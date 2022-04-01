What’s On In Zurich Beginning of April 2022

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of April 2022
It’s a bit colder in Zurich so hopefully you haven’t changed out your Winter types just get and that you got to enjoy the places with the best blossoms in Zurich before the wind and rain started blowing them away. Luckily the Expovina Primavera Wine event is taking place at PULS5 – so it should be a great place to visit this weekend. Don’t forget to visit Sport Shop Time Out in Uster this weekend as they have a great sale on sports equipment and they are also organising a 5km /10km FREE fun run in aid of Ukraine at 10am on Saturday 2nd April and are donating CHF 10 for each person taking part. You can find a lot of information on things to do in in support of Ukraine in this article too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. If you don’t mind the wind, how about a ride on the Nostalgie Ferris wheel in Bürkliplatz? Don’t forget Easter is just around the corner and it’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg!
Do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th- 8th May and enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets we have on offer!
EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA WINE FAIR PULS 5 ZURICH 31st MARCH – 7th APRIL: The Expovina Primavera Wine Fair is on at Puls 5 in Zurich from 31st March – 7th April. Find out more about Expovina Primavera here.
VEGGIEWORLD 2nd – 4th April: Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or an ominivore there’s lots of ideas and inspiration to be had at Veggieworld which focuses on vegan food and cuisine. The event is taking place at Halle 622 in Zurich Oerlikon from 2nd – 4th April. Visit the VeggieWorld website here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.
THE TOGGENBURG YOUTH ORCHESTRA BENEFIT CONCERTS IN APRIL & MAY: The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra are holding a number of benefit concerts as well as organising a crowding project to help the people of Ukraine.Find out all about it here.
VISIT THE WOW MUSEUM IN ZURICH: Why not visit the WOW Museum in Zurich? It’s a great place to explore and have fun with children. Find out about the WOW Museum here.
THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN ZURICH: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. Tip from a reader: please note that the first couple of weeks are often not as impressive as later on in the festival – although it varies each year. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.
Sport Shop Time Out Season Opening Sale
& Fun Run for Ukraine
20% off everything new*
10% off all 2022 Bike models – You can test the bikes at the shop
Spring Fun Run 2nd April "RUN FOR UKRAINE" 10am 2nd April 5 / 10km
Time Out is donating CHF 10.00 for everyone taking part in the run to a charity for Ukraine Refugees
You can also test out the latest running shoes from Asics, Adidas, On & New Balance
No registration necessary but you can email mail@sportshop-timeout.ch
Further reductions on sale stock of 30% – 70%
Address: Sport Shop Time Out, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster Tel: 044 942 0616
Visit the website here.
ROCKY HORROR SHOW 6th – 10th APRIL THEATER 11 ZURICH: The Rocky Horror Show will be in Zurich from 6th – 10th April. Find out all about it here
THINGS TO DO AT EASTER IN ZURICH 17th – 20th APRIL: This year Good Friday is on 17th April and Easter Sunday is on 19th April. Find out what is open and any special things to see and do in Zurich at this time of year. See details here.
EXCLUSIVE NIZZA DOCG WINE TASTING AT THE BAUR AU LAC 20th APRIL: Why not enrol for this exclusive NIZZA DOCG wine tasting at the Baur au Lac in Zurich on 20th April. Find out all about the NIZZA DOCG wine tasting here.
TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO TILL 24th APRIL: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here.
SWISS ARTIST NOAH DI BETTSCHEN EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI TILL 24th APRIL: Some very interesting and thought provoking art by Swiss artist Noah di Bettschen is currently on display at the Photobastei in Silhquai 125, 8005 until 24th April. Find out more here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG 25th APRIL: Mark your diaries for Zurich’s very special Spring Festival Sechselaeuten. Find out all about it here.
Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich
20% off all hairdressing services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking.
Tel: 044 482 99 33
Address: Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zürich
Visit the website here.
MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: We have 5 pairs of tickets to be won for Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.
GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT HIKE? Here are some good ones – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
CIRCULAR SPRING HIKE NEAR KYBURG: How about this circular hike near Kyburg (above). Take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here.
A JOURNEY ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: Enjoy a wonderful day out exploring some of the most scenic landscapes in Switzerland on the Bernina Express. Find out more here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
TRAVEL
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festival there is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A SPRING TRIP TO BLED IN SLOVENIA? Slovenia has so much to offer any time of year and is only an hour’s flight from Zurich. Check out these top things to see and do in the region around Bled. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.
7 SNOW SHOEING HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snow shoeing hikes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.
Restaurants, Hotels, Food & Lifestyle
A STAY AT THE KEMPINSKI PALACE ENGELBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderfully relaxing stay in the mountains we can highly recommend the Kempinski Palace in Engelberg Titlis. Just an hour and a half’s drive from Zurich (and easily accessible by public transport too) the newly renovated hotel is in the centre of the Engelberg with breathtaking mountain views, a fabulous spa and wellness area and great cuisine. There is so much to do from skiing, to snow tubing to e-snow mobiles and much more! Take a look here.
DINNER AT RESTAURANT BUECH HERRLIBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderful place to go go for dinner which amazing cuisine and fabulous service, Restaurant Buech should be on your list. You feel totally spoiled after a dinner here and if you go for lunch you will see that the views over Lake Zurich are sensational. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar (photo above) located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. Read all about it here.
VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – G’HACKTES How about some warming Swiss comfort food? See the recipe for G’Hacktes with Hörnli here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.
TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. The remaining restrictions requiring the wearing of masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions as well as self isolating after testing positive still currently remain in place. However, they may well end at the end of March, we are all still awaiting further guidance from the Federal Council.
