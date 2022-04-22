Fun Ideas and Present Suggestions

For Mother’s Day Switzerland 2022

Sunday 8th May 2022

Sunday 8th May 2022 is Mother’s Day in Switzerland. Check out these great gift ideas for Mother’s Day and why not enter our contest to win one of 3 great prizes.

BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush

Carlette Necklace

Lalique Soleil Vibrant Perfume

We have some great suggestions for fun things to do for Mother’s Day 2022 as well as some great present suggestions and 3 great prizes to be won in our contests.

The Babyliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush is an extremely versatile hair styler which lasts up to 40 minutes on just one charge. It can create volume, body and waves or just a super sleek look. It won the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards last year and is seen as a game changer for “hair styling on the move”. Find out all about it here.

Enter Our Contest For A chance To Win A BaByliss 9000 cordless Hot Brush

To enter the contest email us here with 1) Your name 2) Your address and 3) the word Cordless9000 in the Subject line

The Winner will be notified on Thursday 5th May 2022. Good luck!

Win a Carlette Necklace – See details here

How about an elegant and beautiful Carlette Bracelet? The rose gold plated “La Belle” bracelet radiates femininity and has a natural mother pearl embedded in the stainless steel. The Carlette mechanism was designed so that you can interchange the centre piece with other “Carlette” pieces in the range.

This Swiss start up has already been nominated for an award and they produce some seriously stylish jewellery. You can visit the Carlette Jewellery website here to find out more about this beautiful range of jewellery. To see more of their stunning designs, why not follow them on Instagram on @carlettejewellery .

Enter the contest by emailing us here with 1) Your name 2) Your address and 3) the word Carlette in the Subject line

The Winner will be notified on Thursday 5th May 2022. Good luck!

Lalique Soleil Vibrant

Lalique’s latest perfume is called Soleil Vibrant and would make for a perfect Mother’s Day present. It even comes with its own necklace as part of the presentation. This new perfume has only just been launched and is an amber floral fragrance with top notes of Bergamot, Pear and Ginger. The middle notes are Jasmine Sambac and Saffron and the base notes are Dreamwood and Bourbon Vanilla.

Win a bottle of Lalique Soleil Vibrant Perfume – See details here:

To enter the contest email us here with 1) Your name 2) Your address and 3) the word Vibrant in the Subject line

The Winner will be notified on Thursday 5th May 2022. Good luck!

Pure Beauty Spa offer a wonderful range of facials and body treatments and they also offer gift cards too! We love the Biotec Line Eraser Facial and a great body treatment called the Body Ballancer which really is very relaxing and afterwards you feel really energised. Read all about both treatments here. Find our more on the PureBeautySpa website in English here.

Exotic Cheezy Box for Mother’s Day

How about this cute idea for an “Exotic” Cheezy Cheese Box for Mother’s Day? It features some wonderful quality Swiss Cheeses and makes for a really great present. See details of the Cheezy Exotic Cheese Box here.

Chocolate Cake by Christian Huembs At The Dolder Grand

This delicious Chocolate Cake by top chef Christian Huembs at the Dolder Grand would make for a perfect Mother’s Day present! Just look how gorgeous it is! There are also several other options to “take away” or have delivered from The Dolder Grand. Take a look here for full details.

Make A Homemade Cake

What about making a homemade cake? One of the best Chocolate Cakes we have ever made is this one – take a look at the recipe here. Alternatively you could buy a cake from Confiserie Honold or one of the other places on this cake list here.

Say It With Chocolate

Why not spoil her with chocolate? Honold’s, Vollenweider, Max Chocolatier, Teuscher, Taucherli chocolate shops in Zurich all have great chocolate gifts for this special celebration.

Or you could make the chocolate bark at home which is shown in the picture. See recipe here.

BLOOM Eco-friendly Refillable Cosmetics

Bloom is a startup based in Zurich selling online refillable and eco-friendly cosmetics. Visit theBLOOM Website here or read all about BLOOM in this article

Special Offer: Use code NEWINZURICH-20 to get CHF 20 off every purchase of CHF 50 or more.

Offer code valid until August 31st 2022

Visit the Bloom Refillable Cosmetics Online Shop here

Formetta Collagen Health Drink

We start losing collagen from around the age of 30 and it can affect the way our skin looks. Formettā is a clinically tested Collagen Drink which helps improve skin, hair and nails and is available in boxes of 30 sachets. If you use the promo code NEWINZURICH you can get your first box for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. Visit the Formettā website here to find out all about this healthcare supplement.You can also buy Formetta from Pure Beauty Spa salon.

Valmont Luxury Skincare

If you really want to push the boat out, Valmont have a wonderful range of very high quality, luxurious skincare products. Their new range called “Luminosity” aims to help your skin radiate light. You can visit the Valmont website to find out all about it here.

Dermafora Highlighter / Illuminator Serum

A very affordable and effective illuminator by Dermafora is this one which can be bought online or at Amavita and Coop Chemists all over Switzerland. This is one of my favourites as it gives your face a gentle and healthy glow and is suitable for all skin types. See details online here.

Excursions – Trips to See Spring Flowers / Blossoms

A Trip To Mainau Flower Island

Now is a perfect time to visit the flower island, Insel Mainau in Lake Constance. Find out all about it here.

The Cherry Blossom Route in Frick – How about a trip to see the blossom trees on the Chriesiwäg or Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick? You can read all about it here.

The Rhododendrons at Seleger Moor – Why not take mum for a trip to see the Rhododendrons at Seleger Moor?

A Visit to the Spa

A Spa Trip – how about a Spa Voucher to a Spa?

The Dolder Spa – the Dolder Grand (see photo above) offers a very luxurious spa experience and you can also book a number of treatments too – see here for details.

The Tamina Spa Bad Ragaz makes for a great day out with views of the snow capped mountains from the outdoor pool. See here for details.

A THALASSOTHERAPY TRIP TO LE GRAND HOTEL DES THERMES ST MALO: Or how about booking a Thalassotherapy Spa Break in St Malo ? We visited Le Grand Hotel des Thermes St Malo and you can find out all about this amazing experience here.

Ideas For Sporty Mothers

Summer Sports and Leisure Clothing From Sport Shop Time Out in Uster

Sport Shop Time Out has a whole range of sports, hiking and leisure and swimwear at their large store in Uster (where there is also free parking). If you’re not sure you can also buy a Gift Voucher as a present. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 . See website (in German) here.

FIT X EGG Gym

The Fit X Egg Gym is a very friendly gym with lots of classes. How about the gift of a subscription to the gym. Find out all about the gym here.

Long Lake Lunch & Boat Cruise

A Boat Lunch Cruise on 9th May – An excursion on Lake Zurich by boat with lunch to celebrate Mother’s Day. See here for details.

Or why not make a weekend of it staying overnight in a luxurious hotel. Staying in a hotel means that you will be able to take advantage of the hotel’s restaurant and eat inside too. Take a look at our selection of hotels here.

Gadgets

Nespresso’s milk frother, the Aeroccino 4, not only has 4 different programs for 2 types of hot foam, hot milk and cold foam – but this new model even goes in the dishwasher! Why not surprise her with a hot cappuccino on Mother’s Day morning ? Read all about it on our review here – or See it on the Nespresso website here.

***Wishing all mother everywhere, a very Happy Mother’s Day***

