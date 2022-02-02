Home » Beauty » Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich
Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

Valenine Present Ideas in Zurich 2022

Valentine Present Ideas In Zurich

2022

Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

Looking for some ides for Valentine presents ? Here are some ideas …

Chocolate

Surely you can’t go wrong with chocolate?

Valentine's Day in Zurich
A chocolate heart by Confiserie Honold

Chocolate Love

These Cherry Kirschstägli from Honold’s are particularly lovely and are a limited edition – See details here. 
Limited Edition Morello Cherry Kirschstängeli at Honold's

Jewellery by Carlette

How about a pieces of jewellery from the new Valentine collection by Carlette Jewellery  – for information see here.
Carlette Necklace
Valentine’s Dinner

There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions: Babel Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency at Zurich Airport,Dolder Grand, Hotel Storchen, the Zunfthaus zur Waag,  Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht, and Salirare all great choices.- but do see our Restaurant Section for more ideas.

Beauty

Pure Beauty Spa Zurich

A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some idea.

You might also like to book one of their very popular Body Ballancer Treatments – read all about it here. 

Luxurious Beauty Products

SwissLine Luxe Lift Rich Cream

Another idea is a luxurious beauty product. The Award winning SwissLine Luxe Lift Rich Cream is a great choice. The Limited Editions 30th Anniversary edition is out now – take a look here. 

swiss Line cell shock luxe cream

 

Valmont Luxury Range of Skincare Products

Another great choice is the Valmont Range of Skincare Products.

They have a wide range of high quality, luxury products and one product which I really can recommend and which goes on like a dream is the Valmont Restoring Perfection day creamwhich has SPF 50 sun protection. You can see this cream and other beauty products in the range here. 

Valmont restoring perfection cream

Perfume by Valmont

Perfume by Valmont

Valmont also have an exquisite range of Perfumes you might like. The Fizzy Mint is clean and refreshing and Just Bloom has a fresh and powerful bouquet. Take a look at their latest range here. 

Champagne

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Rosé
How about a bottle of the beautifully pink Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Rosé which is ideal served with ice as a Champagne cocktail? Available from all good wine shops.

A Trip To The Cinema

Cinemas In Zurich
How about a trip to the Cinema together? You can see all the cinemas in Zurich here.

A Classic Swiss Railway Collection Watch by Mondaine

A Classic Swiss Railway Collection Watch by Mondaine

How about a classic Swiss Railway Collection watch by Mondaine ? – Find out more here.

A Family or Couples Portrait

Family & Business Portraits with Professional Photographer Carmen.photo

Carmen from www.Carmen.Photo offers a full range of photographic services and whether you would love a photo of the two of you in the snow, a family photo or a portrait of your beloved pet, Carmen will be able to come up with a creative solution. She also designs and creates photo books using your existing photos.

For more information visit Carmen’s website here.

For The Barista In Your Life

Fabulous Coffee Drinks With The Nespresso Barista 
Or maybe a Nespresso Barista machine so that you can create great cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate and coffee cocktails at home? Read all about it here.

A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch

Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich

Churchill Red Arrow Brunch

Another idea is to book Brunch on the Famous Churchill Red Arrow Train? See details here.
Churchill Red Arrow Gin Lab

All Aboard the Churchill Red Arrow for the Turicum Gin Lab!

Or you may prefer to go on the Churchill Red Arrow Gin Lab with Turicum Gin ? See details of the Gin Lab experience here. 

Orbi Router By Netgear – The Orbi Tri band Mesh Wifi

Orbi router by Netgear

An unusual present maybe, but one which might appeal to the “tech head” or “gamer” in your house, is the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wifi 6 System Router by NETGEAR. Delivering super fast internet speed to your fingertips it is strong reliable and enables you to have lightning fast wifi in every room in your house (up tp 525 sq m). It brings higher performance and allows simultaneous Wifi streaming, gaming and browsing on multiple devices. We have been using it and it is a dream in comparison to our old router! 🙂

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT – Gift Vouchers

Sport Shop Time out Uster

Sport Shop Time Out  has so much choice for the Sports addict in your life that maybe a voucher would be just what they would like. Contact Sport Shop Time Out on 044 942 0616 or visit pop by to Sport Shop Time Out Uster.

Fit x Egg

Fit Xperience

The Fitxperience Gym in Egg near Zurich offers a range of subscriptions and they run a large number of classes.  Visit the Fit x website here to see what is on offer.

BaByliss Big Hair Volumising Hot Brush

BaByliss Big Hair Volumising Hot Brush 

If you have mid length hair this BaByliss Big Hair Volumising Hot Brush enables you to stye your hair easily and adding lots of volume. It comes with a 50mm and 40mm brush and as well as two hot air settings there is also a cool setting to set the style. The brushes rotate and there is a 2.5m cable .

For more information on the BaByliss Big Hair Hot Brush see here. 

BaByliss Berry Crush Wand

BaByliss Berry Crush Wand Flawless Curls Styler 

If it’s curls your after the Babyliss Berry Crush Wand is just what you need. It is suitable for all tapes of hair and all hair lengths and can create a variety of curly sites.

If you’re interested in this styling wand – why not check our Valentine Contest here and see if you can win! See details here. 

CERJO Sunglasses

Perfect For Summer - The Fabulous New Floating Sunglasses by cerjo®

Whether you’re up on the slopes in the mountains or lying by the lake in the sunshine – or off on holiday in sunny climes, a great pair of sunglasses is always good to have. Swiss sunglass brand Cerjo have a range of styles and they even have a range of floating sunglasses which are perfect for Watersports.

Read all about Cerjo Sunglasses here. 

Discover Some Great Swiss Wines with Obrist Wines

Obrist wine rose glass of wine

Obrist wines sell their wines online and they also offer vouchers too – so the recipient can make his or her own choices. The offer a great selection of wine at competitive prices and there really is something for everyone. They also have a selection of wine accessories too.

Visit the Obrist website here.

A Night Or Weekend Away

Cake with a view in the Mountains at The Hotel Guarda Val Lenzerheide

 

 

Some ideas for a night or weekend break away are the following:

A Weekend at the Guarda Val Hotel in Lenzerheide (use code NEWINZURICH to get a 10% discount )

A Weekend at the Chedi Andermatt

A Thalassotherapy Break in St Malo France 

A Weekend at the Flims Waldhaus

A Weekend at Il Sereno Luxury Design Hotel In Como 

 A Cosy Night In

Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

You could of course escape the cold with a log fire, a bouquet of flowers and a candlelit dinner at home with a bottle of bubbly and a film?
Do you have any other ideas which you can add? If so we’d love to hear so please tell us in the comments section below.
Whatever you do have a lovely Valentine’s Day.

