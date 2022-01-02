Zurich New Year Light Shows 2022 By Gerry Hofstetter
Gerry Hofstetter Silvesterzauber Zurich
3 Day Of Light Shows in Zurich for New Year
There were a variety of colours and patterns projected all across the city on building such as the Fraumünster and Grossmünster.
The Stadthaus building was also bathed in colourful lights.
The New Year message was one of the many patterns projected on the buildings, as seen on the Grossmünster above.
The NZZ building was also illuminated.
The Chagall Windows on the Fraumünster shone brightly surrounded by all the colour and light.
Pretty reflections of the Stadthaus.
The colours and projections were beautiful to watch and to see the reflections in the River Limmat.
Gerry Hofstetter – The Man Behind the Lights
The man himself – Gerry Hofstetter seen busy at work on Saturday evening overseeing the light installations on the Grossmünster in Zurich.
Silvesterzauber 2022
When: New Year’s Eve from 5pm – 2am & 1st & 2nd January from 5pm- 11pm
Where: In the city of Zurich on a variety of prominent buildings and churches
For more information please visit the Silvesterzauber website here.
