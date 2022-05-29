A Wonderful TukTuk Tour by Taxibike to The Geneva Vineyards

On a recent visit to Geneva we took a number of excursions in and around the city from our central base at the Hotel Bristol Geneva. One of the most unusual and fun experiences was a trip with an electric TukTuk to visit a local vineyard for a wine tasting…

Delicious Wine From Canton Geneva

When you think of Swiss Wine you may well think of Canton Valais or Canton Vaud but not necessarily Canton Geneva. However, with the countryside directly neighbouring France you perhaps probably won’t be surprised to learn how good Geneva wine! And what better way to visit a vineyard there than with a wonderful TukTuk tour by Taxibike?

Each TukTuk Take Up To 4 Passengers

Our unique TukTuk Tour took place on one of the three electric TukTuks (or e-TukTuks) belonging to the fleet owned by Taxibike.ch. Each TukTuk carries 4 passengers and we were driven quietly and serenely from Hotel Bristol Geneva, towards the west of the city, crossing both the rivers Arve and the Rhones (with distinctly different colours) into the beautiful Geneva countryside and to the vineyards.

WineTasting at Domaine Les Perrieres Vineyard Geneva

After a very enjoyable and scenic journey we arrived at the Domaine Les Perrieres vineyard. It is located in the pretty village of Satigny, around 12 km from the city centre. Satigny is a quintessential Swiss Romandie village and provides a clear contrast from the hustle and bustle of centre of Geneva.

A Family Run Vineyard In Satigny Geneva

The Domaine les Perrieres in Satigny is a family run vineyard now in its eighth generation.

Frédéric Rochaix explained all about the family business and presented us with a selection of delicious white and red wines to taste. Each wine was accompanied by a different selection of mouth watering canapés.

He explained that his family first began producing wine here since 1794. With his impeccable English, Frederic told us all about each of his award winning wines.

It was a fabulous experience and Frederic and his team run wine tastings Monday to Saturday every week. After the tasting we were free to explore the vineyard a little before heading back on the TaxiBike electric TukTuks to Geneva.

All in all we had a really wonderful day and highly recommend this as a great trip out from the city and a unique experience! For further information see the resources listed below.

Further Resources

Domaine Les Perrieres

Address: Rte de Peissy 54, 1242 Satigny Tel: +41 22 753 90 00 They run tastings Monday to Saturday. Appointments: lesperrieres.ch

Visit the Domaine Les Perrieres website here

E-TukTuks From Taxibike

For further information on there various tours available from TaxiBike please visit the TaxiBike Website here

Swiss Wine From Geneva

For More Information on Geneva Wine see this Infographic from Swiss Wine

You can find out more about Swiss wine at the official Swiss Wine website here.

Where To Stay

We stayed at the 4* Sup Hotel Bristol Geneva which has recently been refurbished and occupies a central location right by the lake in the heart of the city.

Hotel Bristol Geneva