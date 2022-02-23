Home » Sports » White Turf St Moritz 2022 In Pictures
White Turf St Moritz 2022 In Pictures

The final Sunday of White Turf St Moritz 2022 took place on 20th February in glorious sunshine. Over 13,000 spectators turned out to see the exciting races on the frozen in Lake St. Moritz. They were treated to a magnificent spectacle and plenty of action!

Photographer Tim Hughes was there with his camera to capture all the drama as it unfolded.

There was excitement and suspense with every race. The Spanish 14:1 outsider Furioso with Czech Vaclav Janacek won the LONGINES 82nd Grand Prix of St. Moritz and with it, 100,000 Swiss francs. In the Genesis Grand Prix, Kiss Forever H.C. trotted into first place.

The new “King of the Engadine” was Jakob “Köbi” Broger on Vienna Woods. What’s more none other than Roger Federer presented him with the coveted Credit Suisse Skikjöring Trophy.

If you didn’t manage to make it to White Turf St Moritz for 2022, why not put it in your diary for 2023?

Here is a short video for the first Sunday of racing at White Turf St Moritz 2022:

White Turf St Moritz

Address: Via Serlas 23, 7500 St. Moritz

Phone: 081 833 84 60

