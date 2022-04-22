What’s On In Zurich End of April 2022
Things To Do In Zurich End of April 2022
It’s not long now till Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg takes place on Monday 25th April. Also, do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th-8th May and why not enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets! Our contest for 3 tickets to Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition will be drawn on Sunday 24th April. On 7th May Zurich’s first Chocolate Rallye will be taking place so do buy your ticket and join the fun! On Sunday 8th May it’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland and we have 3 great prizes to be won. The Cherry Blossom / Chriesiwäg trail is a great place to visit right now and of course why not explore the best blossoms in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Another tip for flower lovers is a trip to the Insel Mainau on Lake Constance. You can find some more ideas, events and travel tips below.
STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURIC HB NOW TILL 1st MAY: The Street Food Park Festival has just opened at Zurich main station serving food from all over the world. It is on until 1st May.
CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg should start coming into bloom apparently this weekend. Read all about the Chrisiewäg here.
ENTER CONTEST FOR MONET’S IMMERSIVE GARDEN IN ZURICH!: The fabulous immersive exhibition about Claude Monet’s art is on now in Switzerland for the first time at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won. Enter the contest and find out more here.
SPRING FESTIVAL AT THE BOTAICAL GARDENS ZURICH SUNDAY 24th APRIL: Why not pop down to the Botanical Gardens in Zurich to see their Spring Festival which is taking place from 11am – 5pm on Sunday 24th April. There will be a plant market, food stands, live music and lots of things for children.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.
TRAINS, TRANSPORT, ART & GRAPHIC DESIGN EXHIBITION IN CHIASSO TILL 24th APRIL: If you’re visiting Ticino don’t miss this interesting exhibition in Chiasso all about trains and transport and the Ceneri Tunnel. See details here.
SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG 25th APRIL: Mark your diaries for Zurich’s very special Spring Festival Sechselaeuten. Find out all about it here.
DISCOVER 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG & SECHSELAEUTEN HERE: How well do you know the story behind the Böögg? Find out all about the story here.
SEE PHOTOS OF SECHSELAEUTEN CELEBRATIONS HERE: See some photo highlights from a previous Sechselaeuten celebration and Children’s Parade here.
THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS IN ZURICH TILL 29th APRIL: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here
BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich and beyond. In addition to the magnolia and cherry blossom there is also plenty of wisteria out now. See the locations here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. Tip from a reader: please note that the first couple of weeks are often not as impressive as later on in the festival – although it varies each year. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.
MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: We have 5 pairs of tickets to be won for Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. The contest will be drawn on 29th April. Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.
GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.
MOTHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND SUNDAY 8th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland on 8th May. Check out some great gift ideas as well and enter our contest to win great prizes from Carlette Jewellery, BaByliss and Lalique. Read all about our Mother’s Day suggestions here.
ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN THE SPRING IN ZURICH: Check out these great suggestions for things to do in Zurich in Springtime.
PHOTOS OF ZURICH IN THE SPRING: Spring is one of the prettiest seasons in Zurich. Take a look at these photos of Zurich in the Spring here.
VISIT THE UMWELTARENA: A great day out for all the family and lots to learn in a fun way about the environment. Read all about the Umweltaren here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more about this great sculpture park here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
Photo copyright Bregenz Festival
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here.
A HIKE TO THE RHINE FALLS: How about an easy hike along the Rhine Falls? Read all about this easy hike here.
THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here.
HEART BEATS CHARITY TOUR 2022 IN EINSIEDELN UNTIL 1st MAY: The beautiful hearts which make up the Heart Beats Charity are currently being exhibited in Einsiedeln from now until 1st May. They will then move on to Rapperswil from 3rd – 18th May. Find out all about the Heart Beats Exhibition here.
WHAT TO DO ON A TRIP TO EINSIEDELN: If you’re visiting Einsiedeln to see the Heart Beats Exhibition, see what else there is to do in the city. Find out more about Einsiedeln here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN IN THE SPRING: Check out this article for a list of great things to do in St Gallen and Romanshorn for a weekend break or even as a day trip. One of the highlight is the Autobau Erlebniswelt (see photos above) in Romanshorn. Take a look at the various ideas here.
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festival there is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE: How about an easy to make and delicious cheesecake. See the recipe for Burnt Basque Cheese Cake here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies. If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: See the NewInZurich Instagram account here
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
