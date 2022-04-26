Experience an Idyllic Farm Holiday in South Tyrol with Roter Hahn

Discovering Authentic Rural Life with Red Rooster

Nestled between the mighty Alps and the picturesque Dolomites lies Italy’s northernmost, region of South Tyrol. This area is bilingual Italian and German and known as Alto Adige in Italian and Südtirol in German. The impossibly picturesque landscape is dotted with pretty villages surrounded by snowcapped mountains with a sea of apple orchards rolling down the lush valleys.

Despite the postcard-perfect settings farm life has been in retreat here for much of the last 50 years. It’s been becoming increasingly difficult for Tyrolian farmers to make a living from agriculture alone and the lure of the cities often proves to be too compelling for young people looking for a different way of life.

To turn the tide on the rural decline, the Farmer’s Union of South Tyrol has set out an ambitious plan to combat the dwindling number of people enjoying country living. In 1991 the Roter Hahn (or Red Rooster brand) with its iconic cockerel logo was brought to life with the mission to help farmer families to find alternative sources of income through the development of rural tourism. This new approach proved to be a great success, ushering in a golden age of hospitality for the region.

Looking at the scenic landscape of South Tyrol it’s easy to see why tourism is so popular here. The balmy climate of the Southern Alps, the stellar hiking opportunities in the surrounding mountains, the cultural richness of the nearby cities and the region’s delicious Austro-Italiancuisineall make for a perfect travel destination for families, nature lovers and gourmands alike.

Thanks to the hospitality of Roter Hahn, the team of NewInZurich had the chance to visit South Tyrol at the beginning of April and spent an amazing weekend at a local farm stay.

Roter Hahn Farm Stays in the Idyllic Alpine South Tyrol

Since its inception Roter Hahn (Red Rooster in English, Gallo Rosso in Italian) has been focusing on helping farms to establish guest rooms at their premises inviting curious travellers to discover the rural side of South Tyrol. Over the past 30 years the association has built successful partnerships with a wide range of farms offering access to over 1600 specialty lodgings through the Roter Hahn website. Some of these facilities are rare gems that cannot be found on any other travel platforms.

The user-friendly search engine of the Roter Hahn’s website allows travellers to discover farms that offering exactly the type of holiday experience that they are looking for. Farms with orchards are a true feast for all senses during springtime and in the harvest season. A visit to a wine producing farm cannot be complete without the experience of a tour of the cellars – wine tasting included! Travellers looking to put their feet up against a backdrop of gorgeous alpine scenery can choose from an increasing number of farms offering wellness and spa facilities. Farms that keep animals are great fun for families with kids especially in the springtime when the newborn puppies, kittens, bunnies and calves send the cuteness-meter soaring.

Roter Hahn Sustainable Tourism in Sud Tyrol Italy

To avoid the siren calls of mass tourism, Roter Hahn has taken the pledge to put quality over quantity and foster tourism on a sustainable scale: all accommodations listed with the association are family-owned and run establishments offering a limited number of rooms and apartments.

Unique Handicrafts made by Local Farmers

Handicrafts have always had a special place in Tyrolian life. During the winter months with little work outside, families used to spend long hours in the warmth of the farm workshop, carving wood, weaving or felting.

Roter Hahn is committed to keep these traditions alive by helping talented farmers to turn their passion projects into a lucrative side business by providing a promotional outlet for their artisanal products. The association’s website keeps a great inventory of farms and workshops where visitors can pick up high-quality souvenirs all year round.

Delicious Farm-to-Rable Gastronomy and Artisanal Food Products in South Tyrol

Finding the perfect place to indulge in the region’s culinary pleasures has never been easier. Red Rooster’s website offers a smart map based food guide to off-the-beaten-track inns and hidden restaurants serving delicious homemade Tyrolian dishes. Think about succulent knödel, gently smoked speck and heavenly strudels prepared with possibly the tastiest apples that you’ve ever had.

Foodie travelers shall make sure to leave some space in their suitcases for their return journey to stock up on the region’s artisanal food products. From fresh seasonal fruits and organic jams to excellent wines and artisanal cheese the region’s farm produce ranks among the best in Italy.

Greiterhof Farm Stay with Roter Hahn in South Tyrol

We had the chance to spend three nights at the wonderful Greiterhof sitting on the hillside above Merano offering spectacular views of the adjacent orchards and the valley below. The historic building of the farmhouse has been extended a few years ago with a modern compound offering 5 holiday apartments for groups of 4. To the delight of spa lovers, the farm boasts a sauna too. If you’ve already fallen in love with Greiterhof make sure to reserve your room quickly as they usually get booked out several months in advance.

Where Else to Have a Farm Stay in South Tyrol?

No availability at the Greiterhof? No worries! There are hundreds of other dreamy locations waiting to be discovered on the Roter Hahn website.

Where to Eat in South Tyrol?

Whilst the cities of Merano and Bolzano boast an excellent dining scene, it’s the small independent restaurants in the surrounding villages that stole our hearts. Hands down we had the best Knödel on our trip at Buschenschank Rauthof. The hearty Tyrolian dishes are prepared in the restaurant’s open kitchen and served on sun-drenched terraces overlooking the Merano valley.

How to Get There?

By Car: Travelling from Switzerland, South Tyrol is best reached by car on the A3 highway till Landquart then following Route 28, continuing as SS38 in Italy, until Merano. Route 28 leads through the Kloster-Sagliains motorail. Make sure to check opening hours of the service at the website of the Rhaetian Railway before setting out for your journey. The 280-kilometer drive takes about 4.5-5 hours to complete with normal traffic.

By Public Transport: Travelling by public transport is viable yet takes more time. The city of Merano can be reached in about 7 hours from Zurich with a transfer in Innsbruck, Austria.

More Information on Roter Hahn Farm Holidays in South Tyrol

If the idea of sustainable tourism and a Roter Hahn Farm Holiday in South Tyrol has awakened your interest, please visit the Roter Hahn website here.

Article written by Peter Toller

An IT Manager by profession, Peter loves the great outdoors and is an avid explorer of Switzerland and enjoys hiking and discovering new places in his free time.

Peter’s Instagram account is @ptoller

Photos by Peter Toller, Roter Hahn and Sud Tyrol Tourism

