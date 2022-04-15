What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2022 Onwards
Things To Do In Zurich Mid April 2022 Onwards
Wishing you a wonderful Easter holiday! Here are some ideas for things to do in and around Zurich over Easter. The Rose Fountains remain in place all over the weekend until the end of Easter Monday and The Dolder Grand has a stunning 2.5m tall floral Easter Egg designed by artist Jani Leinonen. This floral work of art should be in place until approximately 20th April. The Cherry Blossom / Chriesiwäg trail is a great place to visit and of course why not explore the best places with the best blossoms in Zurich too. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 8th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Don’t forget Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg! takes place next weekend. Do mark your diaries for Man’s World from 5th- 8th May and why not enter our contest to win one of 5 pairs of tickets we have on offer! On 7th May mark your diary for Zurich’s first Chocolate Rallye which promises to be great fun! Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition is now on in Zurich and we also have a contest to win 3 pairs of tickets for that too!
THE ROSE FILLED FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH: The Reformierte Kirche in Zurich has once again arranged for many of the fountains in Zurich to be filled with roses. The roses will remain there until Easter Monday. See all the details and the locations here.
THE GIANT EASTER EGG BY JANI LEINONEN AT DOLDER GRAND TILL 20th APRIL: Don’t miss the amazing 2.5m high floral Easter egg at the Dolder Grand. Made out of 12,000 carnations it was deigned by artist Jani Leinonen and will be in place until approximately 20th April. Read all about the giant floral Easter Egg here.
CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg should start coming into bloom apparently this weekend. Read all about the Chrisiewäg here.
MONET’S IMMERSIVE GARDEN IN ZURICH ON NOW!: The fabulous immersive exhibition about Claude Monet’s art is on now in Switzerland for the first time at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won. Enter the contest and find out more here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE OPENED 15th APRIL: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
FAMILY & CHILDREN’S EVENTS AT ZURICH AIRPORT OVER EASTER: Zurich airport has a whole host of activities over the Easter weekend, April 15th-18th, with Easter crafts at McPaperland and Easter story readings at Orell Fuessli. Why not follow the tracks of the Easter Bunny together with the Junior Rangers on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday at the Circle Park? See details here.
EXCLUSIVE NIZZA DOCG WINE TASTING AT THE BAUR AU LAC 20th APRIL: Why not enrol for this exclusive NIZZA DOCG wine tasting at the Baur au Lac in Zurich on 20th April. Find out all about the NIZZA DOCG wine tasting here.
THE NOSTAGLIE RIESENRAD FERRIS WHEEL IS IN ZURICH TILL 29th APRIL: The colourful Spring Ferris wheel is back in Zurich at Bürkliplatz and will be there until 29th April. See details here
HEART BEATS CHARITY TOUR 2022 IN EINSIEDELN: The beautiful hearts which make up the Heart Beats Charity are currently being exhibited in Einsiedeln from now until 1st May. They will then move on to Rapperswil from 3rd – 18th May. Find out all about the Heart Beats Exhibition here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION ON SWISS EMIGRATION NOW UNTIL 24th APRIL: Check out the new exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Swiss Emigration stories from 1848 onwards. See details here.
SECHSELAEUTEN & BURNING OF THE BÖÖGG 25th APRIL: Mark your diaries for Zurich’s very special Spring Festival Sechselaeuten. Find out all about it here.
SEE PHOTOS OF SECHSELAEUTEN CELEBRATIONS HERE: See some photo highlights from a previous Sechselaeuten celebration and Children’s Parade here.
THE SCHOGGI RALLYE ZURICH 7th MAY IN ZURICH: Love chocolate? Then why not take part in the first Chocolate Rallye in Zurich on Saturday 7th May? You will be visiting a selection different chocolate shops in Zurich, tasting delicious Swiss chocolate and learning all about chocolate making. Find out all about the Schoggi Rallye here and secure your ticket.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival is taking place once again in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It lasts until 8th May. Tip from a reader: please note that the first couple of weeks are often not as impressive as later on in the festival – although it varies each year. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.
MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: We have 5 pairs of tickets to be won for Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.
GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
VISIT THE WOW MUSEUM IN ZURICH: Why not visit the WOW Museum in Zurich? It’s a great place to explore and have fun with children. Find out about the WOW Museum here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Bruno Weber Park in Zurich and see all the amazingly creative sculpture. Find out more about this great sculpture park here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
ZURICH SPAS AND THERMAL BATHS: Or how about one of the spas or steam baths in Zurich ? Take a look here.
A TRIP TO ALPAMARE: Alpamare is open all year round although do check the opening times for the festive season. Take a look here.
TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe a birthday, anniversary or Easter present we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August? Find out all about it here.
A HIKE TO THE RHINE FALLS: How about an easy hike along the Rhine Falls? Read all about this easy hike here.
THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN ST GALLEN & ROMANSHORN IN THE SPRING: Check out this article for a list of great things to do in St Gallen and Romanshorn for a weekend break or even as a day trip. One of the highlight is the Autobau Erlebniswelt (see photos above) in Romanshorn. Take a look at the various ideas here.
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festival there is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Bath in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWALD FIRST : There is so much to see and do in Grindelwald. Take a look here.
A STAY AT THE KEMPINSKI PALACE ENGELBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderfully relaxing stay in the mountains we can highly recommend the Kempinski Palace in Engelberg Titlis. Just an hour and a half’s drive from Zurich (and easily accessible by public transport too) the newly renovated hotel is in the centre of the Engelberg with breathtaking mountain views, a fabulous spa and wellness area and great cuisine. There is so much to do from skiing, to snow tubing to e-snow mobiles and much more! Take a look here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
DINNER AT RESTAURANT BUECH HERRLIBERG: If you’re looking for a wonderful place to go go for dinner which amazing cuisine and fabulous service, Restaurant Buech should be on your list. You feel totally spoiled after a dinner here and if you go for lunch you will see that the views over Lake Zurich are sensational. Read all about it here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
FONDUE AND RACLETTE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Fancy going out for a fondue or Raclette in Zurich? Then do check out our Guide to Fondue and Raclettes in and around Zurich.
SKIING: Some ski resorts are closing and others will be open until just after Easter. Please do check before you set out on a journey. Check this Skiing Page for popular resorts.
BELLE EPOQUE GOLDENPASS TRAIN: How about a ride on the Belle Eqoque train. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE: How about an easy to make and delicious cheesecake. See the recipe for Burnt Basque Cheese Cake here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies as well as information on benefit events. See details here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: See the NewInZurich Instagram account here
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
HOW TO GET YOUR PROFILE TO SHINE ON LINKEDIN: Top tips from Global People Transitions on how to get noticed on LinkedIn. Take a look here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
A CHOCOLATE VERSION OF THE SCOTCH EGG: Popular on picnics in the UK, the Scotch Egg has been reinvented by Confiserie Honold! This limited edition is available now at Confiserie Honold – but it’s new and although it’s not in the catalogue you can find it in store before it sells out! Don’t miss!
BROCKIES YOU CAN VISIT: If you’re clearing out and want to give good quality items a second life, or if you’re looking for something different – why not try visiting a brockie? Find out more about brockies in Zurich and Switzerland here.
TAXING TIMES IN SWITZERLAND: Need help with your taxes as an Expat in Switzerland? Read all about what you need to know for your Swiss tax return here.
E-BIKES NEED LIGHTS!: A new directive means that from 1st April all e-bikes should have their lights on all the time when being used – similar to the situation with cars and other vehicles. Failure to do so could result in a fine!
LATEST COVID MEASURES FROM 1st APRIL 2022: Please see the latest information from the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates. From Friday 1st April all remaining measures were lifted and masks no longer need to be worn on pubic transport. You may find that they are still being used in Hospitals and health care institutions.
