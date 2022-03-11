Exhibition “TRAINS between Art, Graphics and Design” at m.a.x. Museo Chiasso

Railway Exhibition At m.a.x. Museo Chiasso Until 24th April 2022

The Ticino border town of Chiasso has always had strong links with the railway and the Ceneri Base Tunnel. If you are visiting Ticino any time before 24th April, do make sure to visit the m.a.x. museo in Chiasso to see its latest exhibition entitled “TRAINS between Art, Graphics and Design”.

Exhibition on the Theme of Transport

This exhibition on the theme of transport, has particular reference to the commissioning of the Ceneri Base Tunnel and the cantonal project “Culture on the Move”. You can see posters, lithographs, historical photographs and videos, as well as other historical exhibits which really give an insight into the history of this very interesting part of Switzerland. There is also a part dedicated of the exhibition dedicated to the process of designing logos, commemorating the great Swiss graphic artist Josef Müller-Brockmann.

1929 Méditerranée Express Carriage on Display

A recently restored 1929 “Méditerranée Express” carriage designed by René Prouvé and decorated by René Lalique can be seen as well as a study model of Bertone’s design of the Frecciarossa. The last 50 years have seen a marked increase in the efficiency of trains and trains are now very important especially in an economy increasingly concerned with sutainability.

Biennale dell’immagine & Vintage Photos

Part of the exhibition, the “Biennale dell’immagine”, is dedicated to historical, “vintage” photographs of trains and the railway, highlighting the historical importance of the border town of Chiasso. Another section of the exhibition is housed right inside the Chiasso railway station.

The exhibition, has been created in collaboration with SBB Historic Windisch, the Transport Museum in Lucerne, the Museum für Gestaltung in Zurich, MASI in Lugano, Galleria Baumgartner, and is part of an integrated exhibition project with the Museo Nazionale Ferroviario at Portici in Naples. The exhibition includes important loans from public institutions and private collectors including Alessandro Bellenda, Alassio and Walter G. Finkbohner, Zurigo. The exhibition receives the patronage of the Consulate General of Italy in Lugano.

Ceneri Base Tunnel Exhibition at m.a.x. Museo Chiasso

Where: m.a.x. museo Chiasso

When: Until 24th April 2022

For more information visit the website of the m.a.x. museo here

Photos and images courtesy of m.a.x. museo Chiasso

