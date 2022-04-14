The Stunning Giant Easter Egg at the Dolder Grand

by Jani Leinonen

The stunning giant Easter egg at the Dolder Grand by Jani Leinonen is currently taking centre stage in the hotel’s elegant foyer or “Steinhalle. It’s part of the hotel’s Easter tradition to decorate the entrance with a giant Easter Egg. This year they have commissioned the world-renowned artist, Jani Leinonen from Finland, to design the art work. The Easter Egg was completed on 13th April 2022 and will be in place for one week – so do make sure to visit the hotel to see this unique work of art.

We went along to the Dolder Grand to meet the artist and to see the giant egg whilst it was still being constructed. Standing 2.5metres high, this impressive egg was created out of 12,000 carnations and 2 full days of 4 hard-working florists on the job!

The floral pattern was designed by the Finnish artist and is emblazoned with the word FORGIVE.

Jani explained that these were the last words that Jesus uttered on the cross to the soldiers who were looting and pillaging – “Forgive them for the know not what they do”. He said that this has great significance right now and is particularly relevant for Easter.

Seeds in Their Pocket by Jani Leinonen

In front of the giant Easter Egg is an installation entitled “Seeds in Their Pocket” which displays dried flowers, which the artist found in war zones, each with a tag of the name of the country in which he found it. When Russia invaded the Ukraine, Jani read a newspaper article about a Ukrainian woman giving a Russian soldier sunflower seeds to put in his pocket so that flowers will grow at the place where he dies. Jani said “For me, this is a really strong image of war. I discovered that flowers grow in many of the battlefields in these war-torn countries, and it’s mostly the national flowers of the countries.”

The giant Easter Egg looks absolutely stunning now it is finished, but it took a lot of hard work and concentration to get it completed. “When the Dolder Grand approached me with this Easter project, I was amazed by the fact that it was made of real flowers. These colourful and beautiful organisms are of great cultural importance,” says Leinonen. The shell of the giant egg is filled with an enormous foam “oasis” which keeps the flowers hydrated.

After introducing this year’s Dolder Grand Easter Egg, Jani tool us on a tour of some of his other art works which form part of the Dolder Grand’s Art Collection. The Finnish artist’s works have been on display at the hotel since 2009, and you can currently view six pieces. The 43-year-old artist is known for his unmistakable style and ability to create unique pieces reflecting societal issues in a provocative way.

The Dolder Art Collection contains a total of 120 famous works of art, including Dalí, Murakami and Tinguely – so when you’re next at the Dolder Grand, do make sure to check out the hotel’s “Art Tour”.

Lunch at Restaurant Saltz at The Dolder Grand

A visit to the Dolder Grand isn’t complete without a visit to one of the hotel’s restaurants, and what better than a lunch outside in the Spring sunshine at Restaurant Salz. It was great to be able to dine alfresco on the terrace overlooking the lake and the city below.

Chef Julian Mai had created a Spring menu for us, and one of the highlights was the decoration on the chocolate dessert which was one of the patterns designed by artist Jani Leinonen.

If you fancy visiting the Dolder Grand to see the giant Easter Egg, why not visit Restaurant Salz too?

The Easter Egg designed by Jani Leinonen will be in place for one week from 13th April. See the hotel’s details here:

The Dolder Grand

Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich

Tel: 044 456 60 00

Visit the Dolder Grand website here.

You can find out more about artist Jani Leinonen by visiting his website here.

Easter Events at the Dolder Grand

Find out more about the Dolder Grand’s Easter Events here