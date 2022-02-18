What’s On In Zurich End of February 2022

Things To Do In Zurich End of February 2022

Wishing you a great week ahead. The big news is that masks are now off in most places in Switzerland and that there is no longer a requirement for 2G, 2G+ etc certificates to get into restaurants, cinemas and shows etc. You can read all about it here. This weekend is the last weekend of White Turf in St Moritz and once again on Saturday it is a FREE Family Day! Fasnacht celebrations are beginning and you can see a list of Fasnacht celebrations to watch out for here. There’s also a great immersive light installation at St Jakobs Church in Zurich until 5th March.

FREE OPEN DAY: If someone you know has autism, or another disability or learning difficulty, sometimes exhibiting unwanted behaviour and difficulty in learning academic and social skills, you may be interested in attending a FREE online open day with the Foundations For Learning. Find out more here.

MASKS OFF IN SWITZERLAND FROM 17th FEB 2022: See all the latest information on the latest relaxation of Covid rules in Switzerland. Masks are no longer needed in shops, restaurants, bars etc, but should still be worn on trains.See all the information here.

FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 19th FEB: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next date is the 19th February 2022. Read all about it here.

WHITE TURF AT ST MORITZ 19th & 20th FEB: This Saturday is the FREE Family Day at White Turf in St Moritz and on Sunday another exciting race day. See here for details.

You may also like to see this short video by Tim Hughes to get an idea of what White Turf is like. Take a look here.

GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.

POP UP DINNER ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW IN ZURICH 24th FEBRUARY: How about having dinner on the beautiful Churchill Red Arrow Train in Zurich on 24th February? Read all about it here.

FASNACHT LUCERNE 24th FEB – 1st MARCH: Lucerne Fasnacht begins on 24th Feb. Read all about it here.

FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS IN SWITZERLAND: Fasnacht is now beginning to take place and though not all celebrations will be on this year, see this list of places where there should be some great festivities. Take a look here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

********************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert *** FREE Online One Hour Overview of ABA Training Course – email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch to book your slot The ABA Training Course begins on 26th February 2022 If someone close to you has autism, or another disability or learning difficulty, sometimes exhibiting unwanted behaviour and difficulty in learning academic and social skills, you may be interested in attending a FREE online open day with Michael Nicolosi from Foundations for Learning. There is a high demand for Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) trained professionals and the course at Foundations For Learning is one weekend per month (Saturday & Sunday 10:30-17:30) for six months. The ABA Training Course begins on 26th February 2022. Email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information or to book a FREE overview of the course. You can also find out more information about the Course on the Foundations For Learning Website here **********************************************************************************************************

WINTER ARENA MARKET AT ZURICH HB ON NOW UNTIL 26th FEB: There is a new Winter Market at Zurich HB from 8th Jan till 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet to enjoy typical Swiss Winter specialities. Do make reservations for the Fondue Chalet in advance and visit the website for more information here.

TRASH ART EXHIBITION AT HAUS APPENZELL ZURICH TILL 26TH FEB (FREE): Visit the Trash-Art Exhibition at Haus Appenzell in Zurich and see all the exhibits made of discarded packaging waste and and scrap. Admission is FREE. See details here.

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: Why not dine at Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich with a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge? They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience is just such fun! Read all about it here.

CLEAN UP ZURICH WITH TRASH HERO ZURICH 27th FEB: The next Trash Hero rubbish clean up in Zurich will take place from 12 noon till 2pm on 27th February. The location will be announced the week before.All you need to do is turn up and help. See details (the week before) here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERRASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

CIONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tobhalle Zurich here.

ART ON ICE DINNER SHOW 3rd, 4th & 5th MARCH: A unique ice skating event taking place at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Find out more here.

WONDERS MUSIC & LIGHT CONCERTS AT ST JABOBS CHURCH ZURICH TILL 5th MARCH: Why not see the beautiful light and music at the WONDERS concerts at St Jacob’s Church in Zurich which are being performed until 15th March. See details and ticket information here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

**********************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Need Help With Your Taxes?

MARTIN BEINER TAX EXPERT

Maybe you have read Martin’s Top Tips about the Swiss tax system in this article here about Swiss tax? Martin is a tax expert who specialises in helping in expats with their Swiss tax. He can help you with all aspects of your tax from basic advice to full preparation of tax returns. He even has produced a tax course that you can follow – see here.

Read the article about all you need to know for your Swiss Tax Return here

**********************************************************************************************************

VEGAN EXHIBITION AT ALIMENTARIUM MUSEUM VEVEY TILL 27th MARCH: If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. Find out more here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG EXTENDED UNTIL 3RD APRIL 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended till 3rd April due to popular demand. You can take a look at a Find out more about it here. The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended till 3rd April due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE MATTERHORN: How well do you know Switzerland’s most famous mountain? We visited it again this week and here are some interesting facts – take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

A TRIP ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS – Read all about this great train journey here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

BRUNCH AT BAURS ZURICH: A great place to go for Sunday Brunch in Zurich is Baurs! Centrally located and with all our favourite brunch fare in a beautiful and very stylish restaurant, this is one you will be returning to time and again! See details here.

LOY FAH THAI RESTAURANT PANORAMA RESORT FEUSISBERG: Looking for an elegant Thai restaurant only 30 mins drive from Zurich with mesmerising views and wonderful authentic Thai Food? Why not check out the Loy Fah restaurant at the Panorama Resort & Spa in Feusisberg. Read all about it here.

A RELAXING BREAK AT PANORAMA RESORT & SPA FEUSISBERG: If you fancy a pampering Spa Break with excellent food and don’t want to go too far, why not visit the beautiful Panorama Resort & Spa at Feusisberg at the head of Lake Zurich.Read all about it here. The Panorama Resort & Spa Feusisberg HONOLD’S LIMITED EDITION MORELLO CHERRY KIRSCHSTÄNGLI: Looking for something different ? These delicious Limited Editions Kirschstängli from Confiserie Honold are really quite special. Find out why here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP Till 13th MARCH : Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

UPGRADE TO FIRST CLASS TRAIN TRAVEL AT A CHEAPER PRICE: The SBB is currently offering 1st Class upgrades on many routes at a very special price. The upgrades are available last minute – read all about this promotion here.

THE SUPER FAST ORBI WIFI 6 ROUTER BY NETGEAR: We’ve been testing out Netgear’s Orbi Wifi 6 Router and can highly recommend this great piece of kit which delivers super fast reliable wifi. Read all about it here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

ABA TRAINING COURSE IN ENGLISH WITH FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: The Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) at Foundations For Learning is one weekend per month (Saturday & Sunday 10:30-17:30) for six months and begins on 26th February 2022. Please email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information or to book a FREE overview of the course. You can also find out more information about the Course on the Foundations For Learning Website here

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.