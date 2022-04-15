What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2022 Onwards

THE ROSE FILLED FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH: The Reformierte Kirche in Zurich has once again arranged for many of the fountains in Zurich to be filled with roses. The roses will remain there until Easter Monday. See all the details and the locations here.

THE GIANT EASTER EGG BY JANI LEINONEN AT DOLDER GRAND TILL 20th APRIL: Don’t miss the amazing 2.5m high floral Easter egg at the Dolder Grand. Made out of 12,000 carnations it was deigned by artist Jani Leinonen and will be in place until approximately 20th April. Read all about the giant floral Easter Egg here.

CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg should start coming into bloom apparently this weekend. Read all about the Chrisiewäg here.

MONET’S IMMERSIVE GARDEN IN ZURICH ON NOW!: The fabulous immersive exhibition about Claude Monet’s art is on now in Switzerland for the first time at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won. Enter the contest and find out more here.

MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE OPENED 15th APRIL: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.

BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK – BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE: How about an easy to make and delicious cheesecake. See the recipe for Burnt Basque Cheese Cake here.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

A CHOCOLATE VERSION OF THE SCOTCH EGG: Popular on picnics in the UK, the Scotch Egg has been reinvented by Confiserie Honold! This limited edition is available now at Confiserie Honold – but it’s new and although it’s not in the catalogue you can find it in store before it sells out! Don’t miss!

BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.

TAXING TIMES IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.

E-BIKES NEED LIGHTS!: A new directive means that from 1st April all e-bikes should have their lights on all the time when being used – similar to the situation with cars and other vehicles. Failure to do so could result in a fine!

LATEST COVID MEASURES FROM 1st APRIL 2022: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. From Friday 1st April all remaining measures were lifted and masks no longer need to be worn on pubic transport. You may find that they are still being used in Hospitals and health care institutions.

