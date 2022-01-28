Zurich Patissier in RTL’s Master Of Sweets

Zurich Patissier From Confiserie Honold in RTL’s Master Of Sweets

Patrick Beereuter from Confiserie Honold & Vanessa Schnyder from Confiserie Roggwiller

Zurich Patissier Patrick Beereuter from Confiserie Honold Zurich, along with his girlfriend Vanessa Schnyder from Confiserie Roggwiller in St. Gallen are taking part in RTL’s Master Of Sweets television program. In the first episode they had strong competition in the popular program, but they managed to get through! The duo then further impressed the jury with their skills and got through the next two rounds and will now be taking part in the final of Master of Sweets on 30th January!

The title “Master of Sweets” requires great craftsmanship along with creativity at the highest level. Examples of creations they have made include “balloons” made of sugar, a frog prince cake, innovative ice cream and the most dreamy looking macarons.

The Master of Sweets Jury

The Master of Sweets jury is made up of confectioner Brigitta Schickmaier from Austria, the German Maître Pâtissier Matthias Mittermeier and the renowned German pastry chef René Frank. In a similar formula to the UK “Bake Off” programs, the three judges evaluate the sugary masterpieces at the end of each episode and award them points accordingly. They then decide which teams remain in for another week and which team has to go. The winning team will receive a winner’s trophy and 25,000 euros in prize money. We wish Patrick and Vanessa every success in the final !

Patrick and Vanessa’s Creations at Confiserie Honold

If you would like to try some of Patrick and Vanessa’s creations, like the popcorn ice cream or the raspberry red pepper macarons, you will be pleased to know that you can now buy them at Confiserie Honold in Zurich!

Visit the Confiserie Honold website here.

Fingers crossed for Patrick and Vanessa on Sunday 30th January on Master of Sweets on RTL at 17.30!

With photos courtesy of Confiserie Honold and Patrick Beereuter.

