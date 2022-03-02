Switzerland Shows Solidarity with Ukraine – And How You Can Help

#StandWithUkraine

All over Switzerland people have been coming together to show support for the people in Ukraine as the situation with the Russian invasion continues to escalate. There have been rallies all over Switzerland and in Zurich there was a big one in Münsterhof which was attended by 20,000 people. You can see some of the pictures and videos in this article.

The peace rally was organised in just 2 days, yet the square was overflowing with crowds as people packed in along the bridge and along Stadhauquai.

People of all ages came to show support, some too small to be seen above the banners they were carrying.There were a number of addresses from the organisers of the rally and the Mayor of Zurich, Corine Mauch spoke as did Olga Feldmeier.

There was music and singing and the whole event was very moving. The Stadthausquai building and the Grossmünster and the Opera House were lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity.

The colours were to be seen everywhere on banners and the mayor was wearing a scarf in the Ukranian colours.

The news that Switzerland has agreed to follow EU sanctions against Russia was met with rejoicing by the crowds and there are also more initiatives being announced every day as people now try to collect aid for the victims and refugees of the conflict. Here are some ideas on how you can help as well as information on other initiatives in Switzerland.

Switzerland Shows Solidarity With Ukraine In A Variety of Ways

Essential supplies, food and medical equipment are being collected by various agencies – but it is important to check which agency is helping with which supplies. The Swiss Government has also sent a shipment of 25 tons of humanitarian aid to the Polish-Ukrainian border – but the need is ongoing and individual cantons will be announcing their own aid packages shortly. Swiss Railways and ZVV have announced that refugees from the Ukraine can ride their trains and trams for free.

How You Can Help

You can help in many ways. By supporting the rallies to show solidarity, by donating money to one of the many aid agencies and by donating items in need.

Benefit Concert for Ukraine 2nd March 8pm – 10pm in Zurihc

There is also a Benefit Concert for Ukraine from 8pm – 10pm om 2nd March at Sankt Peterhofstatt, 8001 Zürich – see details here.

Donate Money in Switzerland

Monetary donations are a good ways of helping provide the necessary humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that they get to water, food and medical supplies. Here is a list of aid charities which are helping – but if you know more please add in the comments and we will update the list.

Glueckskette Ukraine

HelpUkraine.ch

Red Cross Ukraine Appeal

Medicins Sand Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders

Caritas Ukraine Appeal

Unicef Ukraine Appeal

United Help Ukraine

Donate Items

There are many ways to help donate items in need. Please check in case your Gemeinde has a local initiative. For example Gemeinde Maur just outside Zurich is collecting items from 2nd – 4th March from 3pm – 6pm.

In Zurich there is a collection point after 8pm from 1st – 3rd March at the Parking Lot, Witkikonerstrasse 519, 8053 Zurich. The are collecting Food (nuts and similar foods which can be consumed right away, thermoses, water, Medicine (painkillers, first aid kits), Hygiene items (wet wipes, nappies, toothpaste and brushes, sanitary items) as well as Baby Items. This is being organised by @academicus.co (N.B: Please note as of 2nd March at 3pm they now say they have more than have more than they can cope with).

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bern is also collecting medical supplies but please email swisshelpukraine@gmail.com to make an appointment first.

The cantonal social welfare office in Zurich set up a central contact point for offers regarding private accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in the canton of Zurich.

If you are able to offer accommodation please email: ukraine@sa.zh.ch

Tel: 043 259 24 41

Organisations To Help and Volunteer

There are also a number of organisations looking at practical ways that you can help and volunteer in the coming weeks and months.

Here are a few to check out:

Leave No One Behnind

Host4Ukraine

UnterkunftUkraine

We will be updating this article with more resources – so please leave any details you have in the comments box below.

A clip from the peace rally in Münsterhof in Zurich on Monday 28th February 2022

The Grossmünster Zurich lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity for Ukraine

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************