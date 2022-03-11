What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2022 Onwards
Things To Do In Zurich Mid March 2022 Onwards
Wishing you a great week ahead. All this sunny weather in Zurich has meant it’s the perfect time to explore outdoors and visit Zurich’s many Parks. Or maybe take a stroll along the lake towards Wollishofen on the boardwalk. Or maybe walk along the Wooden Bridge in Rapperswil. It won’t be long till the blossom will all be out in Zurich and it will be time to visit the Chriesiwag Cherry Blossom Trails. In the meantime if you haven’t got your Swiss Tax sorted yet, do read this article and why not enter our contest to win a pair of tickets to the Rocky Horror Show in Zurich here.
Unfortunately the horrendous war in Ukraine is still continuing and most of the Aid Agencies are requesting money above anything else. You can find a list of agencies in this article as well as some events which are being organised to raise awareness and or money.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.
CLASSICAL MUSIC BENEFIT CONCERT FRIDAY 11th MARCH 7pm: There will be a Classical Music Benefit Concert taking place at the Pauluskirche, Milchbrücke 61, 8057 Zurich from 7 – 9pm on Friday 11th March. Free admission – donations via collection. See details here.
BENEFIT CONCERT AT KIRCHE ST JAKOB SUN 13th MARCH: There is also a benefit concert on Sunday 13th March at 5pm at St Jakob Church in Stauffacher Zurich. Free admission, donations via collection.
WE WILL ROCK YOU AT THEATER 11 ZURICH 8th – 13th MARCH: Following its successful tour in Zurich and Basel in January, We Will Rock You is back in Zurich at Theater 11 from 8th – 13th March. See details here.
THE HERZBARACKE FLOATING THEATRE IN ZURICH ENDS 13th MARCH: The colourful Herzbaracke floating theatre is in Zurich close to Bellevue and will remain there until 13th March. Find out all about it here.
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH 15th MARCH: Love wine? Why not check out a great selection of Spanish Wines, Port wines and organic Olive Oil from Portugal. It takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich. On Tuesday March 15th from 5pm – 10pm. FREE! But please email info@weineausportugal.ch to reserve your spot.
Job Vacancy: Education Consultant for Foundations For Learning
An exciting opportunity has arisen as an Education Consultant, to work for the Foundation, helping families coming to Switzerland to help them find the right schooling options for their children. You will be working in a small team of Education Consultants with clients from several international companies and a leading Swiss University.
The ideal candidate will have fluent English language skills, perhaps interested in re-joining the workplace after a break/ following a relocation to Switzerland and has some knowledge of German.
Ideally you will have worked in education either here or abroad or have life experiences and knowledge of the Swiss Education system or are willing to learn and build new relationships with key people in the area of education both in the private and public-school settings.
How To Apply
See full details of the job Vacancy here
Interested? Please send your CV and covering letter to education@foundationsforlearning.ch
Closing date for applications: Monday 14th March 2022
Visit the Foundations For Learning Website here
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
7 GREAT PLACES TO GO SNOWSHOEING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Fancy some exercise in the mountains but don’t want to ski? How about snowshoeing? Check out these great Snowshoe locations here.
AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 18th – 27th MARCH: Why not learn a new skill or discocer a new interest at the American Women’s Club Workhsop Week? It’s takin place from 18th – 27th March 2022. See details here.
THE WINTERGARTEN AT FRAU GEROLDS ENDS 19th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is still on and continues till 19th March. Take a look here.
TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here.
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UNICEF IN GENEVA 24th MARCH: If you are in the Geneva area, please note that on 24th March there is a benefit concert in aid of Unicef taking place at Victoria Hall at 8pm with Camille Thomas playing. Find out more here.
CLOCKS GO FORWARD 2am SUNDAY 27th MARCH: Don’t forget to mark your diaries for 2am on Sunday, March 27th, when the clocks move forward an hour meaning one hour less sleep that night!
ICS Virtual Primary School Open Day on 31st March 2022 Open To All
Join the Primary Principal and other members of the Leadership Team at the Primary School Open House on Thursday 31st March 2022 at 09:30 to find out why children thrive in educational programmes designed to develop a love for learning based on inquiry and self-discovery. Or sign up for the Open day here.
Sign up for the Open Day here
Find out more about the Open Day here
TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA SUNDAY 3rd APRIL: The Time To Watches exhibition takes place in Geneva from 31st March to 3rd April, with Sunday 3rd April being the day when it is open to the public. See details here.
ROCK HORROR SHOW 6th – 10th APRIL THEATER 11 ZURICH: The Rocky Horror Show will be in Zurich from 6th 10th April. Find out all about it here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.
GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.
A TRIP TO THE SUCCULENT COLLECTION ZURICH: The Succulent Collection is a great place to visit in Zurich and is open daily and is FREE! Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE BOTANICAL GARDENS ZURICH: Another interesting place to visit in Zurich which is also FREE is the Botanical Garden in Zurich. Take a look here.
VISIT THE PIPILOTI RIST EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Pippilotti Rist exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich is a great place to visit. Find out all about it here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these great parks in Zurich which are definitely worth visiting. Take a look here.
See The Animals
RAPPERSWIL CHILDRENS ZOO: Perfect for small children this little zoo has lots of animals and is located in Rapperswil. See details here.
A TRIP TO ZURICH ZOO: Zurich Zoo is always worth a visit. Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TIERPARK GOLDAU: How about a trip to Find out more here.
A TRIP TO THE WILDNISPARK ZURICH (FREE). How about visiting the lovely Wildnis park in Zurich. There’s lots to see and entrance is free – you just need to pay for parking. Take a look here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
CINEMA TIP: Why not take a trip to the Cinema – you can see all the cinemas in Zurich here. If you’re looking for a recommendation – how about “Belfast” directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Judi Dench and Jude Hill as Buddy.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.
TRAVEL
HOW ABOUT A SPRING TRIP TO BLED IN SLOVENIA? Slovenia has so much to offer any time of year and is only an hour’s flight from Zurich. Check out these top things to see and do in the region around Bled. Take a look here.
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO GLACIER 3000 & SNOW SHOEING AT COL DU PILLON: Why not combine a trip to Glacier 3000 with a half day’s Snow Shoeing at Col Du Pillon? Find out all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LEYSIN: Check out this list of great things you can do in Leyin in Canton Vaud. Take a look here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.
TOP PLACES TO GO TOBBOGANING: Check out these great places to go tobboganing not far from Zurich. See details here.
Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle
BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH & KNIGHTS CLUB LIVE 12th & 13th MAR: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. And this Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th March they have a live band, Knights Club VIP, appearing live. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT BAURS ZURICH: A great place to go for Sunday Brunch in Zurich is Baurs! Centrally located and with all our favourite brunch fare in a beautiful and very stylish restaurant, this is one you will be returning to time and again! See details here.
VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
TESTING OUT THE BABYLISS BIG HAIR DUAL VOLUMISING BLOW DRY BRUSH: Find out all about this great rotating blow dry tool from Babyliss. See details here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.
FANCY A JOB AS AN EDUCATION CONSULTANT – CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS 14th MARCH: Foundations for Learning are looking for an Educational Consultant. See full details of the job Vacancy here. Interested? Please send your CV and covering letter to education@foundationsforlearning.ch
