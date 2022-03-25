What’s On In Zurich End of March Early April 2022

Zurich has been basking in wonderful sunshine and Spring really seems to have sprung! Many of the blossom trees are out already – and you can find the places with the best blossoms in Zurich here. You might also want to check out the free Tulip Festival in Morges or visit the Camelia Festival in Locarno. If you’re staying in Zurich don’t forget to take a ride on the Nostalgie Ferris wheel in Bürkliplatz or maybe check out this list of restaurants with outdoor terraces as many are opening up in the good weather. You can find a lot of information on things to do in in support of Ukraine in this article as well as some events which are being organised to raise awareness and or money. We also have 2 x Tickets for the Expovina Primavera wine event – so don’t forget to enter the contest! Wishing you a great week ahead and don’t forget to put your clocks forward on Sunday night!

BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich and beyond. See the locations here.

TONHALLE LATE 10pm FRIDAY 25th MARCH: The TonhalleLATE where classical music meets electronic is back at the Grosse Tonhalle and promises a great evening’s entertainment. It begins at 10pm on Friday 25th March. Find out all about it here.

M4MUSIC FESTIVAL 25th & 26th MARCH: The M4Music Festival is back at Schiffbau and various other locations with a great program featuring live shows and lots more. See the line up and find out more here.

LUNCH FOR PEACE FOR SWISS RED CROSS SUPPORTING UKRAINE: On Saturday 26th March there will be a “Lunch For Peace” taking place from 12 noon till 4pm at Bürkliplatz in Zürich. Top Swiss chefs are taking part and all proceeds are going to the Swiss Red Cross to help support Ukraine. See here.

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK ENDS 27th MARCH ZURICH: Why not learn a new skill or discover a new interest at the American Women’s Club Workshop Week? It’s taking place from 18th – 27th March 2022. See details here.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.

THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL BEGINS MARCH (FREE) NOW UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges from 18th March. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. See details here.

CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 23rd – 27th MARCH: If you love camelias why not visit the charming lakeside town of Locarno in Ticino and visit the Camelia Festival. Find out all about it here.

VEGAN EXHIBITION AT ALIMENTARIUM MUSEUM VEVEY ENDS 27th MARCH: If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. Find out more here.

CLOCKS GO FORWARD 2am SUNDAY 27th MARCH: Don’t forget to mark your diaries for 2am on Sunday, March 27th, when the clocks move forward an hour meaning one hour less sleep that night!

ICS PRIMARY SCHOOL OPEN DAY 9.30am 31st MARCH: Find out all about the latest ICS Primary School Open Day (Grades 1- 5). You can read all about it here. CONTEST!! EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA WINE FAIR PULS 5 ZURICH 31st MARCH- 7th APRIL: Enter our contest to win 2 tickets for the Expovina Primavera Wine Fair which will be taking place at Puls 5 in Zurich from 31st March – 7th April. Find out more here.

THE TOGGENBURG YOUTH ORCHESTRA BENEFIT CONCERT:The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra is holding a benefit concert in via a crowding project.Find out all about it here. DRAFT CONCEPT STORE APERO & OPENING 2nd APRIL: Why not visit Draft concept store for the opening Apero to celebrate their new store in Wildbachstrasse 68, 8008 Zurich on 2nd April. All are welcome to pop by. FESTICHOC FREE CHOCOLATE FAIR VERSOIX GENEVA 2nd – 3rd APRIL: If you're a chocolate lover don't miss this FREE to enter chocolate fair and exhibition in Veroix on 2nd – 3rd April with chocolate tastings, sculptures and games – something for all the family. See details here. TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA SUNDAY 3rd APRIL: The Time To Watches exhibition takes place in Geneva from 31st March to 3rd April, with Sunday 3rd April being the day when it is open to the public. See details here. VIVA FRIDA KAHLO AT THE LICHTHALLE MAAG UNTIL 3RD APRIL 2022: The Frida Kahlo immersive sound and light experience at the Lichthalle MAAG has been extended till 3rd April due to popular demand. You can take a look at a shortvideo clip here. Find out more about it here.

A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

DINNER AT RESTAURANT BUECH HERRLIBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderful place to go go for dinner which amazing cuisine and fabulous service, Restaurant Buech should be on your list. You feel totally spoiled after a dinner here and if you go for lunch you will see that the views over Lake Zurich are sensational. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar (photo above) located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. Read all about it here.

VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.

TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK – Carrot, Sweet Potato & Coriander Soup: How about an easy recipe for a delicious soup? See the recipe here.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here. EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.

