What’s On In Zurich End of March 2022 Onwards

Wishing you a great week ahead. The horrendous war in Ukraine is still continuing and most of the Aid Agencies are requesting money though there are also many requests for housing too. There are also 3 Benefit Concerts for the people of Ukraine at the Tonhalle next week. You can find a lot of information in this article as well as some events which are being organised to raise awareness and or money. Don’t forget you can still enter the contest to win a pair of tickets for the performance of Rocky Horror Show Musical at Theater 11 Zurich on 6th April.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.

VELOBÖRSE BIKE SALE ZURICH SAT 19th MARCH: If you’re looking for a bike there is a Velobörse or Bike Sale at Helvetiaplatz in Zurich from 9am till 3pm. See details here.

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 18th – 27th MARCH ZURICH: Why not learn a new skill or discover a new interest at the American Women’s Club Workshop Week? It’s taking place from 18th – 27th March 2022. See details here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL BEGINS 18th MARCH (FREE): The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges from 18th March. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. See details here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS ENDS 19th MARCH: Last chance to visit Frau Gerolds Wintergarten as it is closing on 19th March. Take a look here.

CLEAN UP ZURICH WITH TRASH HERO ZURICH SUN 20th MARCH: This Sunday 20th March from 12 – 2pm there will be a clean up initiative by Trash Hero Zurich. Why not go along and give them a hand? Meeting place Sihlquai/HB at 12 noon. See details here.

BENEFIT CONCERTS AT TONHALLE 23rd, 24th and 25th MARCH: There are 3 benefit concerts taking place in aid of the Ukranian people on Wednesday 23rd, Thursday 24th and Friday 25th March at the Tonhalle in Zurich. For details and ticket information see here.

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UNICEF IN GENEVA 24th MARCH: If you are in the Geneva area, please note that on 24th March there is a benefit concert in aid of Unicef taking place at Victoria Hall at 8pm with Camille Thomas playing. Find out more here.

A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here. A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

TOP THINGS TO DO IN LEYSIN: Check out this list of great things you can do in Leyin in Canton Vaud. Take a look here. SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar (photo above) located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT BAURS ZURICH: A great place to go for Sunday Brunch in Zurich is Baurs! Centrally located and with all our favourite brunch fare in a beautiful and very stylish restaurant, this is one you will be returning to time and again! See details here.

VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.

TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK – Carrot, Sweet Potato & Coriander Soup: How about an easy recipe for a delicious soup? See the recipe here.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.

TESTING OUT THE BABYLISS BIG HAIR DUAL VOLUMISING BLOW DRY BRUSH: Find out all about this great rotating blow dry tool from Babyliss. See details here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here. EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.

