Home » Exhibitions and Events » St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake
BucketList SwitzerlandExcursionsExhibitions and EventsSportsSwiss TraditionsSwitzerlandThings To DoTravel

St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Photos Highlights of St Moritz Snow Polo 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event

On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

The “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” is said to be the world’s most prestigious winter polo tournament on snow. Since 1985 this exciting sports event has been taking place in St. Moritz and the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is the only «high goal» polo tournament played on snow.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

The events attracts spectators from all over the globe to this beautiful spot in the Swiss alps. In addition to the attractions on the frozen lake, there is champagne, exquisite gourmet food and a huge number of social events taking place in St. Moritz’s finest hotels.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Polo is now played on snow in places like Aspen in the USA, Cortina in Italy and Tianjin in China, but the original Snow Polo Tournament began in in St. Moritz. Four “high-goal teams” compete for the much coveted trophy on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, surrounded by about 15,000 spectators.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

Highlights of the tournament are the small and the grand finales which take place on Sunday requiring great skill and  concentration from the world’s top players and their horses. The unique location on the frozen lake in St Moritz at 1,800 metres above sea level makes the tournament one which just can’t be missed.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

St Moritz Snow Polo

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz

When:  Late January

St. Moritz Snow Polo took place on 28th, 29th and 30th January 2022

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

All photos by Tim Hughes

If you would like to see more of Tim’s Photos or buy any, please see here.

St Moritz Snow Polo - A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event On A Frozen Lake

*** Articles You May Like ***

Glamour, Racing and Snow – White Turf St Moritz

*****************************

You may also like

Fasnacht Fun in Switzerland for 2022 – Don’t...

What’s On in Zurich End of January Beginning...

Snowshoeing in Les Diablerets at Col Du Pillon...

Vertt A New Swiss Start Up – A...

Footloose The Musical at the Maag Halle Zurich...

What’s On In Zurich Late January 2022

What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2022 Onwards

First Class Travel on SBB Trains at Cheaper...

What’s On In Zurich Early January 2022 Onwards

WE WILL ROCK YOU in Zurich & Basel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security