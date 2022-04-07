Home » Travel » Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime
Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

by newinzurich
0 comment

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

It was supposed to be an e-bike trip from St Gallen all around Lake Constance, but the Springtime weather put a stop to that!  A quick change of plan was required to cope with the onslaught of April snow, and so it meant that I got to discover the city of St Gallen and the area around Romanshorn on foot and via public transport instead.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

Some photos of St Gallen under April Snow

You may have read our previous  article  “A Day Trip to St Gallen”  – so today I’m touching on a few more things to do in the region. And if you visit in better weather, why not go on a self-guided biking tour? The area is relatively flat and you can even hire bikes and e-bikes from the St Gallen Tourist Office. You can check out the Biking Tour details here.

Beautiful Architecture in St Gallen

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

After a hearty breakfast at the centrally located Sorrel Hotel City Weissenstein I set off on a short guided tour of the Klosterplatz, the Gallusplatz and the Cathedral with local guide, Antoinette Corciulo. St Gallen was a thriving city during the textile boom and the merchants liked to show off their wealth with fine houses, lots of turrets and embellishments.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

As you walk round the city you will see some beautiful buildings and some stunning architecture. Lovely squares and statues are to be found as well as lots of quaint half timbered houses.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

The Cathedral or Stiftskirche St. Gallus und Otmar

The Cathedral or Stiftskirche St. Gallus und Otmar

The Cathedral or Stiftskirche St. Gallus und Otmar is the impressive Roman Catholic church in the centre of the city of St. Gallen.

The Cathedral or Stiftskirche St. Gallus und Otmar

The Cathedral or Stiftskirche St. Gallus und Otmar

Photos of the interior of the Cathedral

The interior is beautiful and even if you have visited before, it’s definitely worth seeing again.

St Gallen Abbey Library a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The whole area around the Abbey precinct was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 1983. The Abbey Library of St Gallen is a significant medieval monastic library and absolutely stunning. It’s full of wood and intricate artwork, especially on the ceiling. It is designated a “Class A” Swiss cultural property of national significance.

St Gallen Abbey Library a UNESCO World Heritage Site

St Gallen Abbey Library

It houses some 170,000 documents. Many are hand written and some are over a thousand years old. It is said to have Switzerland’s most beautiful Rococo hall. The library is open to the public for a small entrance fee, but you need to wear over sized slippers to protect the beautiful wooden floors and unfortunately you aren’t allowed to take photos.

Gallusplatz

The fountain with the figure of Gallus is a tribute to the man who gave his name to the city.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

Gallusplatz

According to legend, St Gall was travelling from Ireland to the continent of Europe when he ended up in Switzerland. He was a disciple and one of the traditional twelve companions of Saint Columbanus who made St Gallen his home. Once whilst St Gall was making a fire in the woods a bear emerged and starting charging towards him. St Gall managed to rebuke the bear which after retreating, came back with firewood for St Gall for the fire. From then on St Gall was followed around by his loyal bear. 

Gallusplatz - Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

Textile Museum St Gallen

Another great place to visit is the Textile Museum in St Gallen.

A Visit to The Textile Museum St Gallen

We didn’t have time on this trip but take a look at this article about the Museum and maybe build a visit into your itinerary.

Würth Haus Rorschach Art Museum Rohrschach

Würth Haus Rorschach Art Museum Rohrschach

Next we headed for St.Gallen railway station where we took a train to Rorschach and visited the Würth Haus Rorschach. It’s a FREE art museum with 800 m2 of exhibition space. It displays contemporary art collections and has some very eye catching work on display.

Würth Haus Rorschach Art Museum Rohrschach St Gallen

There are 18,500 works in the museum and there are lots of temporary exhibitions.

Würth Haus Rorschach Art Museum Rohrschach

After visiting the museum do stop for coffee at the restaurant which overlooks Lake Constance. On a sunny day the views across the lake are stunning.

Lunch at Restaurant Seehus Egnach

The next stop was Egnach where we walked to the Restaurant Seehus which has great views directly across Lake Constance. There are plenty of fish dishes on the menu and I had a delicious lunch there.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime.

“MoMö” – the Swiss Cider & Distillery Museum

"MoMö" - the Swiss Cider & Distillery Museum

Suitable fortified, my next stop was “MoMö” – the Swiss Cider and Distillery Museum.

"MoMö" - the Swiss Cider & Distillery Museum

There are lots of interesting exhibits, many of which are interactive and fun for children and adults alike.

