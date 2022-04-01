What’s On In Zurich Beginning of April 2022

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of April 2022

It’s a bit colder in Zurich so hopefully you haven’t changed out your Winter types just get and that you got to enjoy the places with the best blossoms in Zurich before the wind and rain started blowing them away. Luckily the Expovina Primavera Wine event is taking place at PULS5 – so it should be a great place to visit this weekend. Don’t forget to visit Sport Shop Time Out in Uster this weekend as they have a great sale on sports equipment and they are also organising a 5km /10km FREE fun run in aid of Ukraine at 10am on Saturday 2nd April and are donating CHF 10 for each person taking part. You can find a lot of information on things to do in in support of Ukraine in this article too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. If you don’t mind the wind, how about a ride on the Nostalgie Ferris wheel in Bürkliplatz? Don’t forget Easter is just around the corner and it’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg!

Do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th- 8th May and enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets we have on offer!

EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA WINE FAIR PULS 5 ZURICH 31st MARCH – 7th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera Wine Fair is on at Puls 5 in Zurich from 31st March – 7th April. Find out more about Expovina Primavera here.

VEGGIEWORLD 2nd – 4th April: Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or an ominivore there’s lots of ideas and inspiration to be had at Veggieworld which focuses on vegan food and cuisine. The event is taking place at Halle 622 in Zurich Oerlikon from 2nd – 4th April. Visit the VeggieWorld website here.

FESTICHOC FREE CHOCOLATE FAIR VERSOIX GENEVA 2nd – 3rd APRIL: If you’re a chocolate lover don’t miss this FREE to enter chocolate fair and exhibition in Versoix on 2nd – 3rd April with chocolate tastings, sculptures and games – something for all the family. If you’re a chocolate lover don’t miss this FREE to enter chocolate fair and exhibition in Versoix on 2nd – 3rd April with chocolate tastings, sculptures and games – something for all the family. See details here.

A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here. 7 SNOW SHOEING HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snow shoeing hikes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle

A STAY AT THE KEMPINSKI PALACE ENGELBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderfully relaxing stay in the mountains we can highly recommend the Kempinski Palace in Engelberg Titlis. Just an hour and a half’s drive from Zurich (and easily accessible by public transport too) the newly renovated hotel is in the centre of the Engelberg with breathtaking mountain views, a fabulous spa and wellness area and great cuisine. There is so much to do from skiing, to snow tubing to e-snow mobiles and much more! Take a look here.

DINNER AT RESTAURANT BUECH HERRLIBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderful place to go go for dinner which amazing cuisine and fabulous service, Restaurant Buech should be on your list. You feel totally spoiled after a dinner here and if you go for lunch you will see that the views over Lake Zurich are sensational. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar (photo above) located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. Read all about it here.

VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.

TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK – G’HACKTES How about some warming Swiss comfort food? See the recipe for G’Hacktes with Hörnli here.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here. EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.

TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.

This Month’s NewInZurich Offers