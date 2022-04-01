NIZZA DOCG Exclusive Wine Tasting At Baur Au Lac Zurich

Plus Master Class With Othmar Kiem 20th April 2022

Good news for wine lovers! The Nizza DOCG Forum, organized by the Nizza DOCG Wine Producers Association, will be taking place on 20th April 2022 at the Hotel Baur au Lac in Zurich. Twenty-six wine producers will be presenting their best vintages from a special production in Piedmont at this exclusive tasting. In addition there will be a very special master class with the editor-in-chief of Falstaff Italy, Othmar Kiem.

Who Should Attend Nizza DOCG Wine Tasting Event at the Baur au Lac?

The NIZZA DOCG wine forum is for everyone who has an interest in wine. So whether you are a sommelier, a wine buyer, a retailer or just simply love wine, this is for you! It’s the first opportunity in Switzerland to get to know such a great variety of wines from this unique region around the city of Nizza Monferrato.

Forum of Piedmontese wines with tasting

The Mini Festival of Piedmontese Wines at Baur au Lac takes place from 2pm to 8pm. The wine tasting is open to the public and is the perfect opportunity for visitors to get to know the 26 exhibiting wine producers.

Exclusive Master Class with the Editor-in-Chief of Falstaff Italy

One of the highlights of the event is the exclusive master classe by Othmar Kiem “Top wines from Piedmont”. Eight selected wines from the region will be tasted and evaluated. The first master class begins at 2pm and the second at 4.30 pm. Othmar Kiem is a veteran of European wine culture, having tasted Italian wines for over 30 years. He has been editor-in-chief of Falstaff Italy since 1999. He is also co-founder of the Vernatsch Cup, a group of wine lovers and specialist journalists from Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria who have tasted and rated South Tyrolean Vernatsch wines since 2004.

Places on the master classes are limited and require a separate registration.

Wine Producers at the Nizza DOCG Event

The following wine producers will be present at the Nizza DOCG event at the Baur au Lac on 20th April 2022:

Azienda Agricola Serra Domenico, Azienda Vitivinicola Michele Chiarlo, Beppe Marino, Bersano Vini, Bianco Angelo, Cantina Sociale Vinchio Vaglio, Cantina Tre Secoli, Cascina Garitina, Cascina Nuova, Castino, Coppo, Cossetti, Dacasto Duilio, Erede di Chiappone Armando, Francesco Iandolo, Franco Mondo, Frasca La Guaragna, Guasti Clemente, Il Botolo Azienda Agricola, Isolabella della Croce, La Gironda, Marco Bonfante, Mauro Sebaste, Tenuta Garetto, Tenuta il Falchetto and Tenuta Olim Bauda.

What is Nizza DOCG?

Nizza DOCG was created in 2002 when wine producers from the Barbera region came together to promote their special wine to the public. A Nizza wine is a pure Barbera, unlike other Barbera designations of origin, which may contain up to 15% complementary grapes. The vineyards of Nizza are located at an altitude of up to 350 metres in hilly areas, always in a southerly position. At least 4,000 plants are are grown and up to 7 tons are harvested in each hectare. Aging takes place over a period of 18 months, with 6 months in wood, or over 30 months, with 12 months in wood, for Nizza Riserva and Nizza Vigna Riserva. In addition, Nizza DOCG has a variety of microclimates. Almost every vineyard has its own terroir with a different soil. As a result, no Nizza DOCG wine is like another. Once a year, all the winegrowers conduct a blind tasting of the new vintage. Only those wines meeting the exacting quality requirements are allowed to bear the Nizza DOCG name.

NIZZA DOCG Exclusive Wine Tasting At Baur Au Lac Zurich

When: 20th April 2022

Time: 2pm – 8pm

Where: Baur au Lac, Zurich

Tickets: Admission for private individuals CHF 20.

To register and purchase tickets for NIZZA DOCG see here

With photos courtesy of NIZZA DOCG

