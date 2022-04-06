The Schoggi Rallye Zurich – A Yummy Chocolate Tour of Zurich! Don’t Miss!

Zurich Chocolate Rally – Saturday, the 7th of May 9.30am to 5.30pm

Following the successful Chocolate Rallye in Geneva the other week, the Schoggi Rallye of Zurich is now taking place in the city on Saturday 7th May from 9.30am to 5.30pm. This delicious and very yummy chocolate tour will take you to some of Zurich’s best chocolate makers. It’s a unique opportunity to sample some of the best chocolate in town – so don’t miss out! Sign up for your “Chocolate Passport” now!

Chocolate Makers Taking Part in the Schoggi Rallye Zurich

It’s the first time that this “Schoggi Rallye” will be taking place and is bound to be great fun and very popular. The chocolate makers taking part are as follows:

How The Schoggi Rallye Zurich Works

The Schoggi Rallye is a leisurely stroll through the city meeting some wonderful chocolate makers in Zurich. You walk from one chocolatier to another with your Chocolate Passport and get to discover unique chocolate creations. Along the way you will learn a lot about chocolate. Where it comes from, how is it harvested and processed and the amazing process of bean to bar. Some chocolate makers in Zurich already process the beans in Switzerland to produce their own chocolate. Other chocolate makers create their chocolate masterpieces from couverture chocolate. On the Zurich Chocolate Rally you will meet both “Bean-to-Bar” chocolatiers and the “Classic” Swiss chocolatiers.

Schoggi Rallye Competition

There is also the opportunity to solve chocolate related puzzles and enter a competition and to vote for your favourite chocolate manufacturer. The winner of the contest will receive a chocolate workshop at his or her chosen chocolatier’s atelier.

Register For Your Chocolate Passport for the Schoggi Rallye Zurich

You can register here for the Schoggi Rallye to get your “Chocolate Passport” to visit all the Chocolate makers.

Prices (Online presale): CHF 10 from age 12 upwards, CHF 6 for ages 6 to 11 years old, FREE for children up to and including 5 years old ( but please note that a reservation is required).

On site: CHF 15 per person from 12 years old, CHF 10 rom 6 to 11 years old, FREE up to and including 5 years old.

Your Passport return point is Tesla Zurich, Pelikanstrasse 10, 8001 Zurich

When: Saturday 7th May 2022

Where: In the centre of Zurich

Time: from 9.30am – 5.30pm

For more information visit the website (in German and French) here.

