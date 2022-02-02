Valentine Present Ideas In Zurich 2022 Looking for some ides for Valentine presents ? Here are some ideas … Chocolate Surely you can’t go wrong with chocolate? A chocolate heart by Confiserie Honold

Chocolate Love

These Cherry Kirschstägli from Honold’s are particularly lovely and are a limited edition – See details here.

Jewellery by Carlette for information see here. How about a pieces of jewellery from the new Valentine collection by Carlette Jewellery –

A Trip To The Cinema

How about a trip to the Cinema together? You can see all the cinemas in Zurich here.

A Classic Swiss Railway Collection Watch by Mondaine

How about a classic Swiss Railway Collection watch by Mondaine ? – Find out more here.

A Family or Couples Portrait

Carmen from www.Carmen.Photo offers a full range of photographic services and whether you would love a photo of the two of you in the snow, a family photo or a portrait of your beloved pet, Carmen will be able to come up with a creative solution. She also designs and creates photo books using your existing photos.

For more information visit Carmen’s website here.

For The Barista In Your Life

Or maybe a Nespresso Barista machine so that you can create great cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate and coffee cocktails at home? Read all about it here.

A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch

Churchill Red Arrow Brunch

Another idea is to book Brunch on the Famous Churchill Red Arrow Train? See details here.

Churchill Red Arrow Gin Lab

Orbi Router By Netgear – The Orbi Tri band Mesh Wifi