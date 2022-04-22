Home » What's On » What’s On In Zurich End of April 2022
It’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg takes place on Monday 25th April. Also, do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th-8th May and why not enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets! Our contest for 3 tickets to Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition will be drawn on Sunday 24th April. On 7th May Zurich’s first Chocolate Rallye will be taking place so do buy your ticket and join the fun! On Sunday 8th May it’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland and we have 3 great prizes to be won. The Cherry Blossom / Chriesiwäg trail is a great place to visit right now and of course why not explore the best blossoms in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Another tip for flower lovers is a trip to the Insel Mainau on Lake Constance. You can find some more ideas, events and travel tips below.

STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURIC HB NOW TILL 1st MAY: The Street Food Park Festival has just opened at Zurich main station serving food from all over the world. It is on until 1st May.

CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg should start coming into bloom apparently this weekend.  Read all about the Chrisiewäg here. 

ENTER CONTEST FOR MONET’S IMMERSIVE GARDEN IN ZURICH!: The fabulous immersive exhibition about Claude Monet’s art is on now in Switzerland for the first time at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won. Enter the contest and find out more here. 

SPRING FESTIVAL AT THE BOTAICAL GARDENS ZURICH SUNDAY 24th APRIL: Why not pop down to the Botanical Gardens in Zurich to see their Spring Festival which is taking place from 11am – 5pm on Sunday 24th April.  There will be a plant market, food stands, live music and lots of things for children.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here. 

TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO TILL 24th APRIL: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here. 

Burning the Böögg Sechselaeuten

SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG 25th APRIL: Mark your diaries for Zurich’s very special Spring Festival Sechselaeuten. Find out all about it here.

DISCOVER 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG & SECHSELAEUTEN HERE: How well do you know the story behind the Böögg? Find out all about the story here. 

SEE PHOTOS OF SECHSELAEUTEN CELEBRATIONS HERE: See some photo highlights from a previous Sechselaeuten celebration and Children’s Parade here. 

GREENBUZZ SHARING ECONOMY EVENT IN ZURICH 28th APRIL: On Thursday 28th April there is an event all about the sharing economy and moving away from ownership to a more resource light living.  There is a great lineup of speakers from Ikea, Mobility & Sharely. It all takes place from 6pm – 9.30pm at Kulturpark at Pfinsgtweidstrasse 16, 8005 Zurich.  Find out all about this GreenBuzz Event in Zurich here.

THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS IN ZURICH TILL 29th APRIL: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich and beyond. In addition to the magnolia and cherry blossom there is also plenty of wisteria out now. See the locations here. 

THE TOGGENBURG YOUTH ORCHESTRA BENEFIT CONCERTS IN APRIL & MAY: The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra are holding a number of benefit concerts as well as organising a crowding project to help the people of Ukraine.Find out all about it here. 
THE SCHOGGI RALLYE ZURICH 7th MAY IN ZURICH: Love chocolate? Then why not take part in the first Chocolate Rallye in Zurich on Saturday 7th May? You will be visiting a selection different chocolate shops in Zurich, tasting delicious Swiss chocolate and learning all about chocolate making. Find out all about the Schoggi Rallye here and secure your ticket. 

Rallye du Chocolat de Zurich - A Yummy Chocolate Tour of Zurich!

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. Tip from a reader: please note that the first couple of weeks are often not as impressive as later on in the festival – although it varies each year.  See details of the Morges Tulip Festival  here. 

MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: We have 5 pairs of tickets to be won for Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. The contest will be drawn on 29th April.  Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.

Man's World Zurich

GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.

Fun Ideas and Present Suggestions For Mother's Day Switzerland 2022

MOTHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND SUNDAY 8th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland on 8th May. Check out some great gift ideas as well and enter our contest to win great prizes from Carlette Jewellery, BaByliss and Lalique. Read all about our Mother’s Day suggestions here. 

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find  out all about it here. 

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more. 

TOP THINGS TO DO IN THE SPRING IN ZURICH: Check out these great suggestions for things to do in Zurich in Springtime.

PHOTOS OF ZURICH IN THE SPRING: Spring is one of the prettiest seasons in Zurich. Take a look at these photos of Zurich in the Spring here.  

Umweltarena Zurich 

VISIT THE UMWELTARENA: A great day out for all the family and lots to learn in a fun way about the environment. Read all about the Umweltaren here. 

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here. 

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here. 

VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more about this great sculpture park here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS

A Luxurious Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Madame Butterfly Opera

Photo copyright Bregenz Festival

A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here. 

Brunch on The Red Arrow Churchill

A HIKE TO THE RHINE FALLS: How about an easy hike along the Rhine Falls? Read all about this easy hike here.

THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here

HEART BEATS CHARITY TOUR 2022 IN EINSIEDELN UNTIL 1st MAY: The beautiful hearts which make up the Heart Beats Charity are currently being exhibited in Einsiedeln from now until 1st May. They will then move on to Rapperswil from 3rd – 18th May. Find out all about the Heart Beats Exhibition here. 

WHAT TO DO ON A TRIP TO EINSIEDELN: If you’re visiting Einsiedeln to see the Heart Beats Exhibition, see what else there is to do in the city. Find out more about Einsiedeln here.

Circular walks near Zurich

7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.

A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.

The Flower Island of Mainau Germany

A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here. 

Lindt Home Of Chocolate Zurich - Guided Tours and Courses

CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here. 

ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.

A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here. 

St Gallen Abbey Library a UNESCO World Heritage Site

TOP THINGS TO DO IN ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN IN THE SPRING: Check out this article for a list of great things to do in St Gallen and Romanshorn for a weekend break or even as a day trip. One of the highlight is the Autobau Erlebniswelt (see photos above) in Romanshorn. Take a look at the various ideas here. 

TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festival there is lots more to see besides. Take a look here. 

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.

FOOD & LIFESTYLE

Zurich Street Food Festival at MICAS Garten

MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here. 

TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here. 

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.

FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich. 

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

Recipe for Basque Cheesecake - Tarta de Queso

RECIPE OF THE WEEK – BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE: How about an easy to make and delicious cheesecake. See the recipe for Burnt Basque Cheese Cake here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies.  If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here. 

Style Your Hair Anywhere with the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush

THE BABYLISS 9000 CORDLESS HOT BRUSH – The BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush is perfect for anyone who travels and if you sign up for the newsletter you get CHF 20 off your first purchase. You can also take part in our contest to win one! You can see details here.
BLOOM SUSTAINABLE REFILLABLE COSMETICS: BLOOM is a Zurich start up trying to make our planet a greener place. They provide high quality, eco-friendly refillable cosmetics online. If you use code NEWINZURICH-20 you can get CHF 20 reduction on all purchases of CHF 50 and over. Read all about BLOOM here.

BLOOM Natural and Refillable Cosmetics

EXPATS

Switzerland expats - Swiss flag

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.

JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: See  the NewInZurich Instagram account here

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here. 

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.

Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions

How about a trip to Monte Bre  in Ticino – take a look here

How about a trip to RapperswilTake a look here.

How about a trip to Sils Maria  – take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden   – Take a look here

How about a trip to Einsiedelntake a look here. 

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

Join us on Instagram for more ideas and inspiration! – See here

