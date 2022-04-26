Home » Arts and Entertainment » James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's On

James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich

60 YEARS OF WOMEN IN CARS - ZURICH APRIL 08 - MAY 21, 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

Marilyn monroe by James Francis GillJames Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich

JAMES FRANCIS GILL – 60 YEARS OF WOMEN IN CARS
8th APRIL – 21st MAY 2022

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see the work of the iconic American artist James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich. The retrospective features key works by the 87 year old artist. Known for being one of the protagonists of the Pop art movement, Gill had his Marilyn Tryptych inaugurated into the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1962. As well as the Marilyn pictures, two paintings of “Women in Cars” were also included.

James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Moders art

James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Modern art

60 years later, Gill’s amazing re-interpretations of the “Women in Cars” collection is being shown exclusively in Switzerland at the Queens Art Gallery Zurich.

James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Moders art

James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Modern art

It’s a great opportunity to see the works of this iconic living artist once more.

Marilyn monroe by James Francis Gill

The Texan artist has always drawn his inspiration from present day life. As well as portraits of famous personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and the Beatles, he has has not shied aways from painting about politics and war. Gill retired at the peak of his fame, but returned around 30 years later.The exhibition James Francis Gill – 60 years of Women in Cars takes place at Queens Gallery in Zurich from 8th April – 21st may 2022.

James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich

Queens Art Gallery Zurich / Queens Kunstgallerie Zurich

Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 271 80 00
Email: zuerich@queens.art

Queens Gallery Zurich Opening hours 

Wednesday & Friday: 2pm – 7pm
Thursday:  3pm – 7pm
Saturday: 11am – 5pm

Appointments outside the published opening hours can be arranged by e-mail or phone.

60 YEARS OF WOMEN IN CARS - ZURICH APRIL 08 - MAY 21, 2022

Photo of the artist James Francis Gill

Last photo courtesy of Queens Art Gallery Zurich, Car photos all Copyright Premium Modern art

*** Articles You May Like ***

Monet’s “Immersive Garden” – Amazing Art Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

A Luxurious Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Madame Butterfly Opera

The Stunning Giant Easter Egg at the Dolder Grand by Jani Leinonen

****************************

Experience an Idyllic Farm Holiday in South Tyrol...

What’s On In Zurich End of April 2022

Fun Ideas and Present Suggestions For Mother’s Day...

A Luxurious Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow...

What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2022 Onwards

The Stunning Giant Easter Egg at the Dolder...

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

What’s On In Zurich Early April 2022

Monet’s “Immersive Garden” – Amazing Art Exhibition at...

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security