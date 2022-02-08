Slow Wifi? Check out the Super Fast NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh Router

We are all increasingly reliant on technology these days to get even the simplest things done. We need it for the practical things in life as well for enjoying our free time, entertainment and leisure. We have pcs, printers, laptops, online banking, TVs, Streaming services, Netflix, Zoom calls, game consoles – not to mention our phones and tablets and all the household devices we control with technology. To get the best out of all our devices, it’s really important to have good, reliable wifi – and that also means having a good router!

Last year I was really struggling with my old router, especially when we had a house full of people all using multiple devices. Trying to upload pictures to the blog when you have to wait a few minutes for each one to load (don’t even talk about video!) was making things a real nightmare. We had tried tweaking the network and changing the settings on our existing router and various other things, but to no avail. So when I got the opportunity to test out the NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh Router I simply couldn’t wait for it to arrive!

According to CNET.com The Orbi 6 Is The Fastest Money Can Buy!

I had already done some research on the internet and read that according to the tech website cnet.com, the Orbi 6 is a fastest mesh router that money can buy! It all sounded very promising – but would it live up to the hype?

The Model – NETGEAR Orbi Wifi 6 Mesh Router RBK853

The model we tested out was the NETGEAR Orbi & Mesh Router RBK853. It comes with a main router and two satellites. All three pieces of equipment are sleek and attractive – and since they are such an important necessity in a home I am really glad they they are so aesthetically appealing. We have placed one in our main room and one in the furthest room in the house and one in the previously hard to reach Hobbyraum at the rear of the building. This way we now seem to have the whole of our living space covered with really fast wifi. The only thing an Orbi satellite needs is a power outlet as everything else works wirelessly.

How To Set The NETGEAR Orbi 6 Mesh Router Up

The initial setup and day to day control is managed through the Orbi App which you can download free of charge to your mobile device (Apple or Android). Following the instructions on the App, the initial setup is very simple and slick, requiring no technical skills. In fact within a matter of minutes you should have your secure high performance network all ready to go! The router is connected to the Internet modem/gateway, and Orbi helps you decide the ideal positioning of any satellite. In addition to the main network, if you wish, you can also set up a second WLAN for guests in no time at all. Orbi systems also support voice control from Alexa™ and the Google Assistant™.

Because the NETGEAR Orbi 6 is so powerful there is no need for WiFi extenders/repeaters, and it also means an end to dead zones, dropped connections and buffering. Orbi WiFi 6 also means that the best speeds can be maintained even with multiple devices contending for bandwidth in your home. The “Hobbyraum” at the back of our apartment, where it has always been difficult to get a good connection is now working perfectly on wifi as thanks to its mesh network technology, Orbi Wifi 6 managed to stretch to that far corner of the building.

How It Works

Orbi uses the latest WiFi 6 technology to flood your home with a super strong signal, even penetrating through ceilings, walls and floors. It delivers super fast internet speed that is both strong and reliable. As a result we now have lightning fast wifi in every room. It is offering us a far higher performance than our previous router and nobody is now battling for contention! We tried to see if it would reach to our basement room below our apartment (which is basically a concrete bunker) but unfortunately that is a bridge too far, but everywhere else it is absolutely perfect and absolute dream in comparison to our old router!