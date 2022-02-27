Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich – The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Free Things To Do In Zurich

There’s a lot more than cacti to the Succulent Plant Collection in Zurich. Located over in Mythenquais this free to enter museum, known as the Sukkulenten-Sammlung houses over 6500 different species from around 83 different plant families.

In fact it is one of the largest and most important special collections of succulent plants and has been in existence since 1931. In total there are six greenhouses as well as cold frames and an open-air rock garden.

Succulents are plants from which come from arid areas of the world and which are able to retain water.

Cacti are probably the most well known type of succulent, but you can also find agaves, aloes, thick-leaf plants and many other varieties of plant.

The Zurich Succulent Collection is a member of the Zurich Museums Association and the Sukkulenten-Sammlung is open all year round. It’s a great place to go with children, on your own and to take friends and visitors.

For more information see below:

Sukkulenten-Sammlung Zürich

Where: Mythenquai 88, 8002 Zürich

Tel: 044 412 12 80

Open: Daily Monday – Sunday 9am – 4.30pm