What’s On In Zurich End of April 2022

It’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg takes place on Monday 25th April. Also, do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th-8th May and why not enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets! Our contest for 3 tickets to Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition will be drawn on Sunday 24th April. On 7th May Zurich’s first Chocolate Rallye will be taking place so do buy your ticket and join the fun! On Sunday 8th May it’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland and we have 3 great prizes to be won. The Cherry Blossom / Chriesiwäg trail is a great place to visit right now and of course why not explore the best blossoms in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Another tip for flower lovers is a trip to the Insel Mainau on Lake Constance. You can find some more ideas, events and travel tips below.

STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURIC HB NOW TILL 1st MAY: The Street Food Park Festival has just opened at Zurich main station serving food from all over the world. It is on until 1st May.

CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg should start coming into bloom apparently this weekend. Read all about the Chrisiewäg here.

ENTER CONTEST FOR MONET’S IMMERSIVE GARDEN IN ZURICH!: The fabulous immersive exhibition about Claude Monet’s art is on now in Switzerland for the first time at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won. Enter the contest and find out more here.

SPRING FESTIVAL AT THE BOTAICAL GARDENS ZURICH SUNDAY 24th APRIL: Why not pop down to the Botanical Gardens in Zurich to see their Spring Festival which is taking place from 11am – 5pm on Sunday 24th April. There will be a plant market, food stands, live music and lots of things for children.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.

TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO TILL 24th APRIL: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK – BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE: How about an easy to make and delicious cheesecake. See the recipe for Burnt Basque Cheese Cake here.

