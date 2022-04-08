What’s On In Zurich Early April 2022
Things To Do In and Around Zurich Early April 2022
This weekend the Zurich Marathon takes place for the first time in 3 years so be sure to give the runners a cheer as they go by. There is also a Chocolate Festival on Sunday 10th & a Wine tasting event on Saturday 9th (see below for details). And according to their website, this weekend the Cherry Blossom on the Chriesiwäg trail should be coming into bloom. You might also like to visit the places with the best blossoms in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Easter is just around the corner and it’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg! Do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th- 8th May and why not enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets we have on offer! Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition opens in Zurich on 13th April and we also have a contest to win 3 pairs of tickets for that too!
TERROIR ZUERISEE WINE EVENT AT MÜHLE TIEFENBRUNNEN 9th APRIL: On Saturday 9th April there is a Terroir Zuerisee wine event at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen in Zurich from 10am till 6pm. Visit the Terroir Zuerisee Facebook page here for details.
HAUTE CONTOUR “FACE WORK OUT” POP UP 10th APRIL: Discover Haute Contour’s face workouts and products through 30 min group sessions at the 25hours hotel Langstrasse on Sunday 10th April. Time slots available: 11, 12, 14h! Only a few spots left! See details and get your ticket here.
SCHOGGI FESTIVAL AT PROVISORIUM ZURICH SUN 10th APRIL: There’s a Chocolate Festival taking place at the Provisorium in Zurich on Sunday 10th April from 11am – 5pm. Adults are CHF 7 and children are free. Visit the Schoggifestival website here.
THE ZURICH MARATHON 2022 ON SUNDAY 10th APRIL: Don’t forget many of the streets in Zurich will be closed to cars on Sunday 10th April as the Zurich Marathon will be taking place then. Find out all about the Zurich Marathon here.
CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg should start coming into bloom apparently this weekend. Read all about the Chrisiewäg here.
MONET’S IMMERSIVE GARDEN IN ZURICH FROM 13th APRIL: The fabulous immersive exhibition about Claude Monet’s art is on in Switzerland for the first time at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich from 13th April. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won. Enter the contest and find out more here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE OPENS 15th APRIL: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten once again from 15th April till 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
EXCLUSIVE NIZZA DOCG WINE TASTING AT THE BAUR AU LAC 20th APRIL: Why not enrol for this exclusive NIZZA DOCG wine tasting at the Baur au Lac in Zurich on 20th April. Find out all about the NIZZA DOCG wine tasting here.
THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS IN ZURICH TILL 29th APRIL: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.
SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG 25th APRIL: Mark your diaries for Zurich’s very special Spring Festival Sechselaeuten. Find out all about it here.
THE SCHOGGI RALLYE ZURICH 7th MAY IN ZURICH: Why not take part in the first Chocolate Rallye in Zurich on Saturday 7th May. You will be visiting different chocolate shops in Zurich and learning all about chocolate making. Find out all about the Schoggi Rallye here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. Tip from a reader: please note that the first couple of weeks are often not as impressive as later on in the festival – although it varies each year. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.
MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: We have 5 pairs of tickets to be won for Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.
GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich
20% off all hairdressing services on your 1st appointment
at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking.
Tel: 044 482 99 33
Address: Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zürich
Visit the website here.
*****************************************************************************************************
VISIT THE WOW MUSEUM IN ZURICH: Why not visit the WOW Museum in Zurich? It’s a great place to explore and have fun with children. Find out about the WOW Museum here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more about this great sculpture park here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
CIRCULAR SPRING HIKE NEAR KYBURG: How about this circular hike near Kyburg (above). Take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE
TOP THINGS TO DO IN ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN IN THE SPRING: A list of great things to do in St Gallen and Romanshorn for a weekend break or even as a day trip. Take a look at the various ideas here.
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festival there is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.
7 SNOW SHOEING HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snow shoeing hikes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A STAY AT THE KEMPINSKI PALACE ENGELBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderfully relaxing stay in the mountains we can highly recommend the Kempinski Palace in Engelberg Titlis. Just an hour and a half’s drive from Zurich (and easily accessible by public transport too) the newly renovated hotel is in the centre of the Engelberg with breathtaking mountain views, a fabulous spa and wellness area and great cuisine. There is so much to do from skiing, to snow tubing to e-snow mobiles and much more! Take a look here.
DINNER AT RESTAURANT BUECH HERRLIBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderful place to go go for dinner which amazing cuisine and fabulous service, Restaurant Buech should be on your list. You feel totally spoiled after a dinner here and if you go for lunch you will see that the views over Lake Zurich are sensational. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT LUX RESTAURANT & BAR ZURICH: A great place for Sunday brunch in central Zurich is Lux Restaurant and Bar (photo above) located next to the Kongresshaus just in front of Bürkliplatz with views right over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT NZZ AM BELLEVUE ZURICH: Sunday brunch in central Zurich with free flow champagne right next to the Opera at NZZ Am Bellevue. Read all about it here.
VEGAN RAMEN AT MIDORI RAMEN ZURICH: Did you know that there is a vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich? Find out all about Midori Ramen here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
SKIING: Some ski resorts are closing and others will be open until just after Easter. Please do check before you set out on a journey. Check this Skiing Page for popular resorts.
BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – BASQUE STYLE CHICKEN: How about an easy to make one pot chicken casserole? See the recipe for Basque Style Chicken here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.
TAX TIME IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.
E-BIKES NEED LIGHTS!: A new directive means that from 1st April all e-bikes should have their lights on all the time when being used – similar to the situation with cars and other vehicles. Failure to do so could result in a fine!
LATEST COVID MEASURES FROM 1st APRIL 2022: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. From Friday 1st April all remaining measures were lifted and masks no longer need to be worn on pubic transport. You may find that they are still being used in Hospitals and health care institutions.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.
********************************