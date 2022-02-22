Your Time to Shine: 6 Tips to Create a Strong LinkedIn Profile

Have you created a LinkedIn profile years ago and barely have touched it since? Are you now looking for a job or plan to do so soon? Wondering how you can leverage this powerful tool that is LinkedIn, to look your best for recruiters and networks to find the job you want? If you need advice on the basics to establish a new profile on LinkedIn, why not take a look at digital media guru Nabeha Latif’s recent post on the Global People’s Club Sandwich.

Steps To Get Your LinkedIn Profile Polished

It’s best to update and perfect your resumé in a word processing document before uploading it to your LinkedIn account to avoid confusion and glitches. Make sure you have a great professional photo, (contact Carmen Sirboiu if you need a great one at a reasonable price), a background picture, and a vanity URL. Make sure to fill in all the sections in your profile. According to LinkedIn this will make you twice as likely to appear in searches.

Six Tips To Help You Get Noticed On LinkedIn

Here are six tips to better your chances of getting noticed:

Add Your Certifications

Swiss recruiters love certificates. Stay up to date with any certifications or licenses you earn. Add them to your profile as soon as possible to prevent forgetting them. They confirm acquired skills and show you keep up to date with research. No certificate is unimportant. Even if it does not seem relevant, any course you take shows you have a will for learning, growth, and advancement. After all, that odd course you once took could potentially be seen by recruiters as a sign you will bring a spark of innovation the team needs!

Endorse Your Contacts

Endorse your contacts to eventually get endorsements in return. This is how it works in human relationships and networking: you have to give before hoping to receive. And the Swiss “Circle of Trust”, as Angie Weinberger likes to call it, is no exception to the rule. Invest in your network by endorsing contacts (make sure to endorse people on skills you can genuinely testify to). Make a regular habit of it. Remember: what goes around comes around. Your contacts will reciprocate, and this will considerably strengthen your LinkedIn profile.

Let Recruiters Know How You Can Help

Ensure that your About section is not too long, just enough to get to know you. It is essential that this section doesn’t sound like it’s all about you rather about what you can offer potential employers. Recruiters need to know how you can be helpful to the company. In this optics, write why you do what you do, what you do exactly, and finally, how you can help the company with your unique skills.

Join Relevant Groups

Join relevant groups (in your field and area) and connect with members to showcase knowledge, not in an obnoxious way and with the sole intention to promote yourself, but rather by adding value to that group by answering questions, participating in conversations, and promoting other members’ work. Before you start your own discussion in a group, first join in a few other conversations, answer or comment, so people will know where you come from and don’t perceive you as just butting in. So get to know professionals in your field and ask for help. (For advice on finding and filtering groups, and the LinkedIn group etiquette, take a look here.

Be active: Like, Comment and Share

Liking, commenting, and sharing increases your activity level (which improves your chances of getting noticed) but is also a great way to tell people you are thinking about them without actually having to reach out to them. It helps establish your profile and show people what you know, your personality, and last but not least, that your profile is not a fake (yes, it’s important, nowadays).

Publish, Publish, Publish!

Publishing on your LinkedIn profile or in groups is essential to enhance the value of your profile. It can be helpful to stay on top in people’s minds, so make sure to do it regularly. This can serve as conversation material at networking events (so, ideally, you would read your contacts’ publications too), and in the medium to long term, it shows your expertise to potential employers.

Afraid to publish? Follow this famous sportswear company’s slogan, and just do it! Fear of publishing is normal. It is hard to put yourself out there wondering if anyone will even read you, and what they will think or say. To get over that imposter syndrome (I know, it’s easier said than done), remind yourself of the hard work you put into what you’ve done. There is no point in dithering forever. It doesn’t bring more clarity, security, talent, or knowledge! Torturing yourself over publishing or not will only bring you stress and might even affect your self-esteem negatively (and that will only throw you in a downward spiral). So publish!

If you are presently looking for a job or plan to do so shortly, and you feel like you need concrete help with your resume, LinkedIn profile, networking while looking for a job in Switzerland, check out Global People Transition’s upcoming “HireMeExpress” group programs (22nd April to 8th July 2022 and 26th August to 11th November 2022). If you want to be updated on everything #HireMeExpress, sign up here, and you will be invited to a free workshop series and be kept updated on the group program.

