What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2022 Onwards

Things To Do In Zurich Mid March 2022 Onwards

Wishing you a great week ahead. All this sunny weather in Zurich has meant it’s the perfect time to explore outdoors and visit Zurich’s many Parks. Or maybe take a stroll along the lake towards Wollishofen on the boardwalk. Or maybe walk along the Wooden Bridge in Rapperswil. It won’t be long till the blossom will all be out in Zurich and it will be time to visit the Chriesiwag Cherry Blossom Trails. In the meantime if you haven’t got your Swiss Tax sorted yet, do read this article and why not enter our contest to win a pair of tickets to the Rocky Horror Show in Zurich here.

Unfortunately the horrendous war in Ukraine is still continuing and most of the Aid Agencies are requesting money above anything else. You can find a list of agencies in this article as well as some events which are being organised to raise awareness and or money.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.

CLASSICAL MUSIC BENEFIT CONCERT FRIDAY 11th MARCH 7pm: There will be a Classical Music Benefit Concert taking place at the Pauluskirche, Milchbrücke 61, 8057 Zurich from 7 – 9pm on Friday 11th March. Free admission – donations via collection. See details here.

BENEFIT CONCERT AT KIRCHE ST JAKOB SUN 13th MARCH: There is also a benefit concert on Sunday 13th March at 5pm at St Jakob Church in Stauffacher Zurich. Free admission, donations via collection.

WE WILL ROCK YOU AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 8th – 13th MARCH: Following its successful tour in Zurich and Basel in January, We Will Rock You is back in Zurich at Theater 11 from 8th – 13th March. See details here.

THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH ENDS 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH 15th MARCH: Love wine? Why not check out a great selection of Spanish Wines, Port wines and organic Olive Oil from Portugal. It takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich. On Tuesday March 15th from 5pm – 10pm. FREE! But please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your spot.

********************************************************************************************************

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.

7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.

*************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

FREE FLAVOURS OF IBERIA WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH

Tuesday March 15th from 5pm – 10pm.

Love wine? Why not check out a great selection of Spanish Wines, Port wines and organic OliveOil from Portugal.

This FREE tasting takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich. On Tuesday March 15th from 5pm – 10pm. FREE! But please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your spot.

***************************************************************************************************************

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 18th – 27th MARCH: Why not learn a new skill or discocer a new interest at the American Women’s Club Workhsop Week? It’s takin place from 18th – 27th March 2022. See details here.

THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS ENDS 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.

TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here.

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UNICEF IN GENEVA 24th MARCH: If you are in the Geneva area, please note that on 24th March there is a benefit concert in aid of Unicef taking place at Victoria Hall at 8pm with Camille Thomas playing. Find out more here.

CLOCKS GO FORWARD 2am SUNDAY 27th MARCH: Don’t forget to mark your diaries for 2am on Sunday, March 27th, when the clocks move forward an hour meaning one hour less sleep that night!

VEGAN EXHIBITION AT ALIMENTARIUM MUSEUM VEVEY ENDS 27th MARCH: If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. If you are visiting Vevey you might be interested to know that there is a temporary exhibition on Veganism right now. Find out more here.

EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA WINE FAIR PULS 5 ZURICH 31st MARCH- 7th APRIL: Mark your diaries for the Expovina Primavera Wine Fair which will be taking place at Puls 5 in Zurich from 31st March – 7th April. Mark your diaries for the Expovina Primavera Wine Fair which will be taking place at Puls 5 in Zurich from 31st March – 7th April. Find out more here.

ICS PRIMARY SCHOOL OPEN DAY 9.30am 31st MARCH: Find out all about the latest ICS Primary School Open Day (Grades 1- 5). Find out all about the latest ICS Primary School Open Day (Grades 1- 5). You can read all about it here.

A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here. A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.

TOP THINGS TO DO IN LEYSIN: Check out this list of great things you can do in Leyin in Canton Vaud. Take a look here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH & KNIGHTS CLUB LIVE 12th & 13th MAR: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. And this Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th March they have a live band, Knights Club VIP, appearing live. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT BAURS ZURICH: A great place to go for Sunday Brunch in Zurich is Baurs! Centrally located and with all our favourite brunch fare in a beautiful and very stylish restaurant, this is one you will be returning to time and again! See details here.

VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.

TESTING OUT THE BABYLISS BIG HAIR DUAL VOLUMISING BLOW DRY BRUSH: Find out all about this great rotating blow dry tool from Babyliss. See details here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here. EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.

FANCY A JOB AS AN EDUCATION CONSULTANT – CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS 14th MARCH: Foundations for Learning are looking for an Educational Consultant. See full details of the job Vacancy here. Interested? Please send your CV and covering letter to education@foundationsforlearning.ch