James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich
JAMES FRANCIS GILL – 60 YEARS OF WOMEN IN CARS
8th APRIL – 21st MAY 2022
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see the work of the iconic American artist James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich. The retrospective features key works by the 87 year old artist. Known for being one of the protagonists of the Pop art movement, Gill had his Marilyn Tryptych inaugurated into the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1962. As well as the Marilyn pictures, two paintings of “Women in Cars” were also included.
James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Modern art
60 years later, Gill’s amazing re-interpretations of the “Women in Cars” collection is being shown exclusively in Switzerland at the Queens Art Gallery Zurich.
James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Modern art
It’s a great opportunity to see the works of this iconic living artist once more.
The Texan artist has always drawn his inspiration from present day life. As well as portraits of famous personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and the Beatles, he has has not shied aways from painting about politics and war. Gill retired at the peak of his fame, but returned around 30 years later.The exhibition James Francis Gill – 60 years of Women in Cars takes place at Queens Gallery in Zurich from 8th April – 21st may 2022.
James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich
Queens Art Gallery Zurich / Queens Kunstgallerie Zurich
Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich
Tel: +41 44 271 80 00
Email: zuerich@queens.art
Queens Gallery Zurich Opening hours
Wednesday & Friday: 2pm – 7pm
Thursday: 3pm – 7pm
Saturday: 11am – 5pm
Appointments outside the published opening hours can be arranged by e-mail or phone.
Photo of the artist James Francis Gill
Last photo courtesy of Queens Art Gallery Zurich, Car photos all Copyright Premium Modern art
*** Articles You May Like ***
Monet’s “Immersive Garden” – Amazing Art Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich
A Luxurious Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Madame Butterfly Opera
The Stunning Giant Easter Egg at the Dolder Grand by Jani Leinonen
****************************