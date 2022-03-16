Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich

Spring Wine Fair in Puls 5 Zurich

31st March – 7th April 2022

The Spring edition of Expovina is taking place at PULS 5 in Züri West from 31st March – 7th April 2022.

Unlike the Autumn event, the Spring wine tasting takes place not on the water, but on dry land. Conveniently located in the main hall at PULS 5 there is plenty of space to explore and wander as you discover and sample wines from locations all over the world.

Bruno Sauter CEO Expovina

Organised by the same people who run the Expovina Wine Boats there are approximately 2,000 quality wines for you to taste.

There are wines at every price point and a huge variety to taste. So why mark your diary with the dates so that you can pay a visit to Expovina Primavera and see for yourself?

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2022

Entrance: CHF 27

Opening Times:

Thursday 31st March: 4pm – 9pm

Monday – Saturday: 2pm – 9pm

Sunday: 12 noon – 6pm

Wednesday 28th March 4pm – 9pm

Where: PULS 5, Giessereihalle, Zurich West

View on Google Maps

For more information please visit the Expovina Primavera Website.

Have fun at the Expovina Primavera 2022 Wine Tasting Fair in Zurich!

With some photos by Carmen Sirboiu

**********************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog below.

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

**********************************