James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich

JAMES FRANCIS GILL – 60 YEARS OF WOMEN IN CARS

8th APRIL – 21st MAY 2022

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see the work of the iconic American artist James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich. The retrospective features key works by the 87 year old artist. Known for being one of the protagonists of the Pop art movement, Gill had his Marilyn Tryptych inaugurated into the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1962. As well as the Marilyn pictures, two paintings of “Women in Cars” were also included.

James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Modern art

60 years later, Gill’s amazing re-interpretations of the “Women in Cars” collection is being shown exclusively in Switzerland at the Queens Art Gallery Zurich.

James Francis Gill Women and Cars Copyright Premium Modern art

It’s a great opportunity to see the works of this iconic living artist once more.

The Texan artist has always drawn his inspiration from present day life. As well as portraits of famous personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and the Beatles, he has has not shied aways from painting about politics and war. Gill retired at the peak of his fame, but returned around 30 years later.The exhibition James Francis Gill – 60 years of Women in Cars takes place at Queens Gallery in Zurich from 8th April – 21st may 2022.

James Francis Gill at Queens Gallery in Zurich

Queens Art Gallery Zurich / Queens Kunstgallerie Zurich

Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 271 80 00

Email: zuerich@queens.art

Queens Gallery Zurich Opening hours

Wednesday & Friday: 2pm – 7pm

Thursday: 3pm – 7pm

Saturday: 11am – 5pm

Appointments outside the published opening hours can be arranged by e-mail or phone.

Photo of the artist James Francis Gill

Last photo courtesy of Queens Art Gallery Zurich, Car photos all Copyright Premium Modern art

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************