WONDERS – The Immersive Light Show at St. Jakob’s Church Zurich

Following the successful GENESIS light installations in Lucern and Zurich, the third edition of the incredible immersive light show is back at St Jakob’s Church Zurich. The magical light installation is called WONDERS and can be viewed until 5th March.

It takes you on a journey around the world viewing some of the greatest architectural wonders of the planet – immersive, unique and breathtaking!  Enjoy views of the Sagrada Familia, Angkor Wat and the Sistine Chapel – right in the middle of Zurich! WONDERS, the third Genesis show, is a fascinating experience merging all world religions under one roof.

It’s a family-friendly experience for young and old. If you are attending with children it’s a good idea to choose one of the dedicated “family time slots”. Every Friday there is a musical concert in addition to the live show which takes place at 7pm. The show lasts 30 minutes (admission starts 15 minutes before the show). The show with the additional concert lasts 45 minutes.

When:  Until 5th March 2022

Time: 17:45 to 22:00 (various time slots)

Where: City Church Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zürich

Tickets: You can purchase tickets here.

Children under the age of 10 get free admission (admission only when accompanied by an adult)

♿ Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

For more information see here.

All photos by Jena-Christophe Dupasquier

