Zuerifasnacht –

Carnival Fun in Zurich for All the Family

Züri Carneval 4th – 6th March 2022

“Zuerifasnacht” or “Züri Carneval” is a fun filled event in Zurich with costumes, wigs, outrageous outfits and lots of music from the Guggen bands. This year it is taking place in Zurich from 4th – 6th March.

Here are some photos from a previous Fasnacht celebration in Niederdorf. As well as the pavements being strewn with confetti there was music and revelry in the air as bands played and people roamed the streets dressed in all colours and types of clothing.

It’s always fun to go along for the big parade through town – be prepared for glitter, confetti, loud costumes and even louder music. The parade usually weaves its way through the Niederdorf and central Zurich stopping at squares like Hirschenplatz.

If you’ve never been for why not go along as a family and enjoy this colourful, loud and fun event. The good news is that it means that Spring is on the way!

Other Fasnacht Events You Might Like

If you want to experience a larger Fasnacht you could always visit Lucerne Fasnacht which is on till 1st March 2022 or hold out for the big one in Basel (7th – 9th March 2022) which always starts at 4am on a Monday morning. Basler Fasnacht is famous and the SBB even lay on special trains from Zurich so that you can get there in time for the early start. For more information on Basler Fasnacht please read this article. Whatever you do have fun!

Züri Carneval 2022

Where: Zurich

When: 4th – 6th March 2022

