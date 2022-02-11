What’s On In Zurich Mid February 2022 Onwards

Things To Do In Zurich Mid February 2022

Wishing you a great week ahead. There’s lots on in Zurich and the Frida Kahlo exhibition has once more been extended, this time until 3rd April, White Turf is on in St Moritz again this weekend and don’t forget on Saturday it is a FREE Family Day! Valentine’s Day is on Monday so check this list of great Valentine Gift Ideas here.

If someone you know has autism, or another disability or learning difficulty, sometimes exhibiting unwanted behaviour and difficulty in learning academic and social skills, you may be interested in attending a FREE online open day with the Foundations For Learning. Find out more here.

VALENTINES GIFT IDEAS: Don’t have a present for Valentine’s Day yet? Then check out these great ideas for Valentine’s gifts. Take a look here.

WHITE TURF AT ST MORITZ 11th & 12th FEB: This Saturday is the FREE Family Day at White Turf in St Moritz and on Sunday another exciting race day. See here for details.

You may also like to see this short video by Tim Hughes to get an idea of what White Turf is like. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO THE LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM: How about a trip to the Lindt Chocolate Museum? They even have special Valentine courses on 12th, 13th & 14th February. Read all about this emporium of chocolate here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

LAST CALL FOR THE GIN LAB ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 12th FEBRUARY: How about enjoying creating your own special blend of Gin on the a train journey with Turicum Gin company? It’s a great experience on a beautiful train and a huge amount of fun! Read all about this special experience here.

HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM POP UP 13th FEB: Haute Contour is the first facial gym of its kind in Switzerland and is hosting a pop-up session at the 25 Hours Hotel Langstrasse on Sunday February 13th. Why not join the event and discover their facial workouts! Limited spots available on their website here.

DISCOVER THESE 12 GREAT PARKS IN ZURICH: How about a weekend trip to the park to enjoy the sunshine? Discover these great parks in Zurich here.

A WALK ON CASSIOPEIASTEG ALONG LAKE ZURICH: A beautiful walk in Zurich along the boardwalk – see details here.

SIMPLY ZURICH “FREE” EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: The Simply Zurich exhibition is a FREE exhibition at the Swiss National Museum which tells you all you need to know about the city of Zurich. Take a look here. VISIT THE PIPILOTI RIST EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Pippilotti Rist exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich is a great place to visit. Find out all about it here. VEGAN EXHIBITION AT ALIMENTARIUM MUSEUM VEVEY: If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. Find out more here. FONDUE TRAIN – THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW 19th FEB: Why not plan a wonderful trip on the Fondue Train from Zurich. It takes place on the Churchill Red Arrow and the next dates are 19th February 2022. Read all about it here.

POP UP DINNER ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW IN ZURICH 24th FEBRUARY: How about having dinner on the beautiful Churchill Red Arrow Train in Zurich on 24th February? It would also make a great Valentine’s gift too! Read all about it here.

********************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert *** FREE Online One Hour Overview of ABA Training Course – email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch to book your slot The ABA Training Course begins on 26th February 2022 If someone close to you has autism, or another disability or learning difficulty, sometimes exhibiting unwanted behaviour and difficulty in learning academic and social skills, you may be interested in attending a FREE online open day with Michael Nicolosi from Foundations for Learning. There is a high demand for Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) trained professionals and the course at Foundations For Learning is one weekend per month (Saturday & Sunday 10:30-17:30) for six months. The ABA Training Course begins on 26th February 2022. Email michael.nicolosi@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information or to book a FREE overview of the course. You can also find out more information about the Course on the Foundations For Learning Website here **********************************************************************************************************

FONDUE IN STYLE AT THE DOLDER LODGE POP UP Till 20th FEB: Enjoy a fabulous fondue St Moritz style at the Dolder Lodge. Find out more here.

WINTER ARENA MARKET AT ZURICH HB ON NOW UNTIL 26th FEB: There is a new Winter Market at Zurich HB from 8th Jan till 26th Feb with all sorts of food on offer, music and there is even a Fondue Chalet to enjoy typical Swiss Winter specialities. Do make reservations for the Fondue Chalet in advance and visit the website for more information here.

DINE IN A “GASTRO KUGEL” BUBBLE POP ON LAKE ZURICH UNTIL 27th FEBRUARY: Why not dine at Marina Lachen on the shores of Lake Zurich with a wonderful dinner in one of the spherical shaped “bubbles” on the water’s edge? They serve a set menu Fondue Chinoise (also available as a vegetarian / vegan version) and the whole experience is just such fun! Read all about it here.

CLEAN UP ZURICH WITH TRASH HERO ZURICH 27th FEB: The next Trash Hero rubbish clean up in Zurich will take place from 12 noon till 2pm on 27th February. The location will be announced the week before.All you need to do is turn up and help. See details (the week before) here.

WINTER MAGIC ON THE PANORAMA TERRASSE UETLIBERG TILL 28th FEB: Enjoy some warming soup, bratwurst or Raclette and mulled wine on top of the Uetlibergstrasse with lots of beautiful lights and magical views. The Winter Magic continues on the Uetliberg till 28th February, open daily from 11am. See details here.

FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS IN SWITZERLAND: It will be soon time for Fasnacht and though not all celebrations will be taking place, see this list of places where there should be some great festivities. Take a look here.

ART ON ICE DINNER SHOW 3rd, 4th & 5th MARCH: A unique ice skating event taking place at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Find out more here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

GENESIS MUSIC & LIGHTS CONCERTS AT ST JABOBS CHURCH ZURICH TILL 15th MARCH: Why not see the beautiful light and music “Genesis” concerts at St Jacob’s Church in Zurich which are being performed until 15th March. See details and ticket information here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

**********************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Need Help With Your Taxes?

MARTIN BEINER TAX EXPERT

Maybe you have read Martin’s Top Tips about the Swiss tax system in this article here about Swiss tax? Martin is a tax expert who specialises in helping in expats with their Swiss tax. He can help you with all aspects of your tax from basic advice to full preparation of tax returns. He even has produced a tax course that you can follow – see here.

Read the article about all you need to know for your Swiss Tax Return here

**********************************************************************************************************

SEARCHING FOR SOME WINTER SUN ? HOW ABOUT THAILAND? Fed up with the cloud and rain? Thailand has opened up to visitors from 1st February 2022. There are several direct flights each week with Thai Airways so find out all about flying to Thailand now in this article. 31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

FIRST CLIFF WALK GRINDELWALD-FIRST: A great activity to do anytime of the year is to visit the First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald-First. In Winter the snowy views are amazing. See details here.

A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL: The views from Etzel over Lake Zurich are stunning and it’s easy to get to from Zurich. Find out all about this great Winter Hike here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

A TRIP ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS – Read all about this great train journey here.

Restaurants, Food & Lifestyle

LOY FAH THAI RESTAURANT PANORAMA RESORT FEUSISBERG: Looking for an elegant Thai restaurant only 30 mins drive from Zurich with mesmerising views and wonderful authentic Thai Food? Why not check out the Loy Fah restaurant at the Panorama Resort & Spa in Feusisberg. Read all about it here.

HONOLD’S LIMITED EDITION MORELLO CHERRY KIRSCHSTÄNGLI: Looking for something different ? These delicious Limited Editions Kirschstängli from Confiserie Honold are really quite special. Find out why here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

UPGRADE TO FIRST CLASS TRAIN TRAVEL AT A CHEAPER PRICE: The SBB is currently offering 1st Class upgrades on many routes at a very special price. The upgrades are available last minute – read all about this promotion here.

BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.