What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2022 Onwards

Things To Do In Zurich Mid January 2022 Onwards

Wishing you a great week ahead. It’s pretty cold in Zurich but there’s lots to see and do. There’s a Winter Market with a pop up fondue chalet at Zurich HB and in the mountains some great skiing, tobogganing and SnowShoeing. If you take an evening trip to Lucerne up to and including 16th January, you can see the beautiful and very colourful Lilu Light Festival. If you fancy getting away from it all on a gourmet health break, how about a thalassotherapy holiday in St Malo in France?

LATEST COVID UPDATE RE ISOLATION & QUARANTINE: The number of days has been reduced from 10 to 5 days for isolation and quarantine from 13th January. Please see details on the diagram below.

HUMANS. CARVED IN STONE EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 16th JAN: This exhibition at the Swiss National Museum in Zurich all about the Neolithic stelae from various European countries. It offers a unique insight into the history of the people who inhabited Europe around 6,000 years ago. For more information see here.

LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL IN LUCERNE UNTIL 16th JAN: The beautiful and colourful Lilu Light Festival is back in Lucerne from 6th – 16th January from 6pm – 10pm each evening. Most exhibits are free of charge but for some events you need to pay. Find out all about it here.

WINTER ARENA MARKET AT ZURICH HB NOW UNTIL 26th FEB: There is a new Winter Market at Zurich HB from 8th Jan till 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet to enjoy typical Swiss Winter cuisine. Do make reservations for the Fondue Chalet in advance and visit the website for more information here.

CHEF PATISSIER FROM ZURICH’S CONFISERIE HONOLD IN ZURICH ON TV 16th JAN: Chef Pâtissier Patrick Beereuter from Confiserie Honold in Zurich and his partner Vanessa Schnyder successfully got though the first round in RTLs “Master of Sweets” show and the next edition is on at 5:30pm this Sunday 16th January. The final takes place on Sunday 30th. Tune in to RTL to watch !

LAAX OPEN SNOWBOARDING CONTEST 11th – 15th JAN : the world’s best snowboarders compete in LAAX in the Slopestyle and Halfpipe disciplines. For more information see here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU AT THEATER 11 IN ZURICH TILL 23rd JANUARY: If you’re a Queen fan don’t miss the WE WILL ROCK YOU concerts at Theater 11 in Zurich from 11th – 23rd January. See details here.

GRINDELWALD WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL 17th – 22nd JAN: If you’re in or near Grindelwald between 17th and 22nd January make sure to visit the World Snow Festival which is taking place for the 39th time. Read all about it here.

BELLE EPOQUE WEEK 23rd – 30th JANUARY KANDERSTEG: The Belle Epoque Week takes place in Kandersteg from 23rd – 30th January. People dress up in clothing from the era and it is a fabulous spectacle to behold – so if you get the chance to “step back in time” do give it a go! Find out all about it here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU IN BASEL 25th – 30th: If you live in Basel, you may prefer to see WE WILL ROCK YOU there. See details.

WINTER ELEPHANT SCULPTURES IN RAPPERSWIL ENDS 31st JAN: The elephant Parade is back in Rapperswil! Thirty elephant sculptures are dotted all around the town of Rapperswil from 27th November 2021 to 31st January, 2022 – see if you can find them all! On 29th January 2022 there will be a Gala Auction Event to raise money for this deserving charity. If you want to find out more about the Elephant Parade, read our article here. You can also see a video of the Elephants from the previous exhibition here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERRASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here. THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here. THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here. DOLDER SPORTS 60M SKI SLOPE! Did you know that the Dolder Sports has just opened the longest ski slope within the city of Zurich? It’s just 60m long but makes for a great experience for little kids. It’s located right next to the Dolder Swimming Pool at Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: How about starting off the New Year by trying something new? How about Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here. FREE In Zurich SIMPLY ZURICH “FREE” EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: The Simply Zurich exhibition is a FREE exhibition at the Swiss National Museum which tells you all you need to know about the city of Zurich. Take a look here. FREE MUSIC & LIGHT EVENT IN WASSERKIRCHE CRYPT TILL 30th JAN: If you’re in need of some meditation why not pop into the crypt of the Wasserkirche to enjoy “Chaotic Arrangement for 66 Voices” in the semi illuminated crypt. It’s a sound installation by Axel Crettenand and takes place Tuesday till Sunday from 5pm – 9pm. Address: Wasserkirche Zurich. FREE EXHIBITION AT HELMHAUS ALL THAT YOU TOUCH TILL 23rd JAN: A quirky exhibition at the Helmhaus which is free to view taking place until 23rd January. ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here. A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.

A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here. CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

SILVESTERKLÄUSE IN APPENZELL: This year visitors were asked to stay away from the Silvesterkläuse celebrations in Appenzell due to the pandemic. However, if you want to know more about them for 13th January next year, take a look here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

THE PEAK WALK BY TISSOT AT GLACIER 3000: Glacier 3000 is a very special location in Switzerland with an amazing walkway connecting two peaks and plenty of interesting things to do when you get there – including skiing! In fact it is the first walkway in the world connecting two peaks! Why not take a trip and discover this amazing location. Find out all about it here.

FIRST CLIFF WALK GRINDELWALD-FIRST: A great activity to do anytime of the year is to visit the First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald-First. In Winter the snowy views are amazing. See details here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: Blausee is a small but stunning lake which looks beautiful anytime of year but especially in Winter. Find out all about it here.

A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

Train Excursions From Zurich

UPGRADE TO FIRST CLASS AT A CHEAPER PRICE: The SBB is currently offering 1st Class upgrades on many routes at a very special price. The upgrades are available last minute – read all about this promotion here.

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 15th JAN & 18th FEB: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next dates are for 15th January & 18th February 2022. Read all about it here.

SUNDAY BRUNCH ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TRAIN 30th JAN: A wonderful experience is to enjoy Sunday Brunch on the lovely Churchill Red Arrow. The next Sunday Brunch Trip is on 30th January. Read all about it here.

A GIN LAB ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 12th FEBRUARY: How about enjoying creating your own special blend of Gin on the a train journey with Turicum Gin company? It’s a great experience on a beautiful train and a huge amount of fun! Read all about this special experience here.

A TRIP ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS – Read all about this great train journey here.

INTERESTING TOWNS TO VISIT

How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Events

A THALASSOTHERAPY BREAK AT LE GRAND HOTEL DES THERMES ST MALO: Fancy doing something really different that takes away stress and reenergises your whole body? How about a Thalassotherapy break in France. We stayed at Le Grand Hotel des Thermes in St Malo and as well as enjoying amazing thalassotherapy treatments, the hotel had amazing gastronomy and was located right on the beachfront. They even have a kids club for children up to 6 too. Find out all about it here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

THE GREENERY AT WIDDER HOTEL TILL 29th JAN: Until 29th January the beautiful pop up restaurant at the Widder Hotel called The Greenery is available for cosy evening with traditional Winter dishes and a glass of Perrier- Jouet. Read all about it here.

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: We visited Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich last week and had a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge. They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience was just such fun! Read all about it here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

WINTER DATE NIGHT IN ZURICH WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK: See Amy’s suggestions for a Winter date night in Zurich here.

CORONA UPDATES IN SWITZERLAND FROM 20th DECEMBER

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.