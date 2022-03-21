Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Open Daily from 1pm – 10pm From 19th March – 29th April

Nostalgie Riesenrad Zürich

It’s usually around this time of year, in the Spring, that the Nostalgie Riesenrad, the lovely colourful Ferris wheel is erected in Zurich. It arrives just as the city gets ready to celebrate Sechselaeuten (25th April 2022) and is full of anticipation for the arrival of the Böögg in the middle of Sechselaeutenplatz. (You can read all about the festival of Sechselaeuten and the tradition of the Böögg here).

It’s another Spring tradition in Zurich in addition to the processions, the costumes and the flowers of Sechselaeuten.

The Ferris Wheel takes its place just on the other side of Quaibrücke from Central. The nearest tram stop is Bürkliplatz and you certainly can’t miss it, especially at night as it is so bright and colourful.

From the top you get some great views over the Lake and the River and it’s wonderful to be up in the air, high above the crowds. The views are spectacular.

The Ferris Wheel Zurich

Where: Close to Bürkliplatz, opposite Central

Times: Open Daily from 1pm – 10pm

Dates: 19th March – 29th April 2022 (closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday)

Tickets: Adults CHF 7, Children from 1 – 10 years CHF 4

Have fun and enjoy!

