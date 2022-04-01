Man’s World Halle 2022 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

Man’s World 5th – 8th May 2022 & Win Tickets !

From 5th – 8th May 2022, Man’s World will be back in Zurich for the 6th time after a one-year break. For the first time it will be taking place in Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon.

Over 100 High Quality Products and Services

Over 100 carefully selected, high-quality products and services will be on show with lots of exciting and fun things to see and do. Explore a world of lifestyle and technology gadgets! Savour some great wine, taste some whisky or gin and enjoy some gastronomic delights!

“Toys For The Boys” – Plus Lots More

You can try your hand at various gadgets, VR simulators, arcade games and lots, lots more… Man’s World has plenty of “toys for the boy”, but it’s also a great place to explore the latest fashion and style and to seek out unique clothing and accessories. Most of all it’s a great place to relax and to have a lot of fun!

There’s a barbers, a casino, a cigar lounge, as well as watches to discover. In fact there is something for everyone. It’s all presented in a stylish ambience to allow you to have a wonderful time out with friends or colleagues and to really enjoy yourself.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets To Man’s World 2022

We have 5 Pair so Tickets up for grabs – so why not enter here to be in with a chance of winning ?

Simply email us here with A) your name B) your Telephone number and C) the word MW22 in the subject line.

The contest will be drawn on 29th April at midnight and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards.

Where: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich

Dates and Times: 5th – 8th May 2022

Thu 5th May 4pm – midnight

Fri 6th May 2pm – 11pm

Sat 7th May 11am – 11:00pm

Sun 8th May 11am – 6pm

Halle 550 Website

Photo Credits: Jean-Christophe Dupasquier

