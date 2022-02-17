Home » Arts and Entertainment » Masks Off In Switzerland From 17th February 2022!
Arts and Entertainment

Masks Off In Switzerland From 17th February 2022!

Covid Rules Relaxed From 17th February 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

Masks Off In Switzerland From 17th February 2022!

Covid Rules Relaxed From 17th February 2022

Thursday 17th February 2022 was the first day of the new “Masks Off” situation in Switzerland as the government lifted almost all of its Covid restrictions.

This infographic courtesy of SwissInfo explains the new situation:

Masks Off In Switzerland From 17th February 2022!

Here is a brief Summary: 

Masks are no longer mandatory in schools, shops, concert halls or at work.

Mask are, however, still required on public transport and at healthcare facilities.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 still need to stay in 5 day isolation – until the end of March.

From 17th February Onwards:

  • There is no requirement for people in Switzerland to show a Covid certificate to enter bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues like sports facilities, theatres or concert halls.
  • There are no restrictions on the size of private gatherings in Switzerland
  • Large events no longer have to apply for permission.
  • See all the information here.

However, Covid certificates are still provided by the government for the purpose of overseas travel.

In a statement the government explained the reasons they are able to do this is that hospitals have not been overwhelmed and there were fewer people in intensive care.

Masks Off In Switzerland From 17th February 2022!

==>>For the full information briefing please visit the Government website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

WONDERS – The Immersive Light Show at St. Jakob’s Church Zurich

Award Winning Swiss Fresh Fondue from Les Fondues Wyssmüller

Fasnacht Fun in Switzerland for 2022 – Don’t Miss These Great Carnivals

****************************

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of February 2022

WONDERS – The Immersive Light Show at St....

What’s On In Zurich Mid February 2022 Onwards

What’s On In Zurich Early February 2022

Fasnacht Fun in Switzerland for 2022 – Don’t...

Zurich Patissier in RTL’s Master Of Sweets

Footloose The Musical at the Maag Halle Zurich...

What’s On In Zurich Late January 2022

What’s On In Zurich Early January 2022 Onwards

WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security