Excursions From Zurich

UPGRADE TO FIRST CLASS AT A CHEAPER PRICE: The SBB is currently offering 1st Class upgrades on many routes at a very special price. The upgrades are available last minute – read all about this promotion here.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW & 19th FEB: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next dates are for 15th January & 19th February 2022. Read all about it here.

SUNDAY BRUNCH ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN 30th JAN: A wonderful experience is to enjoy Sunday Brunch on the lovely Churchill Red Arrow. The next Sunday Brunch Trip is on 30th January. Read all about it here.

A GIN LAB ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 12th FEBRUARY: How about enjoying creating your own special blend of Gin on the a train journey with Turicum Gin company? It’s a great experience on a beautiful train and a huge amount of fun! Read all about this special experience here.

A TRIP ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS – Read all about this great train journey here.

INTERESTING TOWNS TO VISIT

How about a trip to Monte Bre (above) in Ticino – take a look here

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here

How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Events

A STAY AT THE PRECISE TALE SEEHOF DAVOS HOTEL: We stayed at the newly renovated Precise Tale Seehof Davos Hotel last week which is located right next to the Parsenn lift station. Read all about it here.

A THALASSOTHERAPY BREAK AT LE GRAND HOTEL DES THERMES ST MALO: Fancy doing something really different that takes away stress and reenergises your whole body? How about a Thalassotherapy break in France. We stayed at Le Grand Hotel des Thermes in St Malo and as well as enjoying amazing thalassotherapy treatments, the hotel had amazing gastronomy and was located right on the beachfront. They even have a kids club for children up to 6 too. Find out all about it here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 29th JAN: The beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available until 29th January for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. Read all about it here.

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: Why not dine at Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich with a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge? They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience is just such fun! Read all about it here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP Till 20th FEB: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

ABA TRAINING COURSE IN ENGLISH WITH FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: The Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) at Foundations For Learning is one weekend per month (Saturday & Sunday 10:30-17:30) for six months and begins on 26th February 2022. Please email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information or to book a FREE overview of the course. You can also find out more information about the Course on the Foundations For Learning Website here

WINTER DATE NIGHT IN ZURICH WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK: See Amy’s suggestions for a Winter date night in Zurich here.

CORONA UPDATES IN SWITZERLAND FROM 19th Jan – 31st March

LATEST COVID UPDATE RE ISOLATION & QUARANTINE: The number of days has been reduced from 10 to 5 days for isolation and quarantine from 13th January. Please see details on the diagram below.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

EXPLANATION OF 3G, 2G & 2G+: Some of you have asked what the difference is between 2G and 2 G+ – please see details here:

3G means you have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID or have had a negative test.

2G means you have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID

2G+ means you have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID within the past 120 days (4 months) and if your last vaccine (or your recovery) was longer than 120 days ago you need to be able to show a certificate for a negative test result.

If you have a COVID certificate for a positive antibody test you do not need an additional test but you must always show your certificate for a negative test result to gain access when it stipulates 2G+. You can find more information here.