Chocolate Love
Jewellery by Carlette
There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions: Babel Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency at Zurich Airport,Dolder Grand, Hotel Storchen, the Zunfthaus zur Waag, Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht, and Salirare all great choices.- but do see our Restaurant Section for more ideas.
Beauty
A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some idea.
You might also like to book one of their very popular Body Ballancer Treatments – read all about it here.
Luxurious Beauty Products
SwissLine Luxe Lift Rich Cream
Another idea is a luxurious beauty product. The Award winning SwissLine Luxe Lift Rich Cream is a great choice. The Limited Editions 30th Anniversary edition is out now – take a look here.
Valmont Luxury Range of Skincare Products
Another great choice is the Valmont Range of Skincare Products.
They have a wide range of high quality, luxury products and one product which I really can recommend and which goes on like a dream is the Valmont Restoring Perfection day creamwhich has SPF 50 sun protection. You can see this cream and other beauty products in the range here.
Perfume by Valmont
Valmont also have an exquisite range of Perfumes you might like. The Fizzy Mint is clean and refreshing and Just Bloom has a fresh and powerful bouquet. Take a look at their latest range here.
Champagne
A Trip To The Cinema
A Classic Swiss Railway Collection Watch by Mondaine
How about a classic Swiss Railway Collection watch by Mondaine ? – Find out more here.
A Family or Couples Portrait
Carmen from www.Carmen.Photo offers a full range of photographic services and whether you would love a photo of the two of you in the snow, a family photo or a portrait of your beloved pet, Carmen will be able to come up with a creative solution. She also designs and creates photo books using your existing photos.
For more information visit Carmen’s website here.
For The Barista In Your Life
A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch
Churchill Red Arrow Brunch
Orbi Router By Netgear – The Orbi Tri band Mesh Wifi
An unusual present maybe, but one which might appeal to the “tech head” or “gamer” in your house, is the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wifi 6 System Router by NETGEAR. Delivering super fast internet speed to your fingertips it is strong reliable and enables you to have lightning fast wifi in every room in your house (up tp 525 sq m). It brings higher performance and allows simultaneous Wifi streaming, gaming and browsing on multiple devices. We have been using it and it is a dream in comparison to our old router! 🙂
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT – Gift Vouchers
Sport Shop Time Out has so much choice for the Sports addict in your life that maybe a voucher would be just what they would like. Contact Sport Shop Time Out on 044 942 0616 or visit pop by to Sport Shop Time Out Uster.
The Fitxperience Gym in Egg near Zurich offers a range of subscriptions and they run a large number of classes. Visit the Fit x website here to see what is on offer.
BaByliss Big Hair Volumising Hot Brush
If you have mid length hair this BaByliss Big Hair Volumising Hot Brush enables you to stye your hair easily and adding lots of volume. It comes with a 50mm and 40mm brush and as well as two hot air settings there is also a cool setting to set the style. The brushes rotate and there is a 2.5m cable .
For more information on the BaByliss Big Hair Hot Brush see here.
BaByliss Berry Crush Wand
If it’s curls your after the Babyliss Berry Crush Wand is just what you need. It is suitable for all tapes of hair and all hair lengths and can create a variety of curly sites.
If you’re interested in this styling wand – why not check our Valentine Contest here and see if you can win! See details here.
CERJO Sunglasses
Whether you’re up on the slopes in the mountains or lying by the lake in the sunshine – or off on holiday in sunny climes, a great pair of sunglasses is always good to have. Swiss sunglass brand Cerjo have a range of styles and they even have a range of floating sunglasses which are perfect for Watersports.
Read all about Cerjo Sunglasses here.
Discover Some Great Swiss Wines with Obrist Wines
Obrist wines sell their wines online and they also offer vouchers too – so the recipient can make his or her own choices. The offer a great selection of wine at competitive prices and there really is something for everyone. They also have a selection of wine accessories too.
Visit the Obrist website here.
A Night Or Weekend Away
Some ideas for a night or weekend break away are the following:
A Weekend at the Guarda Val Hotel in Lenzerheide (use code NEWINZURICH to get a 10% discount )
A Weekend at the Chedi Andermatt
A Thalassotherapy Break in St Malo France
A Weekend at the Flims Waldhaus
A Cosy Night In
***************************
For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
**********************
Articles Which May Be Of Interest
Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich
L’Elixir des Glaciers – A New Range of Luxury Skincare by Valmont
***********************