Fly Thai Airways to Thailand The Sunny “Land of Smiles”

Thailand Is Now Open To Visitors for 2022

You might remember we visited Phuket a few weeks ago, but from 1st February 2022 you can now visit other destinations in Thailand from Switzerland as long as you are fully vaccinated (2 jabs).

We were lucky enough to fly to Bangkok with Thai Airways and were amazed at how easy it was to enter, as long as you follow the steps which we have outlined below.

There is nothing quite like leaving cold, wintery Europe behind and emerging at the airport in Thailand into warm, welcoming sunshine to lift the soul.

Hotel Peninsula in Bangkok

We have listed all the things you need to do, step by step, in this article.

Non-stop flights from Switzerland with Thai Airways

You can now enjoy “non-stop” flights from Switzerland to Bangkok with Thai Airways. Currently there are 3 flights a week on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Bangkok. From 1st March 2022 Thai Airways will be offering 5 flights a week direct to Bangkok on Monday, Wednesday, Friday Saturday and Sunday. Please find the flights on www.thaiairways.com.

Flat Bed Luxury Business Class with Thai Airways

We were lucky enough to fly Business Class with Thai Airways and had a really great flight. I really loved the flatbed seats – and for once I actually had a really good sleep on board, as well as watching a film or two and enjoying some delicious Thai food.

There is plenty of legroom and they also provide you with a mattress which you lay on top of the seat when you decide you want to go to sleep.

I must say I normally have great difficulty sleeping on a plane – but in both directions I managed to get several hours good quality sleep and I think the flat bed helps enormously.

Thai Airways In Flight Dining

There was a choice of both Thai and Western dishes and on board and I opted for the Western dishes on the way out and the Thai dishes on the return flight and in both cases they were really quite delicious.

We enjoyed impeccable service on the flight from the very friendly in service crew. Nothing was too much trouble and if like me, you don’t want to be woken for breakfast before you land you can also advise your flight attendant and they will ensure that you’re not disturbed, so that you can get as much sleep as you wish. So that you are fully prepared with all the paperwork you need for the flight – see the steps below you need to take to travel from Switzerland to Thailand.

What You Need To Do In Order to Visit Thailand From Switzerland

You can get all the latest information on the website www.tourismthailand.ch (the website is in German, French and Italian but if you use Chrome you can switch the language to English). The current situation at time of writing is as follows:

You need to provide a negative PCR test, and the result must be no older than 72 hours before you enter Thailand. Once you arrive in Thailand you need to have a 2nd PCR test to ensure you’re still negative. We were staying at the beautiful Peninsula Hotel in Bangkok (which is one of the SHA++ certified hotel where you can stay) and where you need to stay at least two nights (day 1 and 5). We arrived at the hotel around 11am and had our test just before 12 and got the result just before 4pm. To be on the safe side they say the result takes between 3 and 24 hours – so just don’t make any plans during this time. However, in reality, we just waited around 4 hours. On day 5 you also have to be staying in a SHA ++ hotel and to take another PCR Test. You can book 2 different hotels for the accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5. However, on both Day 1 and Day 5, you must stay inside your room whilst you wait for the result of the RT-PCR test result. Before departure you need to register for the “Thailand Pass” at https://tp.consular.go.th/. It’s quite straight forward but it’s best to do it right away as the registration process could take up to 7 working days. To register for the “Thailand Pass” you need a) a copy of your passport, proof of health insurance (in English ) stating that you’re insured for at least US $ 50,000. You can find certified Covid Insurance packages here: http://covid19.tgia.org/. A proof of prepayment for 2 separate nights of accommodation at government-approved hotel/s, such as, SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) on Day 1 and Day 5, and the receipt for the 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. The prepayment for Day 1 must show that it covers the accommodation, the test and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel. They also need prof of your a COVID-19 certificate of Vaccination or Recovery. You need to be able to show an official booking confirmation for the hotel (“AQ” or “SHA ++” accommodation) for at least two nights. This confirmation must cover both the overnight stay and the required RT-PCR COVID-19.As soon as you get your negative test result you’re free to leave your hotel room. In our case it was around 4 hours but it can vary. You can reserve your hotel either directly with the “AQ” hotel itself or via https://www.agoda.com/quarantineth.

You can book a SHA + Hotel via https://web.thailandsha.com/shaextraplus You need to show all your documents at check in and don’t forget that the negative test result must be printed out in Thai or English! Once you arrive do make sure to download and activate the “MorChana” App and have it available on your phone for your entire stay in Thailand.

With a negative COVID-19 test result you can travel anywhere in Thailand and just have to go to your prebooked hotel on day 5 in order to do your last PCR test.

Travelling To Thailand if Unvaccinated

It is possible to travel to Thailand if you are not fully vaccinated or you do not have a valid vaccination certificate but you would need to quarantine for 10 days at a quarantine hotel with “AQ” certification. You can find out more here.

Where To Stay in Bangkok

We stayed at the wonderful 5 star Peninsula Bangkok. Not only does it have a superb waterfront setting (with its own shuttle boat and dock) but all the rooms have a view of the river!

We will be writing about our experience there in a separate blogpost to follow shortly!

Enjoy Sunshine This Winter in Thailand With Thai Airways

If you’re still thinking about whether or not to go – the average temperatures for Bangkok, Thailand in January are between 21 and 32 degrees, in February between 23 and 33 degrees, in March between 25 and 34 degrees and in April between 26 and 35 degrees celsius! A prefect time to ditch the sweaters and pull out the sunglasses!

More Information On Flying To Thailand with Thai Airways

For more information on flights to Thailand please visit the Thai Airways website here.

Where to stay in Thailand:

We have two great recommendations – places where we have had absolutely wonderful stays and amazing service. Take a look below.:

Bangkok: The Peninsula Hotel Bangkok:

Address: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand Tel: +66 2 020 2888

Phuket: The Sala Phuket:

Address: 333 Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Tel: +66 76 338 888 Thai Airways Website

Visit the Thai Airways website here.

Thailand Tourism

Visit the Thailand Tourism website here (and use chrome for English translation) for advice and information

