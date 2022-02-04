What’s On In Zurich Early February 2022

Wishing you a great week ahead. There’s lots on in Zurich, the original UK version of Footloose ends its run in Zurich on 6th February, as does the Geneva LUX Light Festival in Geneva. However, you may fancy visiting White Turf in St Moritz this weekend which this year also has a FREE Family Day each Saturday including this Saturday, 5th February. Of course Valentine’s Day is around the corner and we have curated a list of great Valentine Gift Ideas here – or you may wish to try your luck in our contest to win 5 great Valentine gifts. The closing date for the Valentine’s Contest is midnight on Monday 7th February.

If someone you know has autism, or another disability or learning difficulty, sometimes exhibiting unwanted behaviour and difficulty in learning academic and social skills, you may be interested in attending a FREE online open day with the Foundations For Learning. Find out more here.

For the sun seekers amongst you, you may be interested to know that from 1st February Thailand has opened up to visitors again and Thai Airways are offering direct flights from Zurich. Read all about it here.

CHILDREN FIRST OPEN HOUSE SAT 5th FEB: Children First is running an Open House at its premises in Freiestrasse 175, 8032 Zurich on Saturday 5th February from 10am til 12.30. Please see details here.

ART333 IN WÄDENSWIL VERNISSAGE SAT 5th FEB: ART333 in Florhofstrasse 2, 8820 Wädenswil is holding a Vernissage from 2pm – 6pm and there will be an art sculptor on site around 3pm. See details here.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL IN ENGLISH AT MAAG HALLE TILL 6th FEB: How about going to see the Footloose Musical in Zurich at the MAAG Halle? It’s on in English with the original UK cast. See details here.

GENEVA LUX LIGHT FESTIVAL ENDS 6th FEB: Another Light Festival worth visiting is the Geneval Lux Festival taking place from 21st Jan – 6th Feb in Geneva. See here for details.

VALENTINES GIFT IDEAS: Don’t have a present for Valentine’s Day yet? Then check out these great ideas for Valentine’s gifts. Take a look here.

VALENTINES CONTEST & GIVEAWAY ENDS MIDNIGHT 7th FEB: Check out the prizes in our Valentine Contest and why not enter? After all you can only win it, if you’re in it! Take a look here

ICS PRIMARY VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE 10th FEB AT 9.30am: If you have children and want to find out more about the Primary education at ICS International School why not join their Open House on 10th February at 9.30am. See details here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in Zurich. See locations here.

*******************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Children First are holding their Open Day on Saturday 5th February 2022 from 10am till 12.30.

*****************************************************************************************************

CONGRATULATIONS – CHEF PATISSIER FROM ZURICH’S CONFISERIE HONOLD COMES 2nd: Chef Pâtissier Patrick Beereuter from Confiserie Honold in Zurich and his partner Vanessa Schnyder won second place in the FINALS of RTL’s “Master of Sweets” show! Although they didn’t win the ultimate prize they did amazingly well to get so far! Congratulations to them both! Read all about their journey here.

PHOTOS OF SNOW POLO ST MORITZ: If you missed the Snow Polo last weekend in St Moritz take a look here to see some great photos by Tim and Tabitha Hughes.

A GIN LAB ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 12th FEBRUARY: How about enjoying creating your own special blend of Gin on the a train journey with Turicum Gin company? It’s a great experience on a beautiful train and a huge amount of fun! Read all about this special experience here.

HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM POP UP 13th FEB: Haute Contour is the first facial gym of its kind in Switzerland and is hosting a pop-up session at the 25 Hours Hotel Langstrasse on Sunday February 13th. Why not join the event and discover their facial workouts! Limited spots available on their website here.

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 19th FEB: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next dates are 19th February 2022. Read all about it here.

POP UP DINNER ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW IN ZURICH 24th FEBRUARY: How about having dinner on the beautiful Churchill Red Arrow Train in Zurich on 24th February? It would also make a great Valentine’s gift too! Read all about it here.

WINTER ARENA MARKET AT ZURICH HB ON NOW UNTIL 26th FEB: There is a new Winter Market at Zurich HB from 8th Jan till 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet to enjoy typical Swiss Winter specialities. Do make reservations for the Fondue Chalet in advance and visit the website for more information here.

*********************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

ICS is Virtual Primary Open Day on 10th February 2022 Open To All

Join the Primary Principal at our next Virtual Primary Open House on Thursday 10 th February at 9.30am to find out more about how ICS students develop lifelong learner skills. Or contact our Admissions team at contact@icsz.ch.



For details email: contact@icsz.ch

*********************************************************************************************************

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 27th FEB 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended til 27th December 2022 due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here. Find out more about it here.

MAKE A FONDUE WITH WYSSMÜLLER FONDUE MIXES: Having guests round this weekend? Why not make a fondue with a premium fresh fondue from the award winning company “Les Fondues Wyssmüller.” Available in all good supermarkets as well as online – Find out more and see step by step instructions here.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP Till 20th FEB: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: Why not dine at Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich with a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge? They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience is just such fun! Read all about it here.

CLEAN UP ZURICH WITH TRASH HERO ZURICH 27th FEB: The next Trash Hero rubbish clean up in Zurich will take place from 12 noon till 2pm on 27th February. The location will be announced the week before.All you need to do is turn up and help. See details (the week before ) here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERRASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS IN SWITZERLAND: It will be soon time for Fasnacht and though not all celebrations will be taking place, see this list of places where there should be some great festivities. Take a look here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING IN SWITZERLAND: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

FIRST CLIFF WALK GRINDELWALD-FIRST: A great activity to do anytime of the year is to visit the First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald-First. In Winter the snowy views are amazing. See details here.

A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

UPGRADE TO FIRST CLASS TRAIN TRAVEL AT A CHEAPER PRICE: The SBB is currently offering 1st Class upgrades on many routes at a very special price. The upgrades are available last minute – read all about this promotion here.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

A TRIP ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS – Read all about this great train journey here.

INTERESTING PLACES TO VISIT

How about a trip to Einsiedeln (above) – take a look here.

How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

ABA TRAINING COURSE IN ENGLISH WITH FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: The Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) at Foundations For Learning is one weekend per month (Saturday & Sunday 10:30-17:30) for six months and begins on 26th February 2022. Please email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information or to book a FREE overview of the course. You can also find out more information about the Course on the Foundations For Learning Website here

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: The prices for the Covid tests keep changing – so please check when booking. See many of the options here.

EXPLANATION OF 3G, 2G & 2G+: Some of you have asked what the difference is between 2G and 2 G+ – please see details here:

3G means you have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID or have had a negative test.

2G means you have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID

2G+ means you have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID within the past 120 days (4 months) and if your last vaccine (or your recovery) was longer than 120 days ago you need to be able to show a certificate for a negative test result.

If you have a COVID certificate for a positive antibody test you do not need an additional test but you must always show your certificate for a negative test result to gain access when it stipulates 2G+. You can find more information here.