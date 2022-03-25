What’s On In Zurich End of March Early April 2022
Things To Do In Zurich End of March Early April 2022
Zurich has been basking in wonderful sunshine and Spring really seems to have sprung! Many of the blossom trees are out already – and you can find the places with the best blossoms in Zurich here. You might also want to check out the free Tulip Festival in Morges or visit the Camelia Festival in Locarno. If you’re staying in Zurich don’t forget to take a ride on the Nostalgie Ferris wheel in Bürkliplatz or maybe check out this list of restaurants with outdoor terraces as many are opening up in the good weather. You can find a lot of information on things to do in in support of Ukraine in this article as well as some events which are being organised to raise awareness and or money. We also have 2 x Tickets for the Expovina Primavera wine event – so don’t forget to enter the contest! Wishing you a great week ahead and don’t forget to put your clocks forward on Sunday night!
BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich and beyond. See the locations here.
TONHALLE LATE 10pm FRIDAY 25th MARCH: The TonhalleLATE where classical music meets electronic is back at the Grosse Tonhalle and promises a great evening’s entertainment. It begins at 10pm on Friday 25th March. Find out all about it here.
M4MUSIC FESTIVAL 25th & 26th MARCH: The M4Music Festival is back at Schiffbau and various other locations with a great program featuring live shows and lots more. See the line up and find out more here.
LUNCH FOR PEACE FOR SWISS RED CROSS SUPPORTING UKRAINE: On Saturday 26th March there will be a “Lunch For Peace” taking place from 12 noon till 4pm at Bürkliplatz in Zürich. Top Swiss chefs are taking part and all proceeds are going to the Swiss Red Cross to help support Ukraine. See here.
AWC WORKSHOP WEEK ENDS 27th MARCH ZURICH: Why not learn a new skill or discover a new interest at the American Women’s Club Workshop Week? It’s taking place from 18th – 27th March 2022. See details here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.
THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL BEGINS MARCH (FREE) NOW UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges from 18th March. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. See details here.
CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 23rd – 27th MARCH: If you love camelias why not visit the charming lakeside town of Locarno in Ticino and visit the Camelia Festival. Find out all about it here.
CLOCKS GO FORWARD 2am SUNDAY 27th MARCH: Don’t forget to mark your diaries for 2am on Sunday, March 27th, when the clocks move forward an hour meaning one hour less sleep that night!
ICS PRIMARY SCHOOL OPEN DAY 9.30am 31st MARCH: Find out all about the latest ICS Primary School Open Day (Grades 1- 5). You can read all about it here.
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
ROCKY HORROR SHOW 6th – 10th APRIL THEATER 11 ZURICH: The Rocky Horror Show will be in Zurich from 6th – 10th April. Find out all about it here and enter our contest to win a pair of tickets.
THINGS TO DO AT EASTER IN ZURICH 17th – 20th APRIL: This year Good Friday is on 17th April and Easter Sunday is on 19th April. Find out what is open and any special things to see and do in Zurich at this time of year. See details here.
TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO TILL 24th APRIL: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here.
SWISS ARTIST NOAH DI BETTSCHEN EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI TILL 24th APRIL: Some very interesting and thought provoking art by Swiss artist Noah di Bettschen is currently on display at the Photobastei in Silhquai 125, 8005 until 24th April. Find out more here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG 25th APRIL: Mark your diaries for Zurich’s very special Spring Festival Sechselaeuten. Find out all about it here.
GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.
VISIT THE PIPILOTI RIST EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Pippilotti Rist exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich is a great place to visit. Find out all about it here.
VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these great parks in Zurich which are definitely worth visiting. Take a look here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT HIKE? Now that the weather is getting warmer you might be on the look out for a hike. Here are some good ones – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
CIRCULAR SPRING HIKE NEAR KYBURG: How about this circular hike near Kyburg (above). Take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here.
A JOURNEY ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: Enjoy a wonderful day out exploring some of the most scenic landscapes in Switzerland on the Bernina Express. Find out more here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
TRAVEL
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festival there is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A SPRING TRIP TO BLED IN SLOVENIA? Slovenia has so much to offer any time of year and is only an hour’s flight from Zurich. Check out these top things to see and do in the region around Bled. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.
Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle
DINNER AT RESTAURANT BUECH HERRLIBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderful place to go go for dinner which amazing cuisine and fabulous service, Restaurant Buech should be on your list. You feel totally spoiled after a dinner here and if you go for lunch you will see that the views over Lake Zurich are sensational. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar (photo above) located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. Read all about it here.
VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – Carrot, Sweet Potato & Coriander Soup: How about an easy recipe for a delicious soup? See the recipe here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.
TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.
