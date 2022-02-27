Home » Free » Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich – The Succulent Collection in Zurich
Exploring ZurichFamilyFreeMuseumsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich – The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Free Things To Do In Zurich 

by newinzurich
0 comment

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich – The Succulent Collection in Zurich

 

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Free Things To Do In Zurich 

There’s a lot more than cacti to the Succulent Plant Collection in Zurich. Located over in Mythenquais this free to enter museum, known as the Sukkulenten-Sammlung houses over 6500 different species from around 83 different plant families.

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

In fact it is one of the largest and most important special collections of succulent plants and has been in existence since 1931. In total there are six greenhouses as well as cold frames and an open-air rock garden.

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Succulents are plants from which come from arid areas of the world and which are able to retain water.

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Cacti are probably the most well known type of succulent, but you can also find agaves, aloes, thick-leaf plants and many other varieties of plant.

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

The Zurich Succulent Collection is a member of the Zurich Museums Association and the Sukkulenten-Sammlung is open all year round. It’s a great place to go with children, on your own and to take friends and visitors.

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

For more information see below:

Sukkulenten-Sammlung Zürich

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

Where: Mythenquai 88, 8002 Zürich
Tel: 044 412 12 80
Open: Daily Monday – Sunday 9am – 4.30pm
Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich - The Succulent Collection in Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

Free Water – the Fountains of Zurich: 
Free and Cheap Things To Do in Zurich in the Summer
The Free Annual Tulip Festival in Morges, Switzerland 
The Free “Simply Zurich” Exhibition at the Landesmuseum Zurich
*****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of February Early...

White Turf St Moritz 2022 In Pictures

Your Time to Shine: 6 Tips to Create...

Zuerifasnacht – Carnival Fun in Zurich for All...

What’s On In Zurich End of February 2022

WONDERS – The Immersive Light Show at St....

What’s On In Zurich Mid February 2022 Onwards

Slow Wifi? Check out the Super Fast NETGEAR...

What’s On In Zurich Early February 2022

Award Winning Swiss Fresh Fondue from Les Fondues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security