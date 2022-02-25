What’s On In Zurich End of February Early March 2022

Wishing you a great week ahead. There’s lots on in and around Zurich this weekend and in the weeks ahead so take a look below for some ideas and inspiration. The Fasnacht celebrations in Lucerne are already underway and it should be a fun weekend in store! Zurich Carneval takes place on 4th – 6th March and Basel Fasnacht takes place from 7th – 9th March. Don’t miss WONDERS the immersive light installation at St Jakobs Church in Zurich which is on until 5th March – and if you’re quick you might be able to still dine in one of the “Bubbles” at Marina Lachen on Lake Zurich before 27th Feb. Whatever you do have fun!

FASNACHT LUCERNE 24th FEB – 1st MARCH: Lucerne Fasnacht began on 24th February and continues right over the weekend until 1st March. Read all about it here.

WINTER ARENA MARKET AT ZURICH HB ENDS 26th FEB: The Winter Market at Zurich HB ends on 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet where you can enjoy typical Swiss Winter specialities. You can visit the website for more information here.

TRASH ART EXHIBITION AT HAUS APPENZELL ZURICH TILL 26TH FEB (FREE): Visit the Trash-Art Exhibition at Haus Appenzell in Zurich and see all the exhibits made of discarded packaging waste and and scrap. Admission is FREE. See details here.

BALLOON FESTIVAL SATTEL HOCHSTÜCKLI 27th FEB: This year’s Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival didn’t take place because of Covid, however the Hochstückli Balloon Festival will take place on Sunday 27th February beginning at 10.30am. See details here.

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: Why not dine at Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich with a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge? They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience is just such fun! Read all about it here.

CLEAN UP ZURICH WITH TRASH HERO ZURICH 27th FEB: The next Trash Hero rubbish clean up in Zurich will take place from 12 noon till 2pm on Sunday 27th February. The meet up location is Tram Stop Limmatplatz. All you need to do is turn up and help – all the necessary tools are provided, just wear good shoes and old clothes. See details here.

GATHERING TO SUPPORT UKRAINE MONDAY 28th FEB: There will be a peaceful gathering in Münsterhof in Zurich on Monday 28th February at 7.30pm to show support for Ukraine. People are asked to bring candles & there will be Ukranian music & speeches etc.

ZÜRI CARNEVAL 4th – 6th MARCH: One carnival celebration not to miss is Züri Carneval. It’s not the biggest, but it’s local and its fun – find out all about it here.

CHIENBÄSE LIESTAL PARADE (PARADE WITH FLAMES) 6th MARCH: The Chienbäse – Liestal Fire Parade takes place on Sunday 6th March and is always on the Sunday prior to Basel Fasnacht. Find out all about it here.

BASLER FASNACHT 7th – 9th MARCH: Basler Fasnacht is the big one and is one of the top events in Switzerland. It’s taking place from 7th – 9th March this year. Find out more about it here.

FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS IN SWITZERLAND: See this list of places where there should be some great Fasnacht festivities. Take a look here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERRASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

WONDERS MUSIC & LIGHT CONCERTS AT ST JABOBS CHURCH ZURICH TILL 5th MARCH: Why not see the beautiful light and music at the WONDERS concerts at St Jacob’s Church in Zurich which are being performed until 15th March. See details and ticket information here.

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tobhalle Zurich here.

ART ON ICE DINNER SHOW 3rd, 4th & 5th MARCH: A unique ice skating event taking place at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Find out more here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU BACK AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 8th – 13th MARCH: Following its successful tour in Zurich and Basel in January, We Will Rock You is back in Zurich at Theater 11 from 8th – 13th March. See details here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

VEGAN EXHIBITION AT ALIMENTARIUM MUSEUM VEVEY TILL 27th MARCH: If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. Find out more here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG EXTENDED UNTIL 3RD APRIL 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended till 3rd April due to popular demand. Find out more about it here. The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended till 3rd April due to popular demand. You can take a look at a short video clip here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here. 31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration. CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Indian restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

BRUNCH AT BAURS ZURICH: A great place to go for Sunday Brunch in Zurich is Baurs! Centrally located and with all our favourite brunch fare in a beautiful and very stylish restaurant, this is one you will be returning to time and again! See details here.

LOY FAH THAI RESTAURANT PANORAMA RESORT FEUSISBERG: Looking for an elegant Thai restaurant only 30 mins drive from Zurich with mesmerising views and wonderful authentic Thai Food? Why not check out the Loy Fah restaurant at the Panorama Resort & Spa in Feusisberg. Read all about it here.

A RELAXING BREAK AT PANORAMA RESORT & SPA FEUSISBERG: If you fancy a pampering Spa Break with excellent food and don’t want to go too far, why not visit the beautiful Panorama Resort & Spa at Feusisberg at the head of Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

HONOLD’S LIMITED EDITION MORELLO CHERRY KIRSCHSTÄNGLI: Looking for something different ? These delicious Limited Editions Kirschstängli from Confiserie Honold are really quite special. Find out why here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP Till 13th MARCH : Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

THE SUPER FAST ORBI WIFI 6 ROUTER BY NETGEAR: We’ve been testing out Netgear’s Orbi Wifi 6 Router and can highly recommend this great piece of kit which delivers super fast reliable wifi. Read all about it here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great First Birthday photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about them here. HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here. STAY OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO: if you fancy a different kind of hotel next time you visit the mountains why not try sleeping in an igloo? There are plenty of Igloo Villages to choose from all over Switzerland. Find out more here. PHOTOS FROM THE FINAL DAY AT WHITE TURF ST MORITZ 2022: Check out the photos by Tim Hughes of the exciting action from White Turf in St Moritz. Take a look here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.