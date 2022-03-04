What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2022

Wishing you a great week ahead. The Fasnacht celebrations in Zurich are on from 4th – 6th March then the Liestal Fire Parade takes place on Sunday 6th March and the big Fasnacht celebration, Basel Fasnacht, takes place from 7th – 9th March. It’s also your last chance to see WONDERS the immersive light installation at St Jakobs Church in Zurich which ends on 5th March.

Unfortunately the horrendous events of the past week mean that the people of Ukraine need help in the form of donations and specific items which are being requested by Aid Agencies. You can find a list of agencies in this article as well as some events which are being organised to raise awareness and or money. Some events are also listed separately below. You might find that your local Gemeinde is also taking in collections. However, please do always check that you are donating to a bona fide agency or collection organisation.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can he the aid agencies as well as donations of blankets and other materials. See details here.

ZÜRI CARNEVAL 4th – 6th MARCH: One carnival celebration not to miss is Züri Carneval. It’s not the biggest, but it’s local and its fun – find out all about it here.

ART ON ICE DINNER SHOW 3rd, 4th & 5th MARCH: A unique ice skating event taking place at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Find out more here.

ART WEEKEND ZURICH 4th – 6th MARCH: It’s Art Weekend in Zurich and lots of great galleries are opening their doors with a special weekend full of events. Take a look here.

SATURDAY 5th MARCH PEACE MARCH IN ZURICH 10.30 – 12.00: There is a Peace March taking place on Saturday 5th March meeting at Spitzplatz Park and marching to Sechselaeutenplatz for 12 noon where there will be speeches and singing.

WONDERS MUSIC & LIGHT CONCERTS AT ST JABOBS CHURCH ZURICH TILL 5th MARCH: Why not see the beautiful light and music at the WONDERS concerts at St Jacob’s Church in Zurich which are being performed until 15th March. See details and ticket information here.

UKRAINE BENEFIT FOOD EVENT AT MÖNCHHOF AM SEE ZURICH SUNDAY 6th MARCH: Enjoy a food event at Mönchhof Am See in Kilchberg from 12 noon on Sunday 6th and help support Ukraine. Mama Persia, Samigo’s Palestine grill and other treats will also be on site as well as a DJ: Address: Mönchhof Am See, Seestrasse 33, 8802 Kilchberg. (bus 161 & 156 to Stadtgrenze stop).

CHIENBÄSE LIESTAL PARADE (PARADE WITH FLAMES) 6th MARCH: The Chienbäse – Liestal Fire Parade takes place on Sunday 6th March and is always on the Sunday prior to Basel Fasnacht. Find out all about it here.

BASLER FASNACHT 7th – 9th MARCH: Basler Fasnacht is the big one and is one of the top events in Switzerland. It’s taking place from 7th – 9th March this year. Find out more about it here.

FASNACHT CELEBRATIONS IN SWITZERLAND: See this list of places where there should be some great Fasnacht festivities. Take a look here.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S EVENT HOTEL ST. GOTTHARD ZURICH 7th MARCH: Why not join Hotel Gotthard’s festivities in the Linthescher-Ballroom for a special evening to celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8th, at 7 pm. Address: Hotel St. Gotthard, Bahnhofstrasse 87, CH-8001 Zürich. See details here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.

CLASSICAL MUSIC BENEFIT CONCERT FRIDAY 11th MARCH 7pm: There will be a Classical Music Benefit Concert taking place at the Pauluskirche, Milchbrücke 61, 8057 Zurich from 7 – 9pm on Friday 11th March. Free admission – donations via collection. See details here.

WE WILL ROCK YOU BACK AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 8th – 13th MARCH: Following its successful tour in Zurich and Basel in January, We Will Rock You is back in Zurich at Theater 11 from 8th – 13th March. See details here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH TILL 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

FREE FLAVOURS OF IBERIA WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH 15th MARCH: Love wine? Why not check out a great selection of Spanish Wines, Port wines and organic OliveOil from Portugal. It takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich. On Tuesday March 15th from 5pm – 10pm. FREE! But please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your spot.

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 18th – 27th MARCH: Why not learn a new skill or discocer a new interest at the American Women’s Club Workhsop Week? It’s takin place from 18th – 27th March 2022. See details here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS TILL 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

VEGAN EXHIBITION AT ALIMENTARIUM MUSEUM VEVEY TILL 27th MARCH: If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. Find out more here.

ICS PRIMARY SCHOOL OPEN DAY 9.30am 31st MARCH: Find out all about the latest ICS Primary School Open Day (Grades 1- 5). You can read all about it here.

TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA SUNDAY 3rd APRIL: The Time To Watches exhibition takes place in Geneva from 31st March to 3rd April, with Sunday 3rd April being the day when it is open to the public. See details here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

Leysin

TOP THINGS TO DO IN LEYSIN: Check out this list of great things you can do in Leyin in Canton Vaud. Take a look here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.

BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz. Read all about it here.

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

BRUNCH AT BAURS ZURICH: A great place to go for Sunday Brunch in Zurich is Baurs! Centrally located and with all our favourite brunch fare in a beautiful and very stylish restaurant, this is one you will be returning to time and again! See details here.

LOY FAH THAI RESTAURANT PANORAMA RESORT FEUSISBERG: Looking for an elegant Thai restaurant only 30 mins drive from Zurich with mesmerising views and wonderful authentic Thai Food? Why not check out the Loy Fah restaurant at the Panorama Resort & Spa in Feusisberg. Read all about it here.

HONOLD’S LIMITED EDITION MORELLO CHERRY KIRSCHSTÄNGLI: Looking for something different ? These delicious Limited Editions Kirschstängli from Confiserie Honold are really quite special. Find out why here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

TESTING OUT THE BABYLISS BIG HAIR DUAL VOLUMISING BLOW DRY BRUSH: Find out all about this great rotating blow dry tool from Babyliss. See details here.

THE SUPER FAST ORBI WIFI 6 ROUTER BY NETGEAR: We’ve been testing out Netgear’s Orbi Wifi 6 Router and can highly recommend this great piece of kit which delivers super fast reliable wifi. Read all about it here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FIRST BIRTHDAY PHOTO EVENTS: Carmen has been running some great First Birthday photo events at her photographic studio in Zurich and they are the perfect way to celebrate your baby’s birthday in a fun and memorable way. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about them here. HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here. STAY OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO: if you fancy a different kind of hotel next time you visit the mountains why not try sleeping in an igloo? There are plenty of Igloo Villages to choose from all over Switzerland. Find out more here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

FANCY A JOB AS AN EDUCATION CONSULTANT – CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS 14th MARCH: Foundations for Learning are looking for an Educational Consultant. See full details of the job Vacancy here. Interested? Please send your CV and covering letter to education@foundationsforlearning.ch

Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions

How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here

How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.

How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here

How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.