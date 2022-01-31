NewInZurich Valentine’s Day Giveaway & Contest

It’s February so we’re hopefully out of the “Januar Loch” and it’s time to look forward to longer days and the onset of Spring. Of course 14th February is Valentine’s Day – so why not enter our Valentine’s Contest where we have 5 great gifts to be won. The prizes will be sent out hopefully just in time to reach the winners in time for Valentine’s Day.

Every day this week we will be featuring one of the gifts and you can either enter one or all of the contests. You can also enter from NewInZurich Instagram too.

1) A Beautiful Carlette Necklace & 1 Pair Of Earrings

“Le Collier” Necklace from Carlette

Carlette is a Swiss company creating beautiful modern jewellery which is easy to wear and gives any outfit an instant uplift. With natural mother pearl embedded in the stainless steel, rhodium plated jewellery, the LE COLLIER necklace (above) is perfect for any occasion. The unique Carlette design allows you to replace the centre piece or add to it with further Carlette accessories.

You can view the necklace here.

Carlette Naturally Me Earrings

The Carlette Naturally Me earrings are stylish and chic and match the necklace beautifully.

Both products are rhodium plated with mother pearl imbedded, hypoallergenic and resistant to perfumes and creams.

You can view the earrings here.

Enter the Carlette Contest for a Le Collier Necklace & Naturally Me Earrings

Enter the Carlette Giveaway to be in with a chance of winning your own beautiful Le Collier Necklace + 1 matching pair of earrings (value of 235 CHF)

How To Enter

To enter the contest please email us here with 1) the word Carlette in the subject line and 2) your mobile number.

For more information on the beautiful Carlette Jewellery range visit the Carlette website here.

Check back here tomorrow for the next item in the Valentine Contest.

