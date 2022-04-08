What’s On In Zurich Early April 2022

Things To Do In and Around Zurich Early April 2022

This weekend the Zurich Marathon takes place for the first time in 3 years so be sure to give the runners a cheer as they go by. There is also a Chocolate Festival on Sunday 10th & a Wine tasting event on Saturday 9th (see below for details). And according to their website, this weekend the Cherry Blossom on the Chriesiwäg trail should be coming into bloom. You might also like to visit the places with the best blossoms in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Easter is just around the corner and it’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg! Do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th- 8th May and why not enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets we have on offer! Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition opens in Zurich on 13th April and we also have a contest to win 3 pairs of tickets for that too!

E-BIKES NEED LIGHTS!: A new directive means that from 1st April all e-bikes should have their lights on all the time when being used – similar to the situation with cars and other vehicles. Failure to do so could result in a fine!

LATEST COVID MEASURES FROM 1st APRIL 2022: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. From Friday 1st April all remaining measures were lifted and masks no longer need to be worn on pubic transport. You may find that they are still being used in Hospitals and health care institutions.

