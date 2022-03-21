Home » Things To Do » Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich
Things To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Nostalgie Riesenrad Zürich

by newinzurich
4 comments

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Open Daily from 1pm – 10pm From 19th March – 29th April 

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Nostalgie Riesenrad Zürich

It’s usually around this time of year, in the Spring, that the Nostalgie Riesenrad, the lovely colourful Ferris wheel is erected in Zurich. It arrives just as the city gets ready to celebrate Sechselaeuten (25th April 2022) and is full of anticipation for the arrival of the Böögg in the middle of Sechselaeutenplatz. (You can read all about the festival of Sechselaeuten and the tradition of the Böögg here).

Nostaglie Riesenrad Zurich

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

It’s another Spring tradition in Zurich in addition to the processions, the costumes and the flowers of Sechselaeuten.

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

The Ferris Wheel takes its place just on the other side of Quaibrücke from Central. The nearest tram stop is Bürkliplatz and you certainly can’t miss it, especially at night as it is so bright and colourful.

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

From the top you get some great views over the Lake and the River and it’s wonderful to be up in the air, high above the crowds. The views are spectacular.

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

The Ferris Wheel Zurich

Where: Close to Bürkliplatz, opposite Central

Times: Open Daily from 1pm – 10pm

Dates: 19th March – 29th April 2022 (closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday)

Tickets: Adults CHF 7, Children from 1 – 10 years CHF 4

Website 

Nostaglie Riesenrad Zurich

Have fun and enjoy!

*** Articles You May Like ***

10 Facts about the Böögg and Sechselaeuten

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

A Little Spring Cheer with the Blossom In Zurich

Photos of Zurich in the Spring

Top Tips To Prepare your Garden in Early Spring

Swisswheel – The Biggest Ferris Wheel in Switzerland

****************************

You may also like

Festichoc Free Chocolate Festival Versoix Near Geneva

What’s On In Zurich End of March 2022...

Expovina Primavera Spring Wine Fair Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2022 Onwards

Exhibition “TRAINS between Art, Graphics and Design” at...

Rocky Horror Show at Theater 11 in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2022

Sukklulenten-Sammlung Zürich – The Succulent Collection in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich End of February Early...

Zuerifasnacht – Carnival Fun in Zurich for All...

4 comments

Marissa April 10, 2021 - 9:55 pm

Children are 4 chf 😉

Reply
newinzurich April 11, 2021 - 12:13 am

Thank you so much!

Reply
Olga April 12, 2021 - 8:45 pm

Thank you!!! Do you know their opening hours?

Reply
newinzurich April 23, 2021 - 10:19 am

Dear Olga, yes from 1pm – 10pm daily!

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security