"MoMö" - the Swiss Cider & Distillery Museum

They explain all about the history of the Mohl brand and it’s a great destination for families with children. After watching a short film and going round the museum we stopped in the “Saftladen” to try out a variety of Apple Juices.

"MoMö" - the Swiss Cider & Distillery Museum

If schnapps is more your thing, don’t worry, as you can also do a schnapps tasting instead!

The Pinch

After a very interesting exploration of the museum it was soon time for dinner and we went to the The Pinch in St Gallen. It’s an American restaurant featuring an eclectic mix of international food. We tried some very tasty beef and belly pork dishes as well as a delicious deconstructed poke bowl.

Restaurant The Pinch St Gallen

It’s very popular and has a great buzz in the evenings. Reservations are recommended!

Autobau Erlebniswelt

Autobau Erlebniswelt Romanshorn

The following morning we arrived at the Autobau Erlebniswelt for a guided tour with Hansruedi Zürcher. Autobau Erlebniswelt is a privately owned museum all about cars.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime.

It occupies a unique location on Lake Constance and has an incredible collection of wonderful automobiles of all types. It features everything from Formula One racing cars to sports cars to a wonderful “Bubble car” and even some go carts. Our guide, Handruedi is passionate about cars and told us fascinating anecdotes as we toured the museum. During the Summer months they even bring out some of the cars for rides around the museum grounds. It’s definitely a cool place to visit for anyone with even the slightest interest in cars.

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime.

Restaurant Hafen in Romanshorn

Restaurant Hafen in Romanshorn

We had a lunch at Restaurant Hafen in Romanshorn. Ideally situated right on the water, this stylish restaurant also boasts an idyllic backdrop of Romanshorn’s harbour.

Restaurant Hafen in Romanshorn

The restaurant specialises in fine fish from Lake Constance and regional delicacies.

Biking and E-Biking in The St Gallen – Appenzell – Thurgau Region

Biking and E-Biking in The St Gallen - Appenzell - Thurgau Region

So unfortunately, we were unlucky with the weather for our planned bike tour. However, don’t let our April snow put you off planning a bike trip or an e-bike adventure. There are a number of great routes you can choose going from St.Gallen to Appenzellerland and the Thurgau region. The terrain is mainly flat so is ideally suited to all bike riders, even novices. The trails take you past farms, orchards, Lake Constance itself as well as charming restaurants and interesting museums. There are a total of six different bike tours.

Cows - Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and Romanshorn In Springtime

Where To Stay

We stayed at the newly renovated Sorell Hotel City Weissenstein at Davidstrasse 21 in the heart of St. Gallen. It’s just a few minutes’ walk from the main railway station and all the sights of St. Gallen.

Sorell Hotel City Weissenstein

Photo courtesy of Sorell Hotel City Weissenstein

The rooms are bright and all newly modernised and the breakfast buffet offers a wide choice of hot and cold dishes.

Sorell Hotel City Weissenstein, Davidstrasse 21, St Gallen. You can book the hotel here.

Restaurants We Visited

Restaurant Seehus Egnach

Address: Wiedehorn 28, 9322 Egnach

Visit the Restaurant Seehus website here

The Pinch St Gallen

Address: Davidstrasse 20, 9000 St.Gallen
Visit the Pinch website here.

Restaurant Hafen Romanshorn 

Address:  Friedrichshafnerstrasse 55, 8590 Romanshorn

Visit the Restaurant Hafen Romanshorn website here

Interesting Places To Visit in the Region

Abbey Library of St Gallen & The Cathedral 

Address: Klosterhof 6D, 9000 St. Gallen

Visit the Abbey Library website here

Visit the Cathedral website here

Würth Haus Rorschach

Address: Churerstrasse 10, 9400 Rorschach

Visit the Würth Haus Rorschach website here

Autobau Erlebniswelt

Address: Egnacherweg 7, 8590 Romanshorn

Visit the Autobau Erlebniswelt website here

MoMö – the Swiss Cider and Distillery Museum

Address: St. Gallerstrasse 209, 9320 Arbon

Visit the MoMö website here

Hotel

Sorell Hotel City Weissenstein

Address: Davidstrasse 21, St Gallen. You can book the hotel here.

Bike Tours In The Region

Why not interrupt your bike tour with a leisurely picnic or grill a St Galler Bratwurst at one of the many barbecue sites. Take a look at the suggestion in the website links below:

You can see a great bike tour plan of the region here with various options.
You can see all the attractions which you can visit on a bike tour here.

General Information

You can find out more about St Gallen by visiting the Tourism website here

Yo can find more information on Romanshorn and Thurgau by visiting the Tourism website here

