St Moritz Snow Polo – A Unique & Exciting Sporting Event

On A Frozen Lake

The “Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz” is said to be the world’s most prestigious winter polo tournament on snow. Since 1985 this exciting sports event has been taking place in St. Moritz and the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is the only «high goal» polo tournament played on snow.

The events attracts spectators from all over the globe to this beautiful spot in the Swiss alps. In addition to the attractions on the frozen lake, there is champagne, exquisite gourmet food and a huge number of social events taking place in St. Moritz’s finest hotels.

Polo is now played on snow in places like Aspen in the USA, Cortina in Italy and Tianjin in China, but the original Snow Polo Tournament began in in St. Moritz. Four “high-goal teams” compete for the much coveted trophy on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, surrounded by about 15,000 spectators.

Highlights of the tournament are the small and the grand finales which take place on Sunday requiring great skill and concentration from the world’s top players and their horses. The unique location on the frozen lake in St Moritz at 1,800 metres above sea level makes the tournament one which just can’t be missed.

Where: The frozen lake of St Moritz

When: Late January

St. Moritz Snow Polo took place on 28th, 29th and 30th January 2022