A Luxurious Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Madame Butterfly Opera

We are big fans of rail journeys, especially on the Churchill Red Arrow. This Summer, SBB have come up with a new and really unique luxury train ride – to the The Bregenz Festival 2022! It is taking place from 20th July to 21st August. This year there is a very special opportunity to arrive in style at the Opera on 20th August 2022 – taking the vintage Churchill Red Arrow train there and back from Zurich!

Madame Butterfly & Churchill Red Arrow Package on 20th August 2022

So why not travel back in time and enjoy the classic appeal of this unique train on a luxurious trip to Madame Butterfly Opera in Bregenz on the Churchill Red Arrow? This special train journey only takes place on on 20th August 2022 – so booking in advance is highly recommended as tickets are bound to go fast.

Photo © Bregenzer Festspiele

A Perfect Birthday, Anniversary or Mother’s Day Present

Of course a journey like this would make for a perfect birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present and would be a memory treasured for a very long time! Find out all about it here.

First Class Journey To Bregenz Festival On the Churchill Red Arrow Train

Enjoy the first class journey to the Bregenz Festival on the “Churchill” Red Arrow. You will depart Zurich around 5pm (boarding in Winterthur is also possible) then enjoy a delicious evening meal on board. When you arrive in Bregenz you will be ready to enjoy Giacomo Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly on the unique “Seebühne” lake stage. The special package includes the first class return rail journey as well as dinner and tickets to the opera. You will also receive a get an short introductory overview to Giacomo Puccini’s Opera Madama Butterfly to get you in the mood for this wonderful opera. After watching the opera in three acts on the unique setting of the floating stage on the lake, you will be whisked back to Zurich on the Churchill Red Arrow, arriving at the main station at 2am on the morning of 21st August.

Madame Butterfly Opera in Bregenz

The stage for the Madame Butterfly Opera in Bregenz resembles a sheet of paper floating calmly on Lake Constance. It looks vulnerable and ver delicate, just like the soul of the Japanese geisha Cio-Cio-San, or Madame Butterfly. In just a few weeks, this moving story will be played out in on this floating stage in front of a waterfront audience.

Photo © Bregenzer Festspiele/Dietmar Mathis

Work has been taking place on the 300-ton backdrop for Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece since the Autumn and this is the first time ever that the opera is taking place on this unique lake stage. According to technical director Wolfgang Urstadt “The special challenge is to make the sheet of paper (the stage) appear light, almost weightless, and seem to float on the water, although it actually weighs around 300 tons,” says .

Puccini Opera on the Floating Stage of Lake Constance for the First Time

Madame Butterfly, shown for the first time on the lake stage, is an opera by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini. The story of the ill-fated love of the Japanese geisha Cio-Cio-San, known as Madame Butterfly, will be shown for the first time on the lake stye at the Bregenz Festival. Travelling to this prestigious Opera on Lake Constance with the Churchill Red Arrow would certainly be an experience you wouldn’t forget! So why not secure your tickets here before they sell out.

The photo above is from a previous Opera at the Bregenz Festival to give you an idea of the setting.

Photo © Bregenzer Festspiele

You can see a YouTube video of the setting up of Madame Butterfly in Bregenz here.

You can see a YouTube video of a previous Opera (Rigoletto) in Bregenz here.

When: departing Zurich 20th August 2022 at 7pm arriving back in Zurich HB at 2am on 21st August

Route: Zurich – Bregenz and return

What’s Included:

Journey on the “Churchill” Red Arrow from Zürich HB (or from Winterthur) to Bregenz in Austria and return.

Evening meal.

Ticket to Giacomo Puccini’s Opera Madame Butterfly (Category 1 seat, numbered seats).

Reserved seat on the Churchill Red Arrow train

SBB travel guide.

See more information on this unique event here

The Bregenz Festival 2022 : From 20th July to 21st August.

Tickets and more information:

Find out all about this unique experience combining a luxurious trip on the Churchill Red Arrow with Puccini’s Madame Butterfly on Lake Constance see here.

Other Churchill Red Arrow Train Journey you may like include Brunch on the Churchill Red Arrow, the Turicum Gin Lab on the Churchill Red Arrow and the Fondue Journey on the Churchill Red Arrow.

This article is a result of a collaboration with The Churchill Red Arrow but all views are my own

