Zurich New Year Light Shows 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Gerry Hofstetter Silvesterzauber Zurich

Zurich New Year Light Shows 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Gerry Hofstetter Silvesterzauber Zurich

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

3 Day Of Light Shows in Zurich for New Year

This year Zurich rang in the New Year quietly, but with lots of colour. Due to measures put in place to contain the Covid pandemic, the official celebrations and fireworks were cancelled to avoid large gatherings in the city.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Instead, a series of light shows kicked off on New Year’s Eve with impressive projections on prominent buildings in the city by Zurich artist Gerry Hofstetter. On New Year’s Eve the light shows began at 5pm and continued till 2am and on 1st and 2nd January the light shows continue from 5pm – 11pm.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

There were a variety of colours and patterns projected all across the city on building such as the Fraumünster and Grossmünster.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

The Stadthaus building was also bathed in colourful lights.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Opernhaus Zurich - Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

The New Year message was one of the many patterns projected on the buildings, as seen on the Grossmünster above.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

The NZZ building was also illuminated.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

The Chagall Windows on the Fraumünster shone brightly surrounded by all the colour and light.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Pretty reflections of the Stadthaus.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

The colours and projections were beautiful to watch and to see the reflections in the River Limmat.

Gerry Hofstetter – The Man Behind the Lights

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

The man himself – Gerry Hofstetter seen busy at work on Saturday evening overseeing the light installations on the Grossmünster in Zurich.

Zurich Illuminations New Year 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter

Silvesterzauber 2022

When: New Year’s Eve from 5pm – 2am & 1st & 2nd January from 5pm- 11pm

Where: In the city of Zurich on a variety of prominent buildings and churches

For more information please visit the Silvesterzauber website here. 

