Masks Off In Switzerland From 17th February 2022!

Covid Rules Relaxed From 17th February 2022

Thursday 17th February 2022 was the first day of the new “Masks Off” situation in Switzerland as the government lifted almost all of its Covid restrictions.

This infographic courtesy of SwissInfo explains the new situation:

Here is a brief Summary:

Masks are no longer mandatory in schools, shops, concert halls or at work.

Mask are, however, still required on public transport and at healthcare facilities.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 still need to stay in 5 day isolation – until the end of March.

From 17th February Onwards:

There is no requirement for people in Switzerland to show a Covid certificate to enter bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues like sports facilities, theatres or concert halls.

There are no restrictions on the size of private gatherings in Switzerland

Large events no longer have to apply for permission.

See all the information here.

However, Covid certificates are still provided by the government for the purpose of overseas travel.

In a statement the government explained the reasons they are able to do this is that hospitals have not been overwhelmed and there were fewer people in intensive care.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************