Rocky Horror Show at Theater 11 in Zurich

From 6th – 10th April – Plus Win A Pair of Tickets!

From 6th to 10th April 2022, Richard O’Brien’s’ ROCKY HORROR SHOW will finally be back in Zurich. Swiss Sports journalist Steffi Buchli will be taking the role of the narrator – but all the singing is in English.

More than a million fans have already seen this internationally acclaimed production by director Sam Buntrock and it has a huge following of fans, just like the legendary film version”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, which was released in 1975.

The Rocky Horror Show originally premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 1973 and almost overnight it became a worldwide phenomenon. No play about trash, sex and rock’n’roll has come close to it ever since. Sam Buntrock’s acclaimed production does credit to Richard O’Brien’s bizarre masterpiece and for Rocky Horror Show fans it’s a great chance to relive this epic production!

Win A Pair of Tickets For Rocky Horror Show Wednesday, April 6th at 7.30pm at the Theater 11 in Zürich.

If you’re interested in wining a pair of tickets to the Rocky Horror Show at Theater 11 in Zurich you just need to email us here with:

Your name The Word ROCKY in the subject line of your email.

Please note that the tickets are for the 7.30pm performance on Wednesday 6th April – so please ensure you are free before you enter! The draw will take place at midnight on Sunday 27th March and the winner will be notified shortly afterwards.

Good luck!

Rocky Horror Show at Theater 11 in Zurich

When: 6th – 10th April 2022

Where: Theater 11, Oerlikon Zurich

Time: Performances begin at 7.30pm and it all lasts around 2 hours including the interval

For more information visit the website here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

******************************