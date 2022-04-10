The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

The stunning rose fountains of Zurich are back for 2022! Once again the Reformierte Kirche in Zurich has organised for many of the key fountains in the city to be filled with roses. They started this “tradition” of filling some of the fountains with roses in 2021 when the pandemic was in full sway. It was an idea to bring hope to all during those difficult times. Now in 2022 with the war taking place, there is also need for hope and beauty. Symbolically, the fountains are filled with flowers in the lead up to Easter and the last day will be Easter Monday. You can find out more about the initiative on the Church’s website here.

Helmhaus Fountain

We visited the some of the main ones on the first day and will be updating this article with more photos as we visit the remaining ones. Please note that this weekend the Zurich Marathon is taking place so it may not be ideal to visit on Sunday!

The Rose Fountain at Augustinergasse

The Rose Fountain at Münsterhof.

The Rose Fountain at Rennweg

The flowers will be in place until Easter Monday 2022 so there should be plenty of time to visit all the locations in Zurich.

Where to find the Fountains of Roses in Zurich at Easter

You can find the rose fountains in the following locations in Zurich.

1) Münsterhof

2) Rennweg

3) Augustinergasse

4) Predigerplatz

5) Zwingliplatz/Helferei

6) Helmhaus

