Monet’s “Immersive Garden” – Amazing Art Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

For the first time ever, “Monet’s Immersive Garden” art exhibition has arrived in Switzerland at the Lichthalle MAAG Zurich.

This impressive 360-degree experiential journey through the life and work of Claude Monet, is taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. This exhibition, displaying some of the most well known work of one of the greatest artists of the last century, begins on 13th April 2022. Do mark your calendars as this exhibition is bound to be extremely popular!

Immersive Art Experience into the World of Claude Monet

The immersive production will allow you to dive deep into the world of Claude Monet through both pictures and sound. With images from 40 projectors combined with enchanting music, the artist’s paintings are brought to life in a way never seen or experienced before.

Monet’s Immersive Garden is sure to capture your imagination and transport you to the heart of Monet’s garden. The show lasts approximately 40 minutes and although the soundtrack is in German, you can rent headphones at the counter to listen in English or French.

Where: Lichthalle MAAG, Zahnradstrasse 22, 8005 Zürich

When: From 13th April 2022

Open: Tuesday – Sunday 10am – 6pm. On Fridays & Saturdays it is open from 10am – 8pm.

Tickets: Buy your tickets here ( please do not buy on ViaGoGo!!!)

Prices: Adults CHF 28 (CHF 30 at weekends & holidays), Students/Seniors CHF 24 (CHF 26), Children CHF 17 (CHF19), Children up to 5 years old CHF 4. You can also buy a Family ticket for CHF 73 (CHF 75)

How to get there: Trains 41 and 42 from Zurich main to Hardbrücke. Buses 33 and 72 to Hardbrücke station. Tram number 4 or number 8 to the Schiffbau station.

Visit the website here

All photos by Andy Juchli

