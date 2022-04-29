What’s On In Zurich End of April 2022

CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg is a wonderful expereince. Check the link in the article to find out the latest situation with the blossom. Read all about the Chriesiwäg here.

The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra are holding a number of benefit concerts as well as organising a crowding project to help the people of Ukraine.

BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich. Much of the cherry blossom and magnolia has finished but there is plenty of wisteria out now. See the locations here.

SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG: See a video of the Böögg burning at Sechselaeuten here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. Tip from a reader: please note that the first couple of weeks are often not as impressive as later on in the festival – although it varies each year. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.

MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. The contest will be drawn at midnight on 29th April. Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.

GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.

MOTHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND SUNDAY 8th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland on 8th May. Check out some great gift ideas as well and enter our contest to win great prizes from Carlette Jewellery, BaByliss and Lalique. Read all about our Mother’s Day suggestions here.

ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.

English Speaking Theatre in Zurich

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English

Where: Theater im Seefeld

When: 18th – 28th May 2022

From Tony Award winner Alan Ball, comes this hilarious comedy play about five identically dressed women trying to escape the wedding of a bride they hate. In a cramped bedroom these women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends. Book your tickets now!

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the : See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.

VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more about this great sculpture park here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

OBSERVATION DECK B AT ZURICH AIRPORT REOPENS SAT 1st MAY: For the plane spotters amongst you and anyone interested aircraft, you may be interested to know that Observation Deck B at Zurich Airport is reopening on Saturday 1st May. For a few francs you can get wonderful views and a great place to take the family. Please see details here.