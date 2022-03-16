Home » Exhibitions and Events » Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich
Exhibitions and EventsThings To DoWine & Wine Tasting

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich

Spring Wine Fair in Puls 5 Zurich 31st March - 7th April 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich

 Spring Wine Fair in Puls 5 Zurich

31st March – 7th April 2022

Expovina Primavera 21st - 28th March PULS 5 Zurich

The Spring edition of Expovina is taking place at PULS 5 in Züri West from 31st March – 7th April 2022.

Expovina Primavera 21st - 28th March PULS 5 Zurich

Unlike the Autumn event, the Spring wine tasting takes place not on the water, but on dry land. Conveniently located in the main hall at PULS 5 there is plenty of space to explore and wander as you discover and sample wines from locations all over the world.

expovina primavera 2016 zurich

 

Expovina Primavera 21st - 28th March PULS 5 Zurich

Bruno Sauter CEO Expovina

Organised by the same people who run the Expovina Wine Boats there are approximately 2,000 quality wines for you to taste.

Expovina Primavera 21st - 28th March PULS 5 Zurich

There are wines at every price point and a huge variety to taste. So why mark your diary with the dates so that you can pay a visit to Expovina Primavera and see for yourself?

Expovina Primavera 21st - 28th March PULS 5 Zurich

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich 2022

Expovina Primavera 2017

Entrance: CHF 27

Opening Times:

Thursday 31st March: 4pm – 9pm

Monday – Saturday: 2pm  – 9pm

Sunday: 12 noon – 6pm

Wednesday 28th March 4pm – 9pm

Where: PULS 5, Giessereihalle, Zurich West

View on Google Maps 

For more information please visit the Expovina Primavera Website.

Have fun at the Expovina Primavera 2022 Wine Tasting Fair in Zurich!

With some photos by Carmen Sirboiu

**********************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog below.

 

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

 

Best Burgers in Zurich

Best Brunches in Zurich

Fascinating Facts About the Matterhorn Mountain in Zermatt

Top Indian Restaurants in Zurich

**********************************

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of March 2022...

What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2022 Onwards

Exhibition “TRAINS between Art, Graphics and Design” at...

Rocky Horror Show at Theater 11 in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2022

Switzerland Shows Solidarity with Ukraine – And How...

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich – The Succulent Collection in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich End of February Early...

White Turf St Moritz 2022 In Pictures

Zuerifasnacht – Carnival Fun in Zurich for All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security