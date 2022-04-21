BLOOM Natural and Refillable Cosmetics

Did you know that every year each one of us uses on average 24 products just for basic personal hygiene? With most of those products coming in plastic containers, that is more than 200 million plastic containers that we waste every year, just in Switzerland. And have you ever wondered why we have to buy a new bottle every time we finish a product?

Get Rid of Single Use Plastics With Bloom

Getting rid of single-use plastics and having a truly clean beauty routine is now possible with BLOOM, a new start up company in Zurich which is dedicated to making our lives more sustainable and eco-friendly. BLOOM provide refillable natural body care and cosmetics which can be delivered directly to your home. You simply select your bottle and choose the products you would like to fill it with. When it’s empty, you simply refill it! All very easy and all in the spirit of zero waste – with BLOOM Natural and Refillable Cosmetics!

BLOOM Refillable Bottles

How it works with BLOOM Natural and Refillable Cosmetics

1. You choose your bottle

2. Next you choose your personal care product – shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand wash or body lotion

3. BLOOM sends it to you, and once you finish your product… BLOOM sends you a product refill in an eco-refill pouch.

4. You refill your bottle and send BLOOM back your pouch (or recycle it).

It’s very easy and it makes for a very sustainable way of dealing with plastic waste.

What is Special about BLOOM Refillable Bottles?

The reusable bottles are made of food-grade, high-quality aluminum. This means that they last for a long time, they don’t leak any substances into your products, and they are 100% recyclable.

With a minimalist design, they are also customizable! Pick the size, colour, pump and design of your choice to create your own personalised bottle to match your unique bathroom décor.

BLOOM Eco-Refills

What makes BLOOM eco-refills us so unique?

When Choosing Your BLOOM Refill you have two options:

With the BLOOM reusable silicone pouches , there is actually no waste! Once you refill your bottle, you simply place the pouch into a prepaid envelope and drop it in any mailbox. BLOOM pays the postal costs. When they receive back, BLOOM will then be able to use it for their next customer.

, there is actually no waste! Once you refill your bottle, you simply place the pouch into a prepaid envelope and drop it in any mailbox. BLOOM pays the postal costs. When they receive back, BLOOM will then be able to use it for their next customer. BLOOM’s Recyclable cardboard pouches have 95% less plastic than a regular bottle. To recycle them simply remove the top of the pouch and place the rest in the cardboard recycling.

BLOOM Personal Care Products

And what about the quality of BLOOM’s personal care products?

You can be sure that you are only putting good things on your body. All BLOOM’s products are made using natural, clean ingredients made with sustainable processes by eco-friendly brands.

You just need to select the size you want, from 100ml to 1 litre. The larger the quantity you purchase, the less you pay per 100ml!

BLOOM Refillable Makeup & Plastic Free Accessories

You can also complement your zero waste lifestyle with BLOOM’s full product range of refillable makeup, minimal plastic cosmetics and plastic-free accessories.

So why not help the planet? You too can reduce your carbon footprint, get rid of plastics and switch to a truly clean beauty routine with BLOOM and help us all change the world one bottle at a time. For more information please visit BLOOM website here.

Address: Badenerstrasse 66, 8004 Zürich

