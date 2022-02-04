Award Winning Swiss Fresh Fondue from Les Fondues Wyssmüller

Premium Swiss Fondue From Gruyère

What’s could be nicer than going out on a cold winter’s day in Switzerland and coming home to a warming pot of delicious fondue? Well, if it’s a fondue from Les Fondues Wyssmüller you really are in luck as this premium Swiss brand has been created by master cheesemaker William Wyssmüller, who knows more than a thing or two about cheese.

William Wyssmüller Master Cheesemaker

William Wyssmüller was a master cheesemaker for more than 25 years, producing the highest quality Gruyère cheese before becoming a fondue retailer. Les Fondues Wyssmüller is a high quality premium fresh cheese fondue made with mature AOP cheese.

Les Fondues Wyssmüller Founded in 2011

“Les Fondues Wyssmüller” was founded in 2011, and the brand is recognized as one of best Swiss fresh fondues you can find in Switzerland. And for those who thought maybe that fondue is boring, you will see that William Wyssmüller has been very creative in producing a delicious range of 12 different varieties of fresh fondue, which you can see in the photos lower down.

We’ve been trying out three of the most popular fondues and we (and our guests ) really loved them! We tried:

The Excellence which contains Moitié-Moitié Gruyère AOP The Assemblage AOP which contains Gruyere AOP, Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP and Raclette du Valais AOP The Création Poivré which contains Gruyère and Vacherin Fribourgeois and black pepper

How To Prepare

Each of Les Fondues Wyssmüller fondues comes in a packet serving two people with full instructions. In a nutshell these are the steps you need to follow.

Rub a clove all over the base and sides of the “Caquelon” or fondue pot. Heat 140cl (or 150cl depending on the fondue variety) of wine (or water if you prefer) until it is very hot in the base of the Caquelon. Add the cheese and stir. Stir continuously until it all comes together in one lovely fondue. Serve with small pieces of bread, or potatoes and enjoy! You may also like to serve pickled onions and gherkins, a salad and cold meats too. You can also see this 30 second video here too.

Adding the Les Fondues Wysmüller fondue mix to the hot wine in the caquelon.

It requires a lot of stirring!

Once you have stirred sufficiently it all comes together beautifully and if it is piping hot it is ready to eat!

Award Winning Fondue

Les Fondues Wyssmüller was the first Swiss brand to be awarded the Gault et Millau quality award for Swiss food in 2016 and now 6 of of the fondues have been honoured with this award.

In addition three of the fondues have recently won awards in the Swiss Regional Contest – Schweizer Wettbewerb der Regionalprodukte. The 12 varieties include Tomatoes, AOP Gruyère and Vacherin Fribourgeois, Pepper, Truffle, Alpine Herbs and more You can see the full range on the company’s e-shop here or in the photos below.



Where To Buy

If you order online, the fondues arrive in a distinctive mirror like Wyssmüller “freshbox® which keeps the cheese at the optimum temperature of 6 degrees during transit. Once you open the box it’s important to then store the cheese in the fridge until you are ready to use it. You can buy Les Fondues Wyssmuller® at many good shops and supermarkets such as Coop, Migros, Denner and Volg.

If you’re travelling (or don’t live in Switzerland) you will also be able to find Les Fondues Wyssmüller at The Lavaux SWISS WINE & Fondue Bar in New York, the boutique Chez Colette in London and at Au bon Marché in Paris. The main Fondue shop is in the Gruyère area, near Bulle.

Les Fondues Wyssmüller

For more information visit the Les Fondues Wyssmüller online shop here.

Instagram Reel of Making a Les Fondues Wyssmüller Fondue

If you would like to see a quick video of us making the fondue take a look here:

With photos by Christina and courtesy of Les Fondues Wysmüller

This article is Sponsored but all views are 100% our own.

