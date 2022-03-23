Festichoc Free Chocolate Festival Versoix Near Geneva

Festichoc The Largest Chocolate Festival in Switzerland

It’s been a while since there was a Chocolate Festival in Zurich, so these days you have to go a little further afield. If you are interested in going to one, you will be glad to know that Festichoc, the largest festival in Switzerland dedicated to chocolate, is taking place on 2nd – 3rd April in Espace Lachenel in Versoix. What’s more, entrance is FREE!

Festichoc With Over 25 Chocolatiers From All Over Switzerland

Espace Lachenel in Versoix is just under half an hour by car or by train from Geneva and Festichoc is the largest Swiss chocolate fair in the country. More than 25 chocolate makers from all over Switzerland will be attending. Admission is free for everybody and it is a wonderful event for all the family. There are tastings, chocolate sculptures, chocolate specialities, entertainment and lots to do. Of course you can also purchase chocolate there too!

The idea behind it is to demonstrate how really good chocolate should taste and to enable visitors to see the huge range of different types of chocolate on offer.

Lots of Activities For All The Family

There will be an Easter egg hunt, a chocolate bunny workshop, cooking with pastry chef Anita Lalubie. What’s more there will also be a train taking visitors to the Favarger chocolate factory where you will get a live demonstration of chocolate being made.

So if you’re in Geneva on around 2nd or 3rd April, do make sure to pop by!

Festichoc Chocolate Festival Versoix

When: 2nd – 3rd April 2022

Times: Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 9am – 5pm

Where: Espace Lachenel, Versoix, Switzerland

Entrance: FREE

Suitable for all the family

See the programme here

Take a look at a previous edition of the Festichoc event here

Other Chocolate Events

You might also be interested to know that there will be a Schoggi Rallye in Zurich on Saturday 7th May. More information to follow soon.